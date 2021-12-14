 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Kentucky minister who survived tornado comes out of the closet. So does his wife   (cbsnews.com) divider line
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God didn't save you buddy. Dumb luck and church money affording quality building design and construction.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They laughed when they built this in Kentucky.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, 'thank god we weren't hurt'. fark the 100 or so that were killed along with the millions of dollars in damage. Yep, god really came through for you.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I realized it might be my last few moments of my life on this earth and I was very glad to be with my wife," he said. "I know her prayer and mine was that we'd be spared. I was afraid for my children, what would happen to them and how they would respond to this."

Jesus replied, "You of little faith, why are you so afraid?" Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm.
https://biblehub.com/matthew/8-26.htm​

30Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
31Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?
32(For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
33But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.
34Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/​?​search=Matthew%206%3A30-34&version=KJV​
 
sovah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wasn't he WITH his children, if he was so concerned?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sovah: Why wasn't he WITH his children, if he was so concerned?


They could have opened the church as a refuge for people who could not find shelter otherwise.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, God chose to save you and your wife and let one hundred others die.

Literal survivorship bias.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "I realized it might be my last few moments of my life on this earth and I was very glad to be with my wife," he said. "I know her prayer and mine was that we'd be spared. I was afraid for my children, what would happen to them and how they would respond to this."

Jesus replied, "You of little faith, why are you so afraid?" Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm.
https://biblehub.com/matthew/8-26.htm

30Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
31Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?
32(For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
33But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.
34Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?​search=Matthew%206%3A30-34&version=KJV​


cdn.boldomatic.comView Full Size

I always wondered where that quote came from.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me try to formulate a better statement for this guy.

By the grace of God, my family was spared from this tragedy. We want to extend our hearts and sympathies to those who have lost so much. We have lived here our whole lives, and I love this city so much, and I am devastated at the amount of loss we have incurred.

I have contacted the leadership team of Mayfield Methodist and we are currently mobilizing our resources to help our community. If you have been affected or know someone who has been affected, please get in contact with us at (xxx)yyy-zzzz and we will put you in contact with the right people to help you in any way we are able. We have been working closely with local authorities to use our church grounds as a gathering space and staging area for the ongoing rescue efforts.

We ask that if you have the means, please help however you can. If you need help, please do not hesitate to reach out. We have water, food, and blankets at our church grounds.

Jesus told us to take care of each other, and there is no clearer instruction to us today.
 
shabu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Government building codes and some essentially random factors spared you.

Churches have frequently been a good unifying focal point for communities that require shared action. Let us hope the good sense he showed in sheltering in the closet shows itself in how he helps the community care for this who apparently didn't deserve a miracle.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Ah yes, 'thank god we weren't hurt'. fark the 100 or so that were killed along with the millions of dollars in damage. Yep, god really came through for you.


Thread's over.

Unless we want to repeat this a few dozen times.
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess he had a bit of help.
 
