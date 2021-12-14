 Skip to content
 
Penn Station is literally a dumpster fire
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.k.  the actual train station and not the restaurant chain.  Had to click the link to know for sure.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking the electricial fire in the ceiling might be the bigger issue.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: I'm thinking the electricial fire in the ceiling might be the bigger issue.


You would be correct
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've had nightmares that started like that.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It will definitely help the recent bid for historic preservation if they have a mass casualty disaster in the station. Maybe they'll put up a plaque.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is there a Rubbermaid garbage bin in the train station? It seems like they should have more durable garbage cans for public spaces.

Also, everyone seems really nonchalant about the sparks flying out of the ceiling.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Exluddite: I'm thinking the electricial fire in the ceiling might be the bigger issue.


Yeah, but only the union plumbers were on site today and, well, their contract specifically exempts them from any work that involves electrical. Guess it'll just burn.

/ not kidding
// NYC union rules are the worst
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
White claw guy is an idiot

1. Pours white claw in fire
2. Says "Do you know how much more toxic it is now" after dude uses extinguisher

No surprise. Must be from Long Island.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not a dumpster.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All people who are dumping on Penn station have never been to Port Authority Bus Station.
 
killershark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: That's not a dumpster.


Yeah, I was expecting some big dumpster fire at Penn State University. This is just some hot garbage.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: O.k.  the actual train station and not the restaurant chain.  Had to click the link to know for sure.


Hey, their grilled club is solid.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Penn Station: by far the biggest shiathole on 8th Avenue in Midtown, and no I did not forget about the Port Authority.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: All people who are dumping on Penn station have never been to Port Authority Bus Station.


I've spent a fair amount of time in both, and it's not close. The Port Authority is at least cleaned regularly and doesn't smell like piss everywhere you go.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why is there a Rubbermaid garbage bin in the train station? It seems like they should have more durable garbage cans for public spaces.

Also, everyone seems really nonchalant about the sparks flying out of the ceiling.


Have you been to peen station?

It's....best not to notice anything
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Exluddite: I'm thinking the electricial fire in the ceiling might be the bigger issue.

Yeah, but only the union plumbers were on site today and, well, their contract specifically exempts them from any work that involves electrical. Guess it'll just burn.

/ not kidding
// NYC union rules are the worst


Do you also complain that your dentist won't do anything about you lower back pain?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: That's not a dumpster.


I want to think Oscar the Grouch performed an impromptu self immolation like a Tibetan monk in a garbage bin in protest
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Later that same night....White Claw guy falls into a vat of toxic waste behind Madison Square Garden and becomes... The Toxic White Claw Avenger Jerk - putting out trash fires from the Bowery to the Bronx while making idiotic drunken remarks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, did that guy really try to extinguish the fire with a can of White Claw?! wtf
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fat Joe Ska: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Exluddite: I'm thinking the electricial fire in the ceiling might be the bigger issue.

Yeah, but only the union plumbers were on site today and, well, their contract specifically exempts them from any work that involves electrical. Guess it'll just burn.

/ not kidding
// NYC union rules are the worst

Do you also complain that your dentist won't do anything about you lower back pain?


If my dentist was shoving a tooth scraper in my back causing the pain? Yeah, I'd want him to do something about it.

It doesn't take an electrician to throw a breaker; but under union rules, welp, I guess it'll just burn.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: jaivirtualcard: All people who are dumping on Penn station have never been to Port Authority Bus Station.

I've spent a fair amount of time in both, and it's not close. The Port Authority is at least cleaned regularly and doesn't smell like piss everywhere you go.


Maybe. But I find it difficult to believe someone can come out unaided out of the port authority once they have been sucked in. That place is a disaster of an architectural maze. Not to mention that it's entrance is much worse than Penn. At this point though, it's like the douche vs the turd.
 
