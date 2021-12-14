 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   A bridge too far. Too far up, that is   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geronimooooooo!!!  *THUD*
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Option 1 - Get crushed by a semi
Option 2 - Get crushed by a semi and thrown off the bridge
Option 3 - Jump and hope it's not that far of a drop.

Sounds like they went for the best option available and learned that gravity is very unforgiving.

/best option would have been to not stop to help someone on bridge in the dark, but that boat sailed by the time the semi was barrelling down on him.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wait, there were at least two stopped vehicles on this bridge, and he jumped off to avoid being hit my a semi, but no mention of the semi hitting either of the vehicles?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A good deed never goes unpunished.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I need to see a photo/diagram of all of this because I can't make any sense of what happened.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah.  Without those details this article isn't terribly helpful.
 
Iczer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BIt interesting that I literally thought this was the reason they had I-90 at the Highway 18 intersect point closed for a good period of time yesterday.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I pretty much assume that if I don't already know better, that a bridge exists because of differing grade significant enough to require a bridge, thus too high.

There's a photo of what happened to someone fleeing that jumped off of an overpass and landed neck-first on a wrought-iron fence below, resulting in a decapitation and impalement that's basically medieval.  I won't link it but if you look you can probably find it.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ugh. The semi did hit the other vehicles. At 6 mph. Poor bastard.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I tried to find a picture but gave up.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously, this is why you have flares or some other type of warning device in your trunk. (Get flares, they will get more attention).

takes 2 or 3 seconds to throw a couple in the road, and they cost a few bucks. Go tend to what you need to immediately do, and then go back and place them correctly and avoid getting hit by a truck.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I admit I had only been on that highway once 25 years ago or so, but it seemed that many of the Clark Fork bridges weren't quite so high. He might've hedged a bet that he was on another bridge, I don't know.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bullshiat, they didn't have photos in the Mediaevil era.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yeah.  If the tractor-trailer had barrelled into the cars at something close to the usual speed the bridge sees then I could see the family having a decent wrongful-death case, but if the trucker managed to slow to jogging speed then I don't see that realistically working.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

They had paintings and woodcuttings.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeah, as best I can tell:

-Man gets into some kind of accident on bridge at night.

-Man stops and gets out to check on other driver.

-Truck comes barreling down the road, man is forced to jump off or risk getting hit. Because it's dark, he doesn't know that it's about an 80-foot drop.

What's left unknown is how long the bridge was, which doesn't tell us the feasibility of him stopping his car somewhere else, how little room he actually had to let the truck pass, and exactly how bad of an accident it was.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I think the editor accidentally the whole thing.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too bad the bridge wasn't over troubled waters
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like raaaaaaaiiiin on your - SPLAT
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let it be known that if I ever jump or fall from a high elevation I'm going to give the Goofy "AAAHHH HOOHOOHOOEY" scream all the way down.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This happened in San Diego awhile back, it happened on the Pine Valley Creek bridge, over 409 feet above the canyon floor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.sacb​e​e.com/news/california/article225930795​.html
 
destrip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Darn, 11foot8 must be jealous!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yeah, I can't come up with a scenario in which jumping off a bridge is your best bet. I'm assuming he made a bad call--I mean, he died, sadly--but I grew up in a place with all sorts of tiny, narrow bridges, and I still can't picture this. The only way it works is if it's a single-lane bridge, but at that point the best option is to place the cars between you and the truck. If there's more than one lane, your best bet is to move to another lane. And that's assuming there was zero shoulder on either side. But if there was room for a car, then there's room for a person. I don't get it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With apologies:

Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers - Bustin' Loose
Youtube gkgoRtxzeHY

BTW, it's a turnaround.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sheriff Toth. Deeeeelicious.
 
