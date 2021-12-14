 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Maybe we should post when the James Webb Space Telescope does not get delayed   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As much as I'd like to learn about the origin of the universe, blowing up the JWST would pretty epic.
 
phalamir
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As the distant descendants of humanity sit in their Dyson sphere slowly leeching Hawking Radiation from the last black hole in the universe, they will still be making predictions about the wonders JWST will discover when it finally launches.
 
Enigmamf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cynic in me says they delayed it to the 24th so that the launch can headline the Christmas day news cycle.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: As much as I'd like to learn about the origin of the universe, blowing up the JWST would pretty epic.


I would be sad, but it would be a hilarious sad.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Which happens first?

-JWST reaches final orbit
-Fusion power
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Hubble telescope had severe growing pains, but turned out well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The Hubble telescope had severe growing pains, but turned out well.
[Fark user image image 390x244]


I really hope Starship suceeds because having an order or magnitude cheaper $/kg to orbit and a 9m diameter will allow some unbelievable leaps in space telescopes in budgets with 2 fewer decimal places than JWST and development schedules measured in years instead of decades.
 
bingethinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know why this is launching on an Ariane 5? Because they signed the contract so long ago, SpaceX didn't exist yet.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a huge step in Astronomical knowledge.....we may be able to look so far back in time that we can see out own arsehole in Momma's tummy.  I for one am excited.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When 10 billion dollars is on the line, "fail fast" isn't the mantra I want NASA to stick to.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Or, and stick with me here...

We could just not farking blow it up on the launch pad. How 'bout that, SUBBY?
 
