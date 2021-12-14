 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   The best reason you'll ever see for a $100k Costco purchase   (today.com) divider line
36
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 9:04 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is enough for everyone
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a great reason, but FFS we should NOT need a charity to make sure everyone has adequate food to eat.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is a beautiful human being and a great story about her.  Bravo, Subby.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a cruel world we live in. No one should ever have to go to Costco.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that bought just over 1 cart of items.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a nice human being.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Taxes are too damned high
 
Kuta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great story.

Also...

Universal Basic Income now.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is a depressing story about the state of our world as much as it's an uplifting story about someone trying to make a difference.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


Kansas has a tax on food, that I know. Our democratic governor is trying to get rid of it, and the republican state legislature is trying their damnest to bogart it.

Working retail in my early years, it seemed like everyone who was an organization was able to get tax exemption. She may not be one of those 503c tax exempt organizations.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


She's working with a lawyer. You'd think he'd be smart enough to figure that out. I guess not.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


Apparently it is complicated to get an exemption in NC:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fascinating Twitter thread on the logistics:

https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1465742663953616901?s=21
 
dustman81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


They bought the food in North Carolina, which doesn't tax groceries. Don't know why Costco charged them tax.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


Not in California, don't know about other states.
 
laststarfighter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hope he was smart enough to get the membership level that gets you cash back on your purchases.
 
dustman81
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's a map from 2019 on how each state taxes groceries:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The richest country in the world can't feed their children. 25% flat tax now until every child has a warm balanced  meal every day and a safe place to sleep every night.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

laststarfighter: Hope he was smart enough to get the membership level that gets you cash back on your purchases.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


It depends on the state and on the type of food.  For instance in IL it is 1% unless it is something the state deems should be taxed more like food intended to be eaten immediately or candy, fruit juice, pop, etc.  It goes as high as 6.25% in IL because Illinois likes to tax things.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skybird659: The richest country in the world can't feed their children. 25% flat tax now until every child has a warm balanced  meal every day and a safe place to sleep every night.


Wouldn't a flat tax be particularly bad for those families most in need?
 
dustman81
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dustman81: feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.

They bought the food in North Carolina, which doesn't tax groceries. Don't know why Costco charged them tax.


Nevermind, I found the reason they were charged 2% tax.

"In North Carolina, grocery items are not subject to the state's statewide sales tax, but are subject to a uniform 2% local tax."

https://www.taxjar.com/blog/food/food​-​sales-tax-north-carolina
 
Avery614
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That's a great reason, but FFS we should NOT need a charity to make sure everyone has adequate food to eat.


I wish my first thought when seeing a headline like that wasn't, I bet this is another appalling situation reframed as a feel-good story," but, well...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


It varies from state to state. North Carolina shows up on the list of "food not subject to sales tax" because food is only subject to the uniform state-wide local portion of sales tax (hence the 2% we see on this receipt). But don't you dare call that 2% a 'state sales tax'!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: skybird659: The richest country in the world can't feed their children. 25% flat tax now until every child has a warm balanced  meal every day and a safe place to sleep every night.

Wouldn't a flat tax be particularly bad for those families most in need?


The first 25,000 is exempt from tax.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


Creflo Dollar's jet? Tax-free.
Feeding poor kids? Damn right that's taxed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Turquoise Parker, a teacher in Durham

Sorry, sounds more like a stripper in Hayti.

/someone at Duke doesn't suck
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dustman81: Here's a map from 2019 on how each state taxes groceries:
[Fark user image 850x732]


Note that on this map, the states where food is exempt are marked in red, and the states where food is taxed at the same rate as iPads are green. That's because the article, from the anti-tax "Tax Foundation", actually argues that food exemptions are bad.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I could give that woman (and her partner... and ffs, every donor) a huge, but not aggressive, bear hug.

This story + the one of that dude that took his grill to Kentucky to help feed people really helped refill my tank of faith in humanity.

Remember, farkers, shiatty people make the news way more often than good people.  Good people don't want/need publicity unlike the assholes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

WHAT'S THE HOLDUP UP THERE?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: dustman81: Here's a map from 2019 on how each state taxes groceries:
[Fark user image 850x732]

Note that on this map, the states where food is exempt are marked in red, and the states where food is taxed at the same rate as iPads are green. That's because the article, from the anti-tax "Tax Foundation", actually argues that food exemptions are bad.


It's also not surprising at all that the only states which are green (fully taxed) are shiat holes.
 
FailOut08
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I won't impugn any effort to provide for the needy but the takeaway should always be "wealthiest nation in history refuses to provide basic food security for all its residents". And yet every holiday season these are framed as "feel good" stories.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sorry you have to do that teacher person. I'm glad you did though.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Great_Milenko: NeoCortex42: skybird659: The richest country in the world can't feed their children. 25% flat tax now until every child has a warm balanced  meal every day and a safe place to sleep every night.

Wouldn't a flat tax be particularly bad for those families most in need?

The first 25,000 is exempt from tax.


The first $25k is already exempt from tax.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

feckingmorons: There is sales tax on food?

I would have helped them find a tax exempt method to do that. Oh well.


PA doesn't do it, so I never thought about it happening anywhere else until now -- seems it varies state to state.

Here's North Carolina, where that Costco is.
https://www.taxjar.com/blog/food/food-​sales-tax-north-carolina#:~:text=Are%2​0groceries%20taxable%20in%20North,full​%20combined%20sales%20tax%20rate.

Damnit, Fark.... That says no state sales tax, but a 2% local tax. I'd imagine they got around it though, because it was donations.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.