(Yahoo)   Bowling Green Massacre - in pictures   (yahoo.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many lives devastated. Just terrible. Hope the government is does everything it can to help them out. Though, fk Rand Paul.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really bring it home. I hope that I never have to go through anything as terrifying as that.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trees were debarked. To think there are stronger tornados is frightening.

/ F3+ so they say.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, Pismo Beach better be getting ready for a real life big disaster to come it's way...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: So many lives devastated. Just terrible. Hope the government is does everything it can to help them out. Though, fk Rand Paul.


"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help." - President Ronald Reagan

Bootstraps!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Corvettes OK?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn man.

It stripped the bark off the trees.  Think about that.

I really hope those people get shelter/food/whatever else they need ASAP.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many people died of COVID that day, again?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If your circumstances permit, consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.
Also Kentucky has established a relief fund.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn. Kellyanne was right all along?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it too early to start a list of the number of ways name-brand property insurance agencies will dick over their policyholders?

"Oh, we're so sorry, but that storm happened on a weekend, after-hours. You don't have weekend, after-business-hours storm coverage."

"Oh, we're so sorry, but your home was obliterated. Completely blown away to the four winds. We can't do anything for that. You would need to be able to salvage 20 percent of your structure for your policy to apply."
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like Joplin from a decade ago. Who's the lucky duck in 2031 who will get all that sweet insurance and grant money to rebuild an all new community with (and leave the poors out on the street)?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Protip: Do not live in a place named Dresden.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: How many people died of COVID that day, again?


2 many
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those trees were massacred...Holy moley...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Goddamn man.

It stripped the bark off the trees.  Think about that.

I really hope those people get shelter/food/whatever else they need ASAP.


It's not like it drove a picket from a picket fence through a tree.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: So many lives devastated. Just terrible. Hope the government is does everything it can to help them out. Though, fk Rand Paul.


Massie as well.

Both asshats were always against helping anyone else after a disaster. Should be a way to punish them personally for such votes, but Kentucky keeps electing the worst people possible.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. That was a big f*cking tornado(s). Was it officially the biggest on record?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't tell what most of the wreckage is, everything is shredded, just bits of 'everything' 'everywhere'. I almost couldn't 'see' everything, there was too much and most of it was unidentifiable. There was one photo of what I assume was a large tree, all of the branches are gone and it's wrapped by sheets of metal siding/roofing, it looks surreal. It seems crazy to me that the majority of folks left alive will rebuild in the same spot. When the next one comes through they will do it again.

I was born in Indiana, I know tornados. I've spent a lot of time in basements and tornados share me skitless so I left the state at 18, never been back. I can't understand why so many people will stay in tornado alley, even after losing their house three times in nine years*. Move to a 'less windy' area, the Mid West is large, there is plenty of room that isn't in tornado alley. I wonder what these folks pay for homeowners insurance? It's got to be astronomical. If I was that determined to stay I think I'd rebuild underground.

*hypothetical situation, hypothetical people but, yeah
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow. That was a big f*cking tornado(s). Was it officially the biggest on record?


Is that the F5 on that went on for something like 5 hours and 250 miles?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I can't tell what most of the wreckage is, everything is shredded, just bits of 'everything' 'everywhere'. I almost couldn't 'see' everything, there was too much and most of it was unidentifiable. There was one photo of what I assume was a large tree, all of the branches are gone and it's wrapped by sheets of metal siding/roofing, it looks surreal. It seems crazy to me that the majority of folks left alive will rebuild in the same spot. When the next one comes through they will do it again.

I was born in Indiana, I know tornados. I've spent a lot of time in basements and tornados share me skitless so I left the state at 18, never been back. I can't understand why so many people will stay in tornado alley, even after losing their house three times in nine years*. Move to a 'less windy' area, the Mid West is large, there is plenty of room that isn't in tornado alley. I wonder what these folks pay for homeowners insurance? It's got to be astronomical. If I was that determined to stay I think I'd rebuild underground.

*hypothetical situation, hypothetical people but, yeah


Indiana isn't that bad for tornadoes.  I've lived in central Indiana for 30 years and I can count on one hand the number of times there's been a tornado touch down anywhere near me.  And none of them were particularly large or destructive, just some localized property damage.
 
