(The Coloradoan)   Batten down the hatches, Colorado Farkers. 50mph wind with gusts up to 100mph predicted for the Front Range on Wednesday   (coloradoan.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Montana

Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is just a mild spring zephyr compared to the big wind of '67. Or was it, uh, '76?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing my mother lives on the Back Range.

/it's where I keep the kettle
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I don't have any hatches!  What should I batten?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn - the wind was howling this morning. One of my neighbor's empty garbage cans has been blowing up and down the street for hours.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And it's in the @&#%ing 60's in @&#%ing December in Indiana.

Everything is normal. This is fine.

The pretending we haven't wreaked havoc on our climate and are beginning to pay the price has gotten completely comical.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: Good thing my mother lives on the Back Range.

/it's where I keep the kettle


i've seen your mom's back range
 
strapp3r
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MN here.  tornadoes are on the menu tonight.  high-50s tomorrow afternoon...if we're still here
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: And it's in the @&#%ing 60's in @&#%ing December in Indiana.

Everything is normal. This is fine.

The pretending we haven't wreaked havoc on our climate and are beginning to pay the price has gotten completely comical.


You are also about to get 60mph gusts later today, as is IL and other stretches of Midwest. We are looking at 30mph wind with 60mph gusts here.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

strapp3r: MN here.  tornadoes are on the menu tonight.  high-50s tomorrow afternoon...if we're still here


Oh yeah, this is absolutely for certain tornado weather. Should have been well & done with this nonsense over a month ago.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Damn - the wind was howling this morning. One of my neighbor's empty garbage cans has been blowing up and down the street for hours.


Here comes Garbage Can, here comes Garbage Can, right down Garbage Can Lane.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
High wind warnings here in Iowa too. Starting around noon. Gusts to 75 mph. Ugh
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Same velocity winds took out power for a bit less than a million customers in Ontario and Quebec last weekend. Enjoy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: GregInIndy: And it's in the @&#%ing 60's in @&#%ing December in Indiana.

Everything is normal. This is fine.

The pretending we haven't wreaked havoc on our climate and are beginning to pay the price has gotten completely comical.

You are also about to get 60mph gusts later today, as is IL and other stretches of Midwest. We are looking at 30mph wind with 60mph gusts here.


Yeah, I'm in Wisconsin and we have a high wind warning for up to 65 MPH winds starting 6pm tonight. Meanwhile, I get up at 6:30 am and the temp is already 53F and it is doing something. Misting I guess you might call it.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strapp3r: MN here.  tornadoes are on the menu tonight.  high-50s tomorrow afternoon...if we're still here


With respect, the 50s are this afternoon, before the tornadoes.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: holdmybones: Damn - the wind was howling this morning. One of my neighbor's empty garbage cans has been blowing up and down the street for hours.

Here comes Garbage Can, here comes Garbage Can, right down Garbage Can Lane.


My kids are going to hate you when I sing this all morning. And I'm going to sing this all morning.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that blows.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This should be a main page thread. And not just about Colorado. The entire U.S. Great Plains and Upper Midwest is about to get a historic windstorm. NOAA says there really isn't an historical analogue for this storm. Our high temperature today in Iowa will beat the record temp by 11 degrees for this day. On top of that we will get a 60-70 mph line of squalls with embedded QLCS tornadoes. Schools are closing down at 1 pm.
 
