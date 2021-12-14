 Skip to content
(Guardian)   In a development that can no way possibly go wrong, microbes across the planet are rapidly evolving to eat plastic   (theguardian.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I've heard this story before.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]


Me too...

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems pretty predictable, really.

If you decided that you wanted to deliberately evolve microbes that could consume plastic, I would think that "dump a million tons of finely shredded energy-rich plastic into the warm, germy part of the ocean" would be an obvious way to start.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they poop?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love their "oooh, sweet, we might be able to use microbes to solve our garbage problem" take, and not the "SWEET FARKING JESUS, MOST OF CIVILIZATION IS BUILT ON PLASTIC!" take, so far.

Still early, though.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George was right
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't we build rafts from that plastic and put poor people on them? Some dude made an island like that
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do the bugs poop after they eat the plastic? Different plastic?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


depends on how much they break it down
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OFFICER, IT'S NOT MY FAULT I'M PANTSLESS! THE MICROBES ATE MY PLASTIC PANTS!

/MY PLASTIC UNDERWEAR TOO!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now everything comes into focus as George Carlin is proven correctly prescient. The Earth wanted plastic and got what it wanted. As we're now useless the Earth is killing us off with a highly communicable disease.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We seem to have farked ourselves and the environment good and proper with plastics so here's hoping.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I love their "oooh, sweet, we might be able to use microbes to solve our garbage problem" take, and not the "SWEET FARKING JESUS, MOST OF CIVILIZATION IS BUILT ON PLASTIC!" take, so far.

Still early, though.


Think about it this way.  Microbes exist that eat wood, but we can still make things out of wood as long as we keep the wood dry and/or treat it to prevent the bugs from growing.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


Breast implants
 
nbt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like good news to me.  Show me a bug that can eat PTFE and that will be what saves us from alien invasion.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happens in the Andromeda Strain too.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metropolitan Nightmare
Stephen Vincent Benét

Talking with an old watchman, beside the first
Raw girders of the new Planetopolis Building
(Ten thousand brine-cooled offices, each with shower)
He saw a dark line creeping across the rubble
And turned a flashlight on it.

"Say, buddy," he said,
"You'd better look out for those ants. They eat wood, you know,
They'll have your shack down in no time."
The watchman spat. "Oh, they've quit eating wood," he said, in a casual voice,
"I thought everybody knew that."
-and, reaching down,
He pried from the insect jaws the bright crumb of steel.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: That happens in the Andromeda Strain too.


Came here to say this.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin: The Universe Wanted Plastic
Youtube NBRquiS1pis
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I love their "oooh, sweet, we might be able to use microbes to solve our garbage problem" take, and not the "SWEET FARKING JESUS, MOST OF CIVILIZATION IS BUILT ON PLASTIC!" take, so far.

Still early, though.


Plastic already breaks down. It might not compost but old plastic becomes brittle especially when exposed to sunlight. Nothing we make lasts forever bricks erode, metal rusts, plastic is eaten by bacteria. Whatever.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a source of energy stored in an organic compound sooner or later an insect, fungus, or bacterium will eat it.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]


In the Andromeda Strain bug was eating away all the rubber seals in fighter planes and the laboratories.  In the movie version they show the fighter pilots face mask crumbling to dust.  Containment was a serious problem.

Most of our single use medical products are plastic.  Saline bags, specimen bags and collection cups, oxygen tents, syringes, band aids.  Might have to go back to glass and stainless steel reusable tech and sterilize it all between uses.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that plastic is now biodegradable.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full metal panic fumoffus full Monty chemical weapon episode comes to mind
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This seems pretty predictable, really.


I admit to some surprise, considering it took them 60 million years to figure out lignin, which was in vastly greater supply than any plastic will ever be, and present in a world that was warm and wet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carboni​f​erous
Slacker microbes back then?
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"The Plastic Eaters"
//1970
///I am old and beg for the peace of the grave
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic People
Youtube oITN5JPSiWI
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Go, nature! fark those humans up and teach them a lesson!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Think about it this way.  Microbes exist that eat wood, but we can still make things out of wood as long as we keep the wood dry and/or treat it to prevent the bugs from growing.


Th building codes in Australia specify specific types of wood that are allowed in construction and exclude ones that are used other places in the world because of the local creatures will eat it.

In the desert (where that camper got stuck last month) there are creatures that wake up when they get wet and their teeth are a metal alloy much harder than the high iron in beaver teeth. Those bugs also seem to thrive in water that has so many minerals in it that it will cause chemical burns on human skin.

I'm not sure I buy into the "evolving to eat plastic", but I expect they already will eat anything with energy.

Long ago my boy scout leader was the head chemist for an oil company and he had mentioned that the Dupont company sent ships into the North Atlantic Gyre in the 1920s to collect odd chemicals that lead to some of the early plastics.  According to him, many modern plastics are just efficient man made versions of things that nature has been making for a long time for mostly unknown reasons.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


Instagram models.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Most of our single use medical products are plastic.  Saline bags, specimen bags and collection cups, oxygen tents, syringes, band aids.  Might have to go back to glass and stainless steel reusable tech and sterilize it all between uses.


The 1st oxygen tents were made of leather. Most of the rest was glass or metal except for the seals.  Early jar seals were leather, natural rubber or friction fit.  The seals would be the problems.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]


I've got that book, same edition.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]

I've got that book, same edition.


min is in one of the bins in the basement. Same cover, anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let them eat plastic"
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubicle Jockey: Martian_Astronomer: This seems pretty predictable, really.

I admit to some surprise, considering it took them 60 million years to figure out lignin, which was in vastly greater supply than any plastic will ever be, and present in a world that was warm and wet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbonif​erous
Slacker microbes back then?


Maybe they were starting from a more primitive framework? Today's microbes are just tinkering around the edges.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


Trumps face makeup
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


More plastic eating microbes.

It's ok, though, because the gorillas will freeze in winter.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]

In the Andromeda Strain bug was eating away all the rubber seals in fighter planes and the laboratories.  In the movie version they show the fighter pilots face mask crumbling to dust.  Containment was a serious problem.

Most of our single use medical products are plastic.  Saline bags, specimen bags and collection cups, oxygen tents, syringes, band aids.  Might have to go back to glass and stainless steel reusable tech and sterilize it all between uses.


The Andromeda Strain is fiction. The products you mentioned already have an appoved shelf life. They are not going to decompose sitting on a shelf somewhere.

The desk I am sitting at is wood. It's been around for decades. Wood decomposes. Why is it still here?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This seems pretty predictable, really.

If you decided that you wanted to deliberately evolve microbes that could consume plastic, I would think that "dump a million tons of finely shredded energy-rich plastic into the warm, germy part of the ocean" would be an obvious way to start.


My understanding is that there have always been bacteria that eat plastic.  Back in the great old days of vinyl records there were record cleaning kits the claimed their cleaning solution would kill the bacteria that was eating your records.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: RogermcAllen: Think about it this way.  Microbes exist that eat wood, but we can still make things out of wood as long as we keep the wood dry and/or treat it to prevent the bugs from growing.

Th building codes in Australia specify specific types of wood that are allowed in construction and exclude ones that are used other places in the world because of the local creatures will eat it.

In the desert (where that camper got stuck last month) there are creatures that wake up when they get wet and their teeth are a metal alloy much harder than the high iron in beaver teeth. Those bugs also seem to thrive in water that has so many minerals in it that it will cause chemical burns on human skin.

I'm not sure I buy into the "evolving to eat plastic", but I expect they already will eat anything with energy.

Long ago my boy scout leader was the head chemist for an oil company and he had mentioned that the Dupont company sent ships into the North Atlantic Gyre in the 1920s to collect odd chemicals that lead to some of the early plastics.  According to him, many modern plastics are just efficient man made versions of things that nature has been making for a long time for mostly unknown reasons.


Maybe not evolving, but certainly engineered and most probably found.  They engineered some to eat crude oil (ideal for oil spills), some to produce fuel (not quite gasoline, but it's a step).  And they've found some out in the wild (not lab made) that do eat plastic.  Whether evolution produced it or not is probably more a semantical or theological argument.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I've been working on a pro bono project with an organization that cleans up plastic from water (focusing in particular on rivers that feed into the Pacific). I passed this link to the executive director and CTO; the CTO replied that he had heard of this, but added "I just hope these micro bugs does not become toxic and consumed by fish which then enter our food supply."

He also sent this link, which is also pretty cool: https://youtu.be/q-X2KkKfW2U
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
big pig peaches:

The desk I am sitting at is wood. It's been around for decades. Wood decomposes. Why is it still here?

Because it's treated to retard decomposition, and/or it's too dry.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I think I've heard this story before.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1411]


First thing that jumped into my brain!  Well done.
 
pacified
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most plastic in consumer goods is to externalize the cost from manufacturers. Coca-cola doesn't care what happens to their bottles once you buy them. It's cheaper for them to use plastic over glass or aluminum.

fark them btw
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do they poop?


I'm not sure, but it tastes horrible.
 
Alebak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.

I'd call it cool, even.

There's so much bullshiat micro plastics out there that it's already beyond the ability of Joe Schmoe to clean up, and it's obvious that people with the authority to fund and organize a thorough clean up effort and mandate that plastic waste is minimized don't give a fark.

So now there's stuff that might break it down into something harmless, worse case scenario the by product is also small, harmful in large quantities, and lasts a long time in which case WOW NOTHING CHANGED.
 
