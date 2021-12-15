 Skip to content
(KPAX Missoula)   Cognitive test? Patrolman, Woman, Man, Car, Ice. At least alcohol was not involved, unless you were the one who wrote the story   (kpax.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a different source for the same story: "NOTE: The MHP report initially identified the victim as a man, but sent out a clarification a short time later stating that the victim was in fact a woman." They just did a half-ass job of updating the article so it says both man and woman.
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they should start putting your pronouns on your license ( like organ donor status) so they know what to write when you die in an accident!

/Me/myself/I
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what learning Chinese or Japanese sometimes feels like to a westerner, as you're trying to pin down who each genderless phrase is actually referring to.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's pussy
 
