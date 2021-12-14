 Skip to content
(CNN)   The moral of the story is that even if someone farks around, don't try to be the one to make them find out   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Davidson County, Tennessee, Allegation, Text messaging, Magistrate, Erik Charles Maund, Death, Criminal law, Judge  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark needs a Tennesse tag.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, I bought my truck from Charles Maund Toyota.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an abundance of stupid in that story

/I'm surprised we don't read about Tennessee more often
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Heh, I bought my truck from Charles Maund Toyota.


So in a way you paid these assassins.

You monster!
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I have a documented extorsion threat from you. This is a felony in all 50 states but since you chose to use wireless communications to issue it, now it's a Federal crime. I may be getting a divorce but you'll be in prison for a long time."

/ people are dumb
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap. I didn't think the first two in the pic in the article would be unalived (Just recently learned unalived is some kind of a British thing)
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is probably legal in Tennessee, or it should be to provide entertainment to the rest of us
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Oh crap. I didn't think the first two in the pic in the article would be unalived (Just recently learned unalived is some kind of a British thing)


If the British were stupid off a bridge, would you join them?

/I might.
//Good food.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All you have to do us cut her off, delete all the evidence, and say the three magic words.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hunh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously I don't know all the details, but it might have been cheaper just to pay the extortionists.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have to admit, I had to chuckle when I learned that the shlub on the right got himself smoked as a result of his own stupidity and greed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hunh: Obviously I don't know all the details, but it might have been cheaper just to pay the extortionists.


They don't stop with just one payment.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
maudibjr:

Name almost checks out.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, she got bored with moneydick in about a year.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The rare event when the hitmen aren't cops.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could have saved a lot of money if he'd used RentAHitman.com
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
indictment with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, ...and creating a nuisance
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The article skips over how they got caught... I'd like to know what mistakes they made.

Just asking for a friend.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's not the moral of the story. The moral of the story is that these guys were idiots. No, I mean the moral of the story is... that one should never always murder one's mistress one's self, and never pay an Israeli Defense Force veteran if he has the neck of an elephant.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And he probably spent way more money than he would have if just gave the guy a few bucks to keep quiet.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's some prime floozy that lead to the operation

https://www.ibtimes.sg/austin-auto-ma​g​nate-charged-after-paying-hitmen-750k-​kill-mistress-her-boyfriend-after-they​-61790
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me guess that she had worked as a stripper.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus....guys are still falling for The Hamilton Scam?

The Hamilton Scam is where a couple blackmail a dude to not tell everyone that he's a philandering creep.

/ made famous by Alexander Hamilton, THAT Alexander Hamilton
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: And he probably spent way more money than he would have if just gave the guy a few bucks to keep quiet.


Nah, because when you buy them off, they're going to come back for more money.

As long as you don't have to admit an affair to your wife, who is probably screwing the pool boy.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know some people that are getting coal for Christmas.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.ibtimes.sg/austin-auto-m​ag​nate-charged-after-paying-hitmen-750k-​kill-mistress-her-boyfriend-after-the​y-61790

Is that slang for some new sex position or something?
 
thumperofthemountianwest
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He could of paid me a quarter of the 750000 to say we were hunting that weekend no way he could of been with her. Just saying.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

