(CNN)   Cornell University: SHUT IT ALL DOWN   (cnn.com) divider line
21
904 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 6:05 PM (21 minutes ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scarlet....Fire
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a step back.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm frankly amazed more campuses haven't had to shut down. I live near a university and the students clearly don't understand the pandemic is still ongoing. Or maybe they just don't care. The parties started back up, so I expect we'll have an outbreak here sometime soon.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
we have not seen severe illness in any of our infected students

Panic anyway !!!!!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shut down all the garbage smashers on the detention level?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shostie: [c.tenor.com image 400x224]


No one masked up at the Here Come Treble performance so now we have this.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What to get for the College student this year. A dam Covid shot.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that just weird perspective or is that clock tower actually leaning?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The university noted that all dorms were provided with lofts so students could easily take exams while hiding under their beds.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What are the students' vaccinaction statuses? Were they required to be fully vaccinated?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: we have not seen severe illness in any of our infected students

Panic anyway !!!!!!


Infected people can still spread the virus even with mild symptoms. Better to take a break than infecting people for no good reason
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm frankly amazed more campuses haven't had to shut down. I live near a university and the students clearly don't understand the pandemic is still ongoing. Or maybe they just don't care. The parties started back up, so I expect we'll have an outbreak here sometime soon.


The university my wife works at has something like a 90%+ vaccination rate between faculty/staff and students because they put their foot down and required it, so things have largely been under control. It's interesting because the university itself is in deep stupid territory. The county hasn't managed 50% I think
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see the Andy Bernard situation has been covered.  Carry on.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mason Verger will be annoyed. He depends on Cornell.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of my bosses has a kid that graduated from Cornell in the Spring.  They had some of the toughest lock down quarantines for the whole last year, so that graduation was the first time most of the seniors had actually been around each other.

The vaccines were rolling out, and yet everyone was still super cautious.  What a difference 6 months makes.  It's like the administration just threw open the doors and told everyone to have fun.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are the students' vaccinaction statuses? Were they required to be fully vaccinated?


I'm pretty sure all NY schools were requiring it with few exceptions.

This is uncomfortably close to home. Last year by the time they were shutting down NYC, it was already in my county (I'm like 1.5 hours west of Ithaca). By 'this' I mean it's probably Omicron since that's apparently far easier to spread even vaccinated.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Lsherm: I'm frankly amazed more campuses haven't had to shut down. I live near a university and the students clearly don't understand the pandemic is still ongoing. Or maybe they just don't care. The parties started back up, so I expect we'll have an outbreak here sometime soon.

The university my wife works at has something like a 90%+ vaccination rate between faculty/staff and students because they put their foot down and required it, so things have largely been under control. It's interesting because the university itself is in deep stupid territory. The county hasn't managed 50% I think


It's a requirement at the university I work at as well.  And indoor mask mandates.

Which is nice, but still it sucks to see even some of the staff and faculty just walking around maskless.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At my university, the student positivity rate has skyrocketed... to 0.4%, from 0.2%. That's with in-person education and 40% of students living in dorms on-campus.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every two farking weeks for two farking years: "WE NEED TO GET BACK TO NORMAL!!!"  

and then two weeks later,

"WHY IS GOD MAKING PANDEMIC WORSE???"
 
