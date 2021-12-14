 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   If taking ivermectin isn't risky enough, COVID deniers must now confront counterfeit ivermectin. How will they be able to tell?   (abc.net.au) divider line
62
    News, Pharmacology, Therapeutic Goods Administration, national medical regulator, import ivermectin products, scientific basis, Effectiveness, Pharmaceutical drug, potential therapeutic effect  
•       •       •

62 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It will work just as well
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The trick is to fine a horse REwormer. Take that, get the worms, take the invermectin, and if you lose the worms, you know you got the real stuff. Idle the worms stay, you'll be able to get a legitimate prescription from your doctor, who I imagine will sigh loudly and often.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"How will they be able to tell?"

Their horse won't take it, but they will
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly. F@ck them. Let them get scammed, because they deserve it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.


It amuses me because it's so farking dumb. These fools, though they aren't killing themselves, are so damn set on proving that they know more than anyone else that they will take poison and animal medication for unrelated illnesses. Just, goddamn.

As for other topics, well, I talk about them as well. I don't just pick a single Fark thread idle in it all day.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only morons are taking it for Covid so fark them anyway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.

It amuses me because it's so farking dumb. These fools, though they aren't killing themselves, are so damn set on proving that they know more than anyone else that they will take poison and animal medication for unrelated illnesses. Just, goddamn.


And solid figures of exactly how many people have died because they eschewed conventional medicine for the 'mectin, hydroxy and anal UV treatments will probably never be accurately quantified.

As for other topics, well, I talk about them as well. I don't just pick a single Fark thread idle in it all day.

Preach. It is possible to consider multiple ideas at different times.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.


Our problem is that those people took a horse dewormer INSTEAD OF THE FARKING VACCINE!

Go on, take your horse dewormer. But please, take the vax, too.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just let the Free Market work its magic?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
let them take it! all of it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.

Our problem is that those people took a horse dewormer INSTEAD OF THE FARKING VACCINE!

Go on, take your horse dewormer. But please, take the vax, too.


For good measure some of the Ivermectin folks should also have a strong UV light enema along with a bleach and mouthwash gargle.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But they also hate regulations.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why didn't I think of that?!?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is fake Ivermectin safe for vegans?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or imitation horse dewormer. Whatever.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we somehow infuse the fake horse de-wormer with the vax?
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was the secret ingredient Fentanyl? Because they're putting that shiat in everything else.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey where's the guy who keeps trying to keep barking "point of order ivermectin is not a horse dewormer, I mean it is but it's also people dewormer." Because I can't get enough of that bit.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll be able to tell it's fake because they'll still have worms.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The trick is to fine a horse REwormer. Take that, get the worms, take the invermectin, and if you lose the worms, you know you got the real stuff. Idle the worms stay, you'll be able to get a legitimate prescription from your doctor, who I imagine will sigh loudly and often.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It'd be a shame if someone convinced them that frenching a rattlesnake is an effective treatment.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Naido: Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.


Because it can be used very effectively to make the MAGA look like idiots. (Which they are)
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Before you blow your load again over a 'ohhh more Americans dying from COVID ohhhhhhhhh'
This is a story from Australia.
So work your 3 inch heavily callused dicks to more blind dwarf porn for now.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They could tell because your coat isn't as shiny.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


If Buttercup is trippin' balls like this, the meds are counterfeit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It'd be a shame if someone convinced them that frenching a rattlesnake is an effective treatment.


Where you been?
do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It will work just as well


Not quite. Some might have COVID and damaged intestinal linings, some might have COVID and worms.

lolz either way
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.


Is this bait?

You think the big story about ivermectin isn't the handful of bad side effects, but the fact that large amounts of people are self-medicating based on social media posts and ignoring the CDC and the manufacturer of the drugs they using to self-medicate?

How about the lawsuits by people who think patients should be able to force doctors in hospitals to prescribe what the patient wants instead of following medical science? Because those rulings may turn into a very bad precedent.

Oh, it's funny when the doc has to give some asshole ivermectin, sure.

What about if I demand antibiotics? What if I demand opioids?
Or medicines in limited supply?
Or stuff with much bigger side effects?

If patients get to self direct prescriptions, that could have some pretty big ramifications.

Ivermectin is part of a much bigger problem, and half the country having these levels of anti-science is probably worth addressing loudly and frequently.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Naido: 500 people nationally, in a nation of 330 million, called the poison control hotline over Ivermectin in August, leading up to this becoming the biggest story in the country.  Not a single overdose can be found, now that things have settled down and we're sorting through actual facts.  Ask yourself why we love this story so much, and what else we could be talking about.

Is this bait?

You think the big story about ivermectin isn't the handful of bad side effects, but the fact that large amounts of people are self-medicating based on social media posts and ignoring the CDC and the manufacturer of the drugs they using to self-medicate?

How about the lawsuits by people who think patients should be able to force doctors in hospitals to prescribe what the patient wants instead of following medical science? Because those rulings may turn into a very bad precedent.

Oh, it's funny when the doc has to give some asshole ivermectin, sure.

What about if I demand antibiotics? What if I demand opioids?
Or medicines in limited supply?
Or stuff with much bigger side effects?

If patients get to self direct prescriptions, that could have some pretty big ramifications.

Ivermectin is part of a much bigger problem, and half the country having these levels of anti-science is probably worth addressing loudly and frequently.


"Is this bait?"
*Immediately takes bait.*
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Before you blow your load again over a 'ohhh more Americans dying from COVID ohhhhhhhhh'
This is a story from Australia.
So work your 3 inch heavily callused dicks to more blind dwarf porn for now.


This is a parody account.
Has to be.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: Marshmallow Jones: Before you blow your load again over a 'ohhh more Americans dying from COVID ohhhhhhhhh'
This is a story from Australia.
So work your 3 inch heavily callused dicks to more blind dwarf porn for now.

This is a parody account.
Has to be.


Being a PATRIOT is not satire.

/What is irony, anyway?
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Before you blow your load again over a 'ohhh more Americans dying from COVID ohhhhhhhhh'
This is a story from Australia.
So work your 3 inch heavily callused dicks to more blind dwarf porn for now.


Feeling triggered? Need a safe space where nobody will laugh at the MAGATS? fark your feelings
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "Is this bait?"
*Immediately takes bait.*


Most of what I had to say are valid opinions on the ivermectin issue as a whole. Only a minor portion of my post was specific to the baiter.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It will work just as well


When the placebo effect is the product's selling point, and you sell a placebo, does it really matter?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't believe it. The fake fake drug is fake news.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Nirbo: "Is this bait?"
*Immediately takes bait.*

Most of what I had to say are valid opinions on the ivermectin issue as a whole. Only a minor portion of my post was specific to the baiter.


This may come as a real shocker, but I didn't read it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You forget that right wingers are filthy, unclean creatures. Eating genuine ivermectin probably makes them feel better because it's legitimately killing parasitic worms.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Smackledorfer: Nirbo: "Is this bait?"
*Immediately takes bait.*

Most of what I had to say are valid opinions on the ivermectin issue as a whole. Only a minor portion of my post was specific to the baiter.

This may come as a real shocker, but I didn't read it.


Off to ignore ya go then.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait until farm animals start dying because they were given this shiat. Even better, wait until it directly impacts the food supply.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now I know what to get my brother for Christmas.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should take 2-3x the recommended dose, just to make sure they weren't given cheap counterfit pills that were cut with cornstarch.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I say take the chance fine Americans
 
snarfblam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: When the placebo effect is the product's selling point, and you sell a placebo, does it really matter?


Are you twisting yourself into a pretzel to say masks don't work, or to say N95s don't work better. Is it comfy?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Nirbo: Smackledorfer: Nirbo: "Is this bait?"
*Immediately takes bait.*

Most of what I had to say are valid opinions on the ivermectin issue as a whole. Only a minor portion of my post was specific to the baiter.

This may come as a real shocker, but I didn't read it.

Off to ignore ya go then.


Okay! I'll read it!

You didn't say anything wrong, or controversial, or that hasn't been said a hundred times before.

For shame.

At least I contribute dick jokes to the zeitgeist.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The amount of hoops and hurdles that people are dealing with in order to not get a free vaccine. It's easier to just get the darn shot and move on with their lives. At this point we're dealing with the "toddler won't eat his vegetables" type of defiance for defiance's sake.
 
firefly212
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ltnor: Honestly. F@ck them. Let them get scammed, because they deserve it.


OK, but seriously... Ivermectin is a very important prescription in parts of the world where people struggle with parasitic infections, and I think we should be mindful of how this farks over people in parts of the world that already don't have access to clean water, just because Cletus is jacking up demand because freedomeaglenewstruth.net told him Ivermectin is way more effective than a COVID vaccine.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Quite the eye opener the last few years. I did not know how many stupid people there were. Had I lacked a conscience and known this earlier I could of founded a dynasty.
 
