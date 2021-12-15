 Skip to content
(Fox 61 Connecticut)   Don't want to bring our racist mascot back? That's a punchin'   (fox61.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone peaked in high school
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The board of education guy who got hit is a Republican.

I don't know about the guy who threw the punch, but I've got a pretty good guess as to his party.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uncle Rick NOOOOOOOOO
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
School Board : The mascot is racially offensive.

Local Racists : But it's historically offensive, so give it back.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
brief.promaxbda.orgView Full Size


It has begun as it was foretold.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Demetrius: The board of education guy who got hit is a Republican.

I don't know about the guy who threw the punch, but I've got a pretty good guess as to his party.


Also Republican?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.


If they took it away, you would have no sole.

/try the veal
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Demetrius: The board of education guy who got hit is a Republican.

I don't know about the guy who threw the punch, but I've got a pretty good guess as to his party.


Wig?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.


Congrats - someone higher up in your school's administration couldn't separate their fetish from their job.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.


I went to Killingly High School, in CT. Our mascot? The Redmen. Yes, exactly, and the depiction was as about as insulting as it gets.

They're still debating whether it was a good idea to ditch the racist farking mascot.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: School Board : The mascot is racially offensive.

Local Racists : But it's historically offensive, so give it back.


Almost as good as the one I saw...

Local Racists: It's just a game, why are you getting so offended?  We're just having fun.

*takes racist mascot away*

Local Racists:  This is an outrage!  It's not just a symbol, it's a part of us.  How could you attack my culture like this?
 
Chabash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've never cared about a school mascot to go to a public meeting and throw hands... people have bizarre priorities.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.  The anti vaxxers who don't have kids have the entire time allotted for tonight's school board meeting.  We'll table your rant until the next meeting.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: A petition filed by residents of Glastonbury stated that the board did not give residents an "opportunity to provide meaningful input" before the decision was made.

The residents didn't get the opportunity to throw punches over a mascot? I'm glad that was rectified.

/heh. "rectified"
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My hs mascot was a griffin. That's pretty cool I guess. I never liked using humans in warcraft 3 though.
 
muphasta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just like a group of white people sitting around discussing race relations, pointless.
Mascots need to stick to geological, astrological, and maybe mythical mascots. Our school was the Comets. 
No one from a comet was protesting the use of "Comets".
I'm sure people can get butthurt no matter what mascot would be selected.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.


Mine was a well.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.

I went to Killingly High School, in CT. Our mascot? The Redmen. Yes, exactly, and the depiction was as about as insulting as it gets.

They're still debating whether it was a good idea to ditch the racist farking mascot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chrisco123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not at all a tough guy but if you push me like that I would probably try to punch you.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just name them the chompers. Have a slack jawed inbred redneck with one tooth. Seems as much the towns history as anything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.

I went to Killingly High School, in CT. Our mascot? The Redmen. Yes, exactly, and the depiction was as about as insulting as it gets.

They're still debating whether it was a good idea to ditch the racist farking mascot.


Killingly Killers?
Killingly Mass Murders (John Wayne Gacy Clown Mascot)

You have options

Freeburg (Illinois) Midgets get looked down upon every now and then.   IIRC, They were a team of smaller basketball players who played against taller teams.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The word " tomahawk " has its roots in the Algonquian language.  Historians believe the word is derived from the Powhatan term "tamahaac"
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ask your local tribes about it, and abide by their choices.
Honkies gotta honk.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The board said it was offensive but many residents said it's a part of the town's history.

How is this even remotely a reason for keeping something? Imagine if we applied that logic to everything: "Sure, Jim Crow laws are racist, but they're part of our history." "Yeah, drunk driving used to be no big deal, but it's part of our history."
 
focusthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh.  I could see "Raging Redskins", or even "Fighting Irish" as racist, but just the weapon?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.

Mine was a well.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The thing is, sure, Connecticut is a "blue state" because the middle & coastal areas are wealthier, more populated, and more aligned to New York.

I grew up on the eastern side of the state, the rural side, where (at least at the time, four decades or so ago) it's as red as the day is long, full of angry, rural, broke white folks, and happy to have someone lower on the totem pole (so to speak) upon which to shiat. Last election, there are counties in that area which voted for Trump in large margins - we're talking 58/40, 60/37, that kind of polarization - so, yeah, not surprising at all.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought this was 'Merica
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$50 says the guy doesn't even have a kid in the school district.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: School Board : The mascot is racially offensive.

Local Racists : But it's historically offensive, so give it back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rhodabear: FormlessOne: Great_Milenko: My high school mascot was a foot.  Seriously.

I went to Killingly High School, in CT. Our mascot? The Redmen. Yes, exactly, and the depiction was as about as insulting as it gets.

They're still debating whether it was a good idea to ditch the racist farking mascot.

[Fark user image 300x300]


Yep. Exactly that racist. Seriously, the Mashantucket Pequots spent decades trying to get our school district to change it. They apparently succeeded just a few years ago, and even now "outraged" parents & residents push to change it back.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: many residents said it's a part of the town's history.

It might be fun to hear some of them try to explain in detail why.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My high school mascot was the Redskins (now named Redbirds). Moved to a town that has Indians as the mascot. Most people want it changed but vocal group of concerned citizens assholes say it's historical and should be left alone. A nearby town has a Redskins mascot. Again, most people want it changed but vocal group of concerned citizens assholes say it's historical and should be left alone. In both cases the board meetings have gotten contentious but not violent (so far).
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The board said it was offensive but many residents said it's a part of the town's history.

How is this even remotely a reason for keeping something? Imagine if we applied that logic to everything: "Sure, Jim Crow laws are racist, but they're part of our history." "Yeah, drunk driving used to be no big deal, but it's part of our history."


You seem to be under the mistaken impression that it wasn't an argument used in favor of Jim Crow laws.
 
