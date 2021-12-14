 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Prince Andrew argues that girl he never met was old enough to consent   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
57
    More: Creepy, Human sexual behavior, Rape, Prince Andrew, Sexual intercourse, Age of consent, Child sexual abuse, Duke of York, Times of London reports  
•       •       •

1439 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perezhilton.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Times says Andrew's legal team, headed by Andrew Brettler, acknowledge in the paperwork that it would be possible to prove lack of consent by showing evidence of an "implied threat" being made, but it would be difficult to prove "as memories fade, false memories are created, and witnesses die or otherwise become unavailable."

Translation: We are grade A assholes and are going to bury you into legalese.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.


Getting caught fapping by your roommate mother doesn't count
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I figured out a low cost, fiscally responsible solution to all of the people involved with that guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, she was old enough to consent to being forced to have sex with me."
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did epstein introduce them?
 
tucold22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is this girl you keep saying I had sex with that I've never met? And I don't know that woman in the background, either
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bit of a minor detail there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm telling you, it's clear the last 50 years was a no holes barred free for all. And, most of clearly not consented to. From Cosby to gym doctor guy, to movie makers, to movie stars to host of this or that.
So like I said, 10 years ago to Jezebel readers every one has raped at least one person.
I stand by that.
Because I've been reading.
People that disagree clearly don't read and are likely men
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Who is this girl you keep saying I had sex with that I've never met? And I don't know that woman in the background, either
[Fark user image 425x318]


He only went there to get directions on how to get away from there.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Bit of a minor detail there.


What you did there...I sees it.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, all right, then, glad that's all sorted.  Now let's have gin and tonics and a round of croquet!"
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm telling you, it's clear the last 50 years was a no holes barred free for all. And, most of clearly not consented to. From Cosby to gym doctor guy, to movie makers, to movie stars to host of this or that.
So like I said, 10 years ago to Jezebel readers every one has raped at least one person.
I stand by that.
Because I've been reading.
People that disagree clearly don't read and are likely men


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds worried. Lucky he can't sweat.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. it's just regular rape then?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah She's 17.

Yeah, she can ostensibly consent.

You're also 12 years older than her and considerably ostensibly more mature mentally. So uh, you probably should have realized you were on unequal grounds, and that in that case consent couldn't be freely given.

So this comes off less as a defense, and more as a creepy jerk trying to justify being a creepy jerk.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're being trafficked it doesn't matter how farking old you are but ok.

/off with his head
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Yeah She's 17.

Yeah, she can ostensibly consent.

You're also 12 years older than her and considerably ostensibly more mature mentally. So uh, you probably should have realized you were on unequal grounds, and that in that case consent couldn't be freely given.

So this comes off less as a defense, and more as a creepy jerk trying to justify being a creepy jerk.


Hey, if there's fluff on the muff, she's old enough.

/Aisle seat
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The Times says Andrew's legal team, headed by Andrew Brettler, acknowledge in the paperwork that it would be possible to prove lack of consent by showing evidence of an "implied threat" being made, but it would be difficult to prove "as memories fade, false memories are created, and witnesses die or otherwise become unavailable."

Translation: We are grade A assholes and are going to bury you into legalese.


This is also why I'm against statutes of limitations. Time itself is the limitation--memories fade, people die, evidence is gone. If you don't have enough evidence or testimony for a suit, then you've hit your limitation; conversely, if you still have an abundance of evidence and testimony, I see no reason you should be denied your day in court. No reason to add an arbitrary limit.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mudesi: hardinparamedic: Yeah She's 17.

Yeah, she can ostensibly consent.

You're also 12 years older than her and considerably ostensibly more mature mentally. So uh, you probably should have realized you were on unequal grounds, and that in that case consent couldn't be freely given.

So this comes off less as a defense, and more as a creepy jerk trying to justify being a creepy jerk.

Hey, if there's fluff on the muff, she's old enough.

/Aisle seat


New Order - Age Of Consent
Youtube 8ahU-x-4Gxw
 
ace in your face
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm telling you, it's clear the last 50 years was a no holes barred free for all. And, most of clearly not consented to. From Cosby to gym doctor guy, to movie makers, to movie stars to host of this or that.
So like I said, 10 years ago to Jezebel readers every one has raped at least one person.
I stand by that.
Because I've been reading.
People that disagree clearly don't read and are likely men


I don't know what the hell you're going on about but it continues to be legal to rape women in many countries (so long as you're married to them or marry them after) and it was still LEGAL to rape women in the 1990s in America. So the idea that there is some low number of rapes or rapists is .... Pretty farking stupid. Yeah, I think a LOT of men are rapists. And I think a lot of them (including the ones who raped me) still don't think they are rapists even though they ARE. Sorry if the truth offends you so much. Frankly that kind of rape defense bullshiat makes you sound like a rapist too.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jeff didn't suicide. He was whacked.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Yeah She's 17.

Yeah, she can ostensibly consent.

You're also 12 years older than her and considerably ostensibly more mature mentally. So uh, you probably should have realized you were on unequal grounds, and that in that case consent couldn't be freely given.

So this comes off less as a defense, and more as a creepy jerk trying to justify being a creepy jerk.


Wait, you're arguing that there's an age difference limit above which the younger person is robbed of their legal right to consent to sex? I don't think you're making the argument I think you are.

If I were 17 and having sex with someone 12 years older than me under full legal consent, I'd be pretty pissed if someone told me "Sure, you have the legal right to consent, but that guy was just so old that clearly you didn't really consent to it." That's so paternalistic, and it would be a legitimate shock to many of my friends and acquaintances who are attracted to people much older than themselves.

Age itself is not coercion.
 
covfefe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh. Good. Another consent thread. A British consent thread.Pip pip, milk-a-cheerio.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first take on this was that giraffes could not consent at any age, then I reread it
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The Times says Andrew's legal team, headed by Andrew Brettler, acknowledge in the paperwork that it would be possible to prove lack of consent by showing evidence of an "implied threat" being made, but it would be difficult to prove "as memories fade, false memories are created, and witnesses die or otherwise become unavailable."

Translation: We are grade A assholes and are going to bury you into legalese.


Anyone with a "legal team" is invariably guilt h
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean in New York or Virginia
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mudesi: hardinparamedic: Yeah She's 17.

Yeah, she can ostensibly consent.

You're also 12 years older than her and considerably ostensibly more mature mentally. So uh, you probably should have realized you were on unequal grounds, and that in that case consent couldn't be freely given.

So this comes off less as a defense, and more as a creepy jerk trying to justify being a creepy jerk.

Hey, if there's fluff on the muff, she's old enough.

/Aisle seat


All's fair if there's hair down there?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(I want to be clear that my previous statement is a general one about the problematic way we address relationships--sexual or otherwise--of significant age difference, and not one specifically made about this case. This is of specific interest to members of the queer community, particularly gay men, where relationships of wildly differing ages are quite common and are not inherently toxic or exploitative simply because they make people uncomfortable to think about.)
 
thepeterd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Who is this girl you keep saying I had sex with that I've never met? And I don't know that woman in the background, either
[Fark user image image 425x318]


He is clearly suffering from presenile dementia, and the case should be thrown out as he lacks the mental capacity to get a fair trial.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: jaivirtualcard: The Times says Andrew's legal team, headed by Andrew Brettler, acknowledge in the paperwork that it would be possible to prove lack of consent by showing evidence of an "implied threat" being made, but it would be difficult to prove "as memories fade, false memories are created, and witnesses die or otherwise become unavailable."

Translation: We are grade A assholes and are going to bury you into legalese.

This is also why I'm against statutes of limitations. Time itself is the limitation--memories fade, people die, evidence is gone. If you don't have enough evidence or testimony for a suit, then you've hit your limitation; conversely, if you still have an abundance of evidence and testimony, I see no reason you should be denied your day in court. No reason to add an arbitrary limit.


Statues of limitation, otoh, keep out evil spirits
 
midigod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is also why I'm against statutes of limitations. Time itself is the limitation--memories fade, people die, evidence is gone. If you don't have enough evidence or testimony for a suit, then you've hit your limitation; conversely, if you still have an abundance of evidence and testimony, I see no reason you should be denied your day in court. No reason to add an arbitrary limit.


Statutes of limitation are not to punish the plaintiff, they're to protect the defendant, who also needs to be able to have memories, people, and evidence to mount a reasonable defense.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is also why I'm against statutes of limitations. Time itself is the limitation--memories fade, people die, evidence is gone. If you don't have enough evidence or testimony for a suit, then you've hit your limitation; conversely, if you still have an abundance of evidence and testimony, I see no reason you should be denied your day in court. No reason to add an arbitrary limit.


The statute is so that people don't lose the ability to mount a defense. You're right - memories fade, people die, evidence is gone, etc. For that reason, someone can lose the ability to provide an alibi to a crime.

If you asked me where I was at 6 am on Thursday, I can tell you. If you ask me where I was at 6 am on a random day in 2005, I probably can't answer.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Well... I kept my underwear on?"
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [perezhilton.com image 850x809]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.

Getting caught fapping by your roommate mother doesn't count


Well, your mother won't text me back so stopgap measures were employed.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: "Well... I kept my underwear on?"


Dude, British. If he took his bowler hat off, they consider him worse than ten Hitlers.
 
davynelson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Totally.  These cherry tarts simply got greedy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.

Getting caught fapping by your roommate mother doesn't count

Well, your mother won't text me back so stopgap measures were employed.


You're not fat nor nerdy enough for her
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.

Getting caught fapping by your roommate mother doesn't count

Well, your mother won't text me back so stopgap measures were employed.

You're not fat nor nerdy enough for her


I guess you'd know.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: It's not so bad, I get accused of alleged sex all the time.

Getting caught fapping by your roommate mother doesn't count

Well, your mother won't text me back so stopgap measures were employed.

You're not fat nor nerdy enough for her

I guess you'd know.


You've met my dad?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

midigod: austerity101: This is also why I'm against statutes of limitations. Time itself is the limitation--memories fade, people die, evidence is gone. If you don't have enough evidence or testimony for a suit, then you've hit your limitation; conversely, if you still have an abundance of evidence and testimony, I see no reason you should be denied your day in court. No reason to add an arbitrary limit.

Statutes of limitation are not to punish the plaintiff, they're to protect the defendant, who also needs to be able to have memories, people, and evidence to mount a reasonable defense.


But given one is innocent until proven guilty, a paucity of evidence against you should be sufficient. If there is enough evidence to go to trial, you shouldn't be protected from that simply because it happened a long time ago. If there isn't enough evidence for a trial, then the case should be thrown out, same as any other.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never met her.
OK, I might have met her, but she was never forced to have sex with me.
OK, she might've been forced to have sex with me, but she was legally able to give consent in New York.
OK, she might've been forced to have sex with me as a minor, but she settled with the guy who forced her, so I should be protected.

I mean, WTH?! What's the next logical farking step in this chain o' ridiculous defensive rationalizations?

OK, she might've been forced to have sex with me as a minor and I'm not protected from an actual criminal act....

...and that's where I break down. I'm nowhere near rich or powerful enough to even imagine the next step, because I can't imagine making it this farking far...
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Winger - Seventeen
Youtube GlN3oEjMpUQ
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I dunno, you simply not being able to remember enough about a situation in which you allegedly victimized another person, particularly when that person still has plenty enough memory of it happening to them and evidence to back up their claims, shouldn't insulate you from prosecution.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yuck!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

covfefe: Oh. Good. Another consent thread. A British consent thread.Pip pip, milk-a-cheerio.


Look i don't know what "milking-a-cheerio" is but I'm pretty sure it ain't right

/ The Prince should have the book thrown at him
// but he's rich and powerful so he won't
 
Inaditch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Jeff didn't suicide. He was whacked.


By underage girls, which is how he landed in prison.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.