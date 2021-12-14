 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   911 what is your emergency? There is a 100-pound tortoise...street racing?   (upi.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The original caller said it was a huge snapper and didn't know what to do with it, so he called 911

If I had a nickel for every time that happened to me...
 
PictureAWave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Mario Kart games are getting out of hand.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In a future life I'd like to be reincarnated as the world's smartest tortoise.
 
eKonk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not the first instance...
imgr.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that's a 100lbs snapper, that game warden is JACKED just holding it like it's a 20lb tortoise all nonchalantly. The deadly beak, the ripping claws...dude needs a raise for his bravery, and the 911 caller needs a trip to the zoo's reptile exhibit.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a African hingeback tortoise I named Vern . It was fifteen years old when I finally realized that it wasn't a male since she started laying eggs. The most boring pet ever. She was always constipated and I finally gave her to a better home where she is regularly pooping and laying eggs. They live a long time.
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cakeman: I had a African hingeback tortoise I named Vern . It was fifteen years old when I finally realized that it wasn't a male since she started laying eggs. The most boring pet ever. She was always constipated and I finally gave her to a better home where she is regularly pooping and laying eggs. They live a long time.


I knew you'd make a mistake one day. And now I've got your name, and I've got your ass. Expect a visit in 20-30 years cakeman.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the sub-headline:
"Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road, prompting 911 calls from concerned residents"

How much do you want to bet that none of this would have happened if this was an albino turtle?!
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zootopia STREET RACER scene full HD
Youtube iwmc9s1LrIk
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road..

Fark user imageView Full Size
Earlier that day....
 
