(WGME Portland)   A lot of Mainers move to Florida as they grow old and no longer wish to deal with the winter weather. This may actually help explain a lot about Florida   (wgme.com) divider line
    Maine woman accused of setting fires  
posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 1:17 AM



Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then they move back in the summer and sell ice cream.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they make up a large portion of the people who are best not around when the roads are snowy.

ever wonder how Florida people got a drivers license? now imagine that on Ice.

seriously though, a good chunk of these people moved up here from mass, then decided it was too cold.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stephen King does the same thing.

In fact, he wrote Duma Key because of it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida weather sucks. It's December in the mid 80s. I can't wait to get back to California.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Florida weather sucks. It's December in the mid 80s. I can't wait to get back to California.


It's great in winter, but SUCKS in summer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know, you aren't getting any younger, Susan Collins. Go hang out with the other insane old people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So Pennywise lives in a Palm Beach storm drain now?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mugato: Florida weather sucks. It's December in the mid 80s. I can't wait to get back to California.

It's great in winter, but SUCKS in summer.


That's the trouble everywhere, if it's nice in summer, the winters are awful, if the winters are nice, the summers resemble hell. The only alternative is to go somewhere that's unbearably hot all the time.

I know people can spend a lot of time complaining about the weather, but that is simply because most of the time the weather is just horrible, it really needs to lift its game.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
Youtube wmin5WkOuPw
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"So you came down to Florida from Maine, huh? Hot enough for ya?"

"Not yet, but give me a minute."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Florida weather sucks. It's December in the mid 80s. I can't wait to get back to California.


FL is CA but the air is soup.

Bugs are tastier though.
 
