skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?


Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?

Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.


Yo Ma(ma)!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?

Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.

Yo Ma(ma)!


Yo mama's such a ho, the only reason she wears panties is to keep her ankles warm.

/ runs
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually wasn't that bad. He wasn't being a whiny lil biatch. Just seems a bit more grounded than the let me get a lambo and blow it all on hookers coke and gambling in Vegas.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told this whole bitcoin thing was worthless. How did someone get rich?

I guess it's not worthless after all?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?

Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.

Yo Ma(ma)!

Yo mama's such a ho, the only reason she wears panties is to keep her ankles warm.

/ runs


Oh yeah? Well, yo mama...
/I got nuthin'.
//I really miss my mama.
///Call yours and tell her 'hi!' for me.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell you what, I'm poor and I would like to try rich. Oh I don't like it, I could always give it away. I really don't mind.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cocaine, these prostitutes, they give me... ennui.  I am now suffering.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like all articles on the Star it's some form of a pseudo humble brag with an ulterior agenda. Maybe he should try his hand at competitive walrus masturbation if his life really lacks any excitement
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: This cocaine, these prostitutes, they give me... ennui.  I am now suffering.


Life is like snorting coke off a hookers' ass. One minute you're having the time of your life, the next you're rambling about the macroeconomical effects of crypto to a hobo in the alley, as you take the last drag from your Pall Mall cigarette.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?

Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.

Yo Ma(ma)!

Yo mama's such a ho, the only reason she wears panties is to keep her ankles warm.

/ runs

Oh yeah? Well, yo mama...
/I got nuthin'.
//I really miss my mama.
///Call yours and tell her 'hi!' for me.


She's in heaven, also, last year. Alzheimer's a biatch.

I'll tell them both in my dreams, though.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I was told this whole bitcoin thing was worthless. How did someone get rich?

I guess it's not worthless after all?


He got rich by selling before it all crashes down.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: lindalouwho: skybird659: There seems to be a shortage of tiny violins on the market right now. Too many whiney millionaires/billionaires and supply chain issues.
Maybe tiny cellos?

Only if they come with tiny Yo-yos.

Yo Ma(ma)!

Yo mama's such a ho, the only reason she wears panties is to keep her ankles warm.

/ runs

Oh yeah? Well, yo mama...
/I got nuthin'.
//I really miss my mama.
///Call yours and tell her 'hi!' for me.

She's in heaven, also, last year. Alzheimer's a biatch.

I'll tell them both in my dreams, though.


So sorry! Mine went at the end of '16.
Thank you! Her name is Shirley. (Hebrew name Miriam)
 
