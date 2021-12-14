 Skip to content
 
(DIY Photography)   Photographer tracks down subjects he photographed over 40 years later to recreate the scenes. Story developing   (diyphotography.net) divider line
    Cool, Peterborough, Ice cream, project Reunions, Fur, British photographer Chris Porsz, Photograph, The Dubliners, second Reunion photo book  
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Stalker tracks down subjects he photographed over 40 years later to recreate his perverted mind" seems more appropriate.

/didn't read the story
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The term "recreating" is used very loosely in these photographs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now, those are pretty cool.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The term "recreating" is used very loosely in these photographs.


*VERY* loosely...then again, they had to make do with what was available now ;)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not gonna make any jokes or snarky comments. That was freakin awesome.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
that was spiffy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This could be some sort of time-traveling scam.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think that is just so sweet. He did a great job.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


COVID has been hard on us all.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait a minute...I think someone doctored these things. They did a horrible job, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Very cool! Though I must say, the 80's were my teen years and seeing a bunch of black and white photos of people looking fairly outdated makes me feel old.
 
