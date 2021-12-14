 Skip to content
(BBC) If you use a stolen bank card to buy a £4m winning scratchcard, don't tell the lottery company that you have no bank account, as jailarity will ensue
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.


Despite its name, the National Lottery in the UK is not run by the state. The company that runs it will probably take a cut, then put the rest in the charity fund.

But, FTA:

She said Goodram had the card number and expiry date written on his hand and used them to buy £90 of shopping at a Londis store on Clapham High Street and £71 of goods, including five scratch cards, at a Waitrose store on Clapham Common.

A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The funniest and dumbest part of this story is all they had to do was open a f*cking bank account.
But instead. They decided to go to the papers and complain about the lottery company not paying out, making it national news. (International news now) Thereby attracting a feck of a lot of attention.

beezeltown is spot on, karma at its very best.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being a whisker away from a great life (or at least a year) and then farking it up due to dumbassery.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it had been a movie they would have met and married and share the ticket as snow falls.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: The funniest and dumbest part of this story is all they had to do was open a f*cking bank account.


This. These could be the stupidest people on the planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You have six months to claim. Six months to open a bank account.

/The lottery people here do check you bought the ticket. It's not a pure bearer instrument. They ask where and when it was bought and if you can't tell them they look into it. If you found it you can't just claim the money. For £4m I assume they'd look into it even if they hadn't admitted they have no bank account.
//The money will go to the charitable causes. Same with tickets not claimed within six months. The lottery company doesn't get to keep it.
 
englaja
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: beezeltown: This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.

Despite its name, the National Lottery in the UK is not run by the state. The company that runs it will probably take a cut, then put the rest in the charity fund.

But, FTA:

She said Goodram had the card number and expiry date written on his hand and used them to buy £90 of shopping at a Londis store on Clapham High Street and £71 of goods, including five scratch cards, at a Waitrose store on Clapham Common.

A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?


They could just punch the info in. Some terminals will let it through.
They may not even need a PIN.

Staff shouldn't do it, but they do.

/started with two lines of accidental iambic tetrameter - credit card operations and poetry, together at last!
//Otherwise known as banking and wanking
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?


Also this. CC machines do/did have a manual entry, but no store is just going to let you give them a number written on the back of their hand.
 
Watubi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?

Also this. CC machines do/did have a manual entry, but no store is just going to let you give them a number written on the back of their hand.


Tell me without telling me you've never worked retail.
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about this scenario?  A prostitute buys a lottery ticket with money she received from a John.  She wins and is arrested, does she get to keep the lottery money?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The jailtime is so inconsequential if he still gets the money. Totes worth it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.


Eh, no? What? Why?

The card owner didn't buy the ticket. The thief stole his money so, the money is owed back to the card owner. That's all. That's it. The ticket should probably just be disqualified.

If the thief had purchased a car instead, the card owner wouldn't get a car out of it. He'd be due his cash back.
 
Vern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: beezeltown: This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.

Despite its name, the National Lottery in the UK is not run by the state. The company that runs it will probably take a cut, then put the rest in the charity fund.

But, FTA:

She said Goodram had the card number and expiry date written on his hand and used them to buy £90 of shopping at a Londis store on Clapham High Street and £71 of goods, including five scratch cards, at a Waitrose store on Clapham Common.

A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?


Sorry guv'nah, I seem to have left my flippy swipey plasticy payamajiggy in the idling lorry.

Oh that's quite alright, as long as you have the payamajiggy numberoos on your grubby little nubbies, I think we'll be just quite splendid!
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: beezeltown: This is karmic hilarity in all its glory.

They should have given the lottery prize to the owner of the card. Of course, there's no mention of that...they'll conveniently disqualify the win and keep the payout.

So, I'm torn between laughing at the criminals and grumbling at the greedy state.

Despite its name, the National Lottery in the UK is not run by the state. The company that runs it will probably take a cut, then put the rest in the charity fund.

But, FTA:

She said Goodram had the card number and expiry date written on his hand and used them to buy £90 of shopping at a Londis store on Clapham High Street and £71 of goods, including five scratch cards, at a Waitrose store on Clapham Common.

A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?


Maybe click and collect?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Watubi: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: A guy went into shops with card details written on his hand, and was able to buy stuff? WTAF?

Also this. CC machines do/did have a manual entry, but no store is just going to let you give them a number written on the back of their hand.

Tell me without telling me you've never worked retail.


I worked retail for years, hence knowing we'd never just let a customer read a card number off the back of his hand. Card machines can have manual entry enabled for mail order sales, but the product then has to be delivered to the address that matches the card.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man imagine hitting that lucky ticket, then making that stupid mistake.

I bet the regret's gonna be a tougher and longer sentence than prison.
 
