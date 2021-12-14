 Skip to content
 
(Fox 7 Austin)   Americans are not buying Christmas presents in order to pay for healthcare. Otherwise they might decrease the surplus population   (fox7austin.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obvious" tag got the Omicron?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse dewormer ain't cheap
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the billionaires are still pissy that us peasants aren't in the mood to buy as much cheap plastic crap again this year.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think hospitals accept Christmas presents as payment
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I guess the billionaires are still pissy that us peasants aren't in the mood to buy as much cheap plastic crap again this year.


Once again it's the Kardashian's fault
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would you buy Christmas presents to pay for healthcare, subby? Sounds like you don't know how any of this works.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How OUTRAGEOUS!   I had a major surgery this year due to a congenital heart defect.  My run of the mill insurance picked up a huge portion of it, I have a reasonable bill I can pay over a period of months.   So maybe my kids will get fewer gifts in exchange for 2 healthy parents.
AMERIKKKA IS FAILING!!12!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
they can save money by getting a free vaccine.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Majin_Buu: I guess the billionaires are still pissy that us peasants aren't in the mood to buy as much cheap plastic crap again this year.

Once again it's the Kardashian's fault


I don't think I could afford a Kardashian even if they are cheap plastic crap.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why would you buy Christmas presents to pay for healthcare, subby? Sounds like you don't know how any of this works.


I pay for my healthcare in iTunes gift cards.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This Christmas I want a XBox Series X OR a Playstation 5 OR a new graphics card.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know how true the article was but I read recently that people are mad at the lack of holiday deals. So they are spending less on Christmas gifts for that reason too.
 
rs_joe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not buying Christmas presents because I can't find anything worth buying.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not buying Christmas presents because Christmas is bullshiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have decent insurance and it's hard for me. It has to be so hard on those who have little or no insurance. My heart goes out to them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1 in 10 not buying gift.   Buying less or none?  Same report says 17% not buying food to pay for medical.. I'm assuming that's cutting back not cutting out entirely as that would lead to bigger problems.
Funny that 10% having trouble buying gifts and 17% buying food and the claim is the price of health coverage and not this world wide quitting work.  It's almost like without a paycheck it's hard to buy things.   Ohhhhh wait everyone left work for their multi-million $ influencer/affiliate marketing/branded dropshipping/homelife healthinsurance sales/crypto/meta/ntf careers so maybe they just don't want health insurance or maybe... just maybe things are not working out as most of them have planned
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: I have decent insurance and it's hard for me. It has to be so hard on those who have little or no insurance. My heart goes out to them.


Like literally? , it might be what they need that's very generous and environmental friendly of yourself
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: How OUTRAGEOUS!   I had a major surgery this year due to a congenital heart defect.  My run of the mill insurance picked up a huge portion of it, I have a reasonable bill I can pay over a period of months.   So maybe my kids will get fewer gifts in exchange for 2 healthy parents.
AMERIKKKA IS FAILING!!12!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oppose universal health care= hating Christmas.
 
