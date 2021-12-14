 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   Ex-McDonald's worker finds a VERY disturbing Ronald McDonald toy. What has been seen cannot be unseen   (the-sun.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DONG Fries are done.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That might have destroyed my brain.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would not have left the store without that.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oooOOooo, I heard you wanted a large fry? 

RonMcJeremy over here, McDicking it down.

Lemme bury my face in those hot buns. 

I want that Mac sauce, daddy.

Just wanna sink my teeth into that Happy Meal, and polish it off with some of that thick, and creamy McFlurry.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was supposed to be an extra in the Rocky Horror Show, but was rejected.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It put them in distress? Wtf. Grow up.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a Carrot Top doll, man!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So he's a frycrotch.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh. That sure is a thing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nightmare fuel.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Umm shouldn't those be curly fries?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did you hear he was an ex McDonald's employee? Because he is an ex McDonald's employee.  And that makes this story more interesting.  Because McDonald's.   Employee.   EEEEEEXXXXXXXXsssss......
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Former McDonald's employee, wow. Not too many of those around.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Google search seems to indicate it's from an ad campaign in Japan.  If so give it about rule 34 and we'll all be able to order cheap knockoffs of it online in a couple months.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

offacue: I would not have left the store without that.


I see we are cut from the same cloth
 
Dwedit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ronald McDonald insanity
Youtube Q16KpquGsIc
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Former McDonald's employee, wow. Not too many of those around.


...I thought I was the only one...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Super Size me, Ronald!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't McDonald's put Ronald on hiatus after the Great Creepy Clowns in the Woods (and elsewhere) incidents of '16?
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he buy the toy?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's clearly just making a big issue out of a small fries...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile.  I have questions.  What's it's pronouns ?
Are those pecks or boob?
And.....also WTF?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That puts a new spin on the "two all-beef patties, special sauce" jingle.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really, nobody posted this before me?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll never hear "do you want fries with that? in quite the same way ever again
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: oooOOooo, I heard you wanted a large fry? 

RonMcJeremy over here, McDicking it down.

Lemme bury my face in those hot buns. 

I want that Mac sauce, daddy.

Just wanna sink my teeth into that Happy Meal, and polish it off with some of that thick, and creamy McFlurry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh... That's just wrong...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Did you hear he was an ex McDonald's employee? Because he is an ex McDonald's employee.  And that makes this story more interesting.  Because McDonald's.   Employee.   EEEEEEXXXXXXXXsssss......


Yes, what difference does it make if he worked at a McDonald's when he was 16?

He should have bought the damn thing for sure!
 
moike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He looks like he does cocaine.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Limited Edition of 250 made, worth some coin in an undamaged box.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I forget how to change your fark avatar thing, but I'll be damned if I can't figure out how to use that image when I get off work tonight.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It puts on the special sauce, or it gets the sesame seed bun again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it's been fun trying to guess wtf tfa is about from the comments.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drapes don't match the rug.
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mac Sabbath - Sweet Beef Video
Youtube sIFZ-tzM_Sc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't care about the McRib at all, but I wish they'd go back to deep frying the hot apple pies.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I seem to recall some similar imagery from years ago of Ronald with fries coming out of a speedo, like on a Japanese t-shirt campaign or something? My brain has it on file from somewhere
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something, something <insert Super-Size joke here>
 
covfefe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They finally found the beef.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's the toy you get in the adult happy meal
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Limited Edition of 250 made, worth some coin in an undamaged box.


I was gonna say that the artist should have made more McDonald's lawyers would have been all over them like fries on dick.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Burger King plays these games too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: I seem to recall some similar imagery from years ago of Ronald with fries coming out of a speedo, like on a Japanese t-shirt campaign or something? My brain has it on file from somewhere


Fark has the collective memory of a housefly...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do not believe in the supernatural, but I also don't believe there is anyway you could have that thing in your house without it coming alive at night and murder/raping you.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
