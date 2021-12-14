 Skip to content
(Guardian) We can defeat the Omicron variant if we use the tools we have in our arsenal like masks, vaccines, boosters, and common-sense measures. This is a repeat from two years ago
    More: Unlikely, Immune system, new variant, previous cases, good stead, variant of concern, potent vaccines, L ast week, rapid antigen tests  
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're boned again.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking the Merriam-Webster definition of "tool" or the Urban Dictionary one?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tools are preventing the planet from putting this behind us once and for all.

And not the kind used in crafting things.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forced vaccinations and quarantines would do wonders. But we can't do those because Freedumb.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The common sense measure is isolating infected people we know of, and lockdowns to isolate the caes we don't know about, for long enough to burn the virus out.

The UK government has estimate there are four taimes as many cases per day as they are finding through tests. And since OMicron reinfects people who've previously ahd Covid at a higher rate than other variants, we need to have lockdown so that trait isn't passed on to further iterations that have even more interesting effects on vaccinated bodies.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a conversation today with a couple of folks who let's just say they weren't at all there.

Get the vaccine. Get the booster. Wear the mask.

Why is this even a thing to discuss?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black light is already in my anus. My time in the boy scouts has kept me always prepared. Especially with stuff like this.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: Forced vaccinations and quarantines would do wonders. But we can't do those because Freedumb.


I think that if Governors and the President were to institute them, we'd have roughly 20% of the population who would wear dirty diapers on their heads and rage against it. I also think that if Trumpikins had done this in the beginning, we would have had 20% of the population that would have done the same thing. We don't have anyone in authority who wants to try to do this now. And that is the reason why we lead the world in deaths and cases per population.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.


Except for the typos. I don't know which to blame.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valter: I had a conversation today with a couple of folks who let's just say they weren't at all there.

Get the vaccine. Get the booster. Wear the mask.

Why is this even a thing to discuss?


This disaster has made me ask that question about a lot of our society's ills. Even the debate/discussion has become nigh-hopelessly corrupted since so many twisted positions are being accepted at face value and in good faith.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Too late
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huuuurrrr - "tools" - Huuuurrrrr -  "in our arsenals".

Yeeeah, we're basically f**ked.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID - The Atlantic

...the only people one ever sees with masks are brooding teenagers seated alone in coffee shops, who seem to have adopted masks to set themselves apart from the reactionary banality of life in flyover country in the same way that I once scribbled anti-Bush slogans on T-shirts
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about prayer warriors?
Thoughts and Prayers?
 
soporific
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.


Hey! Booster buddies! I also got mine today. I also got Chinese take out with spring rolls. If this third shot kicks my ass it will be later tonight.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that trick never works.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile... because it is apparently ok to terrorize school board members until they resign, and get replaced by a rightwinger out here...

Mrs.4335's ES went masks optional as of today. Last week she was notified that she was exposed to a student with covid. But they were social distancing as much as possible while both wearing masks. (Mrs didn't catch the C last week. Sigh if releif). And kids have been catching, spreading, and then isolating all school year. Awesome.

I get it. Wife following here dreams making a difference with special ed kids. Im all for it. But her blood pressure has been so bad as of late im now worried about comorbidity. Crossing fingers that we're not going to have a shiatty christmas for the 3rd year in a row, but at least wouldn't be the same reasons as the last two.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it's spreading this fast I think it shows people have stopped trying to stop the spread.

In queues people are back to practically being in your arse. No social distancing, little concern about masks, no cleansing hand gel everywhere. It's fatigued out. Good people tried at first but anti vaxxers and misinformation peddlers rendered their efforts useless, now people are giving up.

People accept "we just have to learn to live with it", without realising that we didn't have to, and millions are dead with no end in sight.

God forbid we jeopardise a holiday.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Meanwhile... because it is apparently ok to terrorize school board members until they resign, and get replaced by a rightwinger out here...

Mrs.4335's ES went masks optional as of today. Last week she was notified that she was exposed to a student with covid. But they were social distancing as much as possible while both wearing masks. (Mrs didn't catch the C last week. Sigh if releif). And kids have been catching, spreading, and then isolating all school year. Awesome.

I get it. Wife following here dreams making a difference with special ed kids. Im all for it. But her blood pressure has been so bad as of late im now worried about comorbidity. Crossing fingers that we're not going to have a shiatty christmas for the 3rd year in a row, but at least wouldn't be the same reasons as the last two.


Good luck and wish you and the wife the best!

Support our teachers!
 
hyperbole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How stupid do you have to be to keep parroting the same stuff for two years and not come to the conclusion that you're wrong?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: Forced vaccinations and quarantines would do wonders. But we can't do those because Freedumb.


My lack of measles and small pox concurs.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Too late


My Farkie for you is "Really good at explosive diarrhea", which just makes this comment so much more meaningful.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Slaxl: If it's spreading this fast I think it shows people have stopped trying to stop the spread.

In queues people are back to practically being in your arse. No social distancing, little concern about masks, no cleansing hand gel everywhere. It's fatigued out. Good people tried at first but anti vaxxers and misinformation peddlers rendered their efforts useless, now people are giving up.

People accept "we just have to learn to live with it", without realising that we didn't have to, and millions are dead with no end in sight.

God forbid we jeopardise a holiday.


I'm not sure if it's more because people are that selfish or if it's because of twisted cultural values putting economy over human lives and health.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

soporific: Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.

Hey! Booster buddies! I also got mine today. I also got Chinese take out with spring rolls. If this third shot kicks my ass it will be later tonight.


This is what I don't understand.  You would prefer to be made sick by a vaccine than Covid?  Covid you only get sick once.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And that is the reason why we lead the world in deaths and cases per population.


But enough about twenty other nations, what about the United States?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Slaxl: People accept "we just have to learn to live with it", without realising that we didn't have to, and millions are dead with no end in sight.


CBS morning show was droning on about 'we should just learn to live with it' this morning. I do not understand why my gf watches that crap. Rather than cover, say, strikes at Kellogg's or ask the CEO of the Candle Company why he forced workers to stay during a major storm (some of which were slaves, I mean prisoners on work release), they covered how Fed Ex is working over time to ensure our packages get delivered and that we should just live with the pandemic.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Petey4335: Meanwhile... because it is apparently ok to terrorize school board members until they resign, and get replaced by a rightwinger out here...

Mrs.4335's ES went masks optional as of today. Last week she was notified that she was exposed to a student with covid. But they were social distancing as much as possible while both wearing masks. (Mrs didn't catch the C last week. Sigh if releif). And kids have been catching, spreading, and then isolating all school year. Awesome.

I get it. Wife following here dreams making a difference with special ed kids. Im all for it. But her blood pressure has been so bad as of late im now worried about comorbidity. Crossing fingers that we're not going to have a shiatty christmas for the 3rd year in a row, but at least wouldn't be the same reasons as the last two.

Good luck and wish you and the wife the best!

Support our teachers!


And if you can't be an athlete, be an athletic supporter.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Valter: I had a conversation today with a couple of folks who let's just say they weren't at all there.

Get the vaccine. Get the booster. Wear the mask.

Why is this even a thing to discuss?


Because the people doing all those things still get Covid and those things aren't treatment regimes.  You're doing medicine wrong.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I live in blue as fark Connecticut and practically no one is masking up anymore.  I'm vaxxed and boosted and apparently the last person on Earth who still realizes there's a pandemic.  My company is having its Christmas party on Friday and everyone is going.  Except me, I noped right the fark out of that super-spreader event.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Slaxl: People accept "we just have to learn to live with it", without realising that we didn't have to, and millions are dead with no end in sight.

CBS morning show was droning on about 'we should just learn to live with it' this morning. I do not understand why my gf watches that crap. Rather than cover, say, strikes at Kellogg's or ask the CEO of the Candle Company why he forced workers to stay during a major storm (some of which were slaves, I mean prisoners on work release), they covered how Fed Ex is working over time to ensure our packages get delivered and that we should just live with the pandemic.


In yet another life-or-death struggle between money and sense, money has once again emerged victorious.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was a vaccine for Covid19 two years ago?

I knew it was a ploy from the drug companies.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: I live in blue as fark Connecticut and practically no one is masking up anymore.  I'm vaxxed and boosted and apparently the last person on Earth who still realizes there's a pandemic.  My company is having its Christmas party on Friday and everyone is going.  Except me, I noped right the fark out of that super-spreader event.


Safest thing to do at this point. The pandemic is not over. The best possible thing you can do for yourself this holiday season is noping right the fark out of any event involving people, and providing as much risk mitigation as possible should you be forced to deal with such an event - require vaccinations (NOT simply negative tests), masks, and social distancing.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: WalkingCarpet: I live in blue as fark Connecticut and practically no one is masking up anymore.  I'm vaxxed and boosted and apparently the last person on Earth who still realizes there's a pandemic.  My company is having its Christmas party on Friday and everyone is going.  Except me, I noped right the fark out of that super-spreader event.

Safest thing to do at this point. The pandemic is not over. The best possible thing you can do for yourself this holiday season is noping right the fark out of any event involving people, and providing as much risk mitigation as possible should you be forced to deal with such an event - require vaccinations (NOT simply negative tests), masks, and social distancing.


I'm not so much concerned about dying from COVID with my age, health and vax status, I'm more concerned about getting a mild case that turns into long COVID or being an unlucky statistic.  Who the fark wants to risk that either for myself or my family for a farking company xmas party?

And I know for sure there are at least two COVID-truthers at my job who think it's all BS that was used to take down Trump.  I can't expect morons like that to act in a way that would keep the safe and in turn me if I'm around them.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At this point the science is so well known it's farking annoying that bloody-minded Luddites are simply refusing to even acknowledge much less deal with a FARKING AIRBORNE PATHOGEN.

There's no big reason behind them. There's no glaring facts or issues.

It's a virus. 
It's airborne. 
You get it through inhalation and your eyeballs, thanks to the virus seeking out ACE receptors. 

The Six feet rule no longer applies as Delta and its brethren have a higher rate of infection and dispersion. Six feet was the rule of thumb when they thought they nailed the particle size. Turns out it's thoroughly aerosolized. 

What that means is the goddamned virus thoroughly saturates its environment and can hang out in the air for sixteen hours. So, if someone who has it went into a room  and left, the crap from their lungs cruises around in the air for you got it, sixteen hours. 

So, the only way to combat this is: 

Reduce Spread. How do you do that? WEAR A MASK. 
Reduce exposure. Again, WEAR A MASK. 

Other things that help? Ventilation. More air = more dilution. Want to know why humidity in Hospitals is between 40 and 60%? Because airborne aerosols bump into the water molecules, get heavier and fall out of the air. Again, reducing spread and propagation. 

Better yet is not being there in the first place. WHICH IS HOW AND WHY LOCKDOWNS WORK. 

Ever had fleas? You kill them by breaking their lifecycle. You deny them hosts, and they die out. 
Same thing with a virulent pathogen. Deny it hosts, it cannot propagate. 

Until we break the lifecycle, it'll continue. But unlike fleas, the more you let it hang around and percolate in people, the more it mutates. It's a goddamned virus. That's what they do. That's what they've done since there was life on this farking planet. 

So, in summary: 

WE KNOW HOW AND WHY VIRUSES WORK. 

WE KNOW HOW TO ARREST THINGS. 

BUT THIS GODDAMNED WORLD IS FILLED WITH FSCKHEADS WHO COULDN'T CARE LESS, SO THEY KEEP FSCKING IT ALL UP FOR EVERYONE ELSE. 

OH, but the Economy! You know what? You can't spend money if you're DEAD. 

You can't earn money if YOU'RE DEAD. 

You can't work if you're SICK. 

We should have been fscking on this at the beginning, but we're all so goddamned swept away by fscking convenience and doing whatever the fsck we want to when we want to that most could be bloody bothered. 

And their selfishness and stupidity and assholishness kills other people. Got MS? You're farked. I had the fun of helping a former GF with MS through dealing with potentially dying in ICU because, even though she had both shots, she's immunocompromised. 

That was fun. Brought back all sorts of memories of me being in ICU with it. Of almost dying twice from OG 'normal' COVID. 

And now we've got Delta going into Omicron. You want this to be over? This could have been over and done with AGES ago. 

But, no. Die for the economy, die because Kletus FartDick needs to croak, gasping and spitting out unreality as he stigginits from his intubated hospital bed. 

FSCK.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: austerity101: Forced vaccinations and quarantines would do wonders. But we can't do those because Freedumb.

I think that if Governors and the President were to institute them, we'd have roughly 20% of the population who would wear dirty diapers on their heads and rage against it. I also think that if Trumpikins had done this in the beginning, we would have had 20% of the population that would have done the same thing. We don't have anyone in authority who wants to try to do this now. And that is the reason why we lead the world in deaths and cases per population.


I sometimes wonder if TFG had truely got onboard with promoting vaccines how many of his followers would have gotten the shot and how many hundreds of thousands of American lives might have been saved.  Like, if he had baked-in a grift where some shell company of his gets $1 for every American fully vaccinated.  But then I realized, that a grifter's gonna grift, and that he would've just had somebody fudge the numbers to get the bounty without vaccinating anyone.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rancher: We're boned again.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Valter: I had a conversation today with a couple of folks who let's just say they weren't at all there.

Get the vaccine. Get the booster. Wear the mask.

Why is this even a thing to discuss?


Because tfg made it political.
He could have made it political in the other direction and be still in office but instead he wanted us to drink bleach and shove lightbulbs in our openings.
I don't think this will ever end, or at least not until enough of his cult members die begging for air.  I'm so depressed and over this nonsense now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: LarryDan43: Too late

My Farkie for you is "Really good at explosive diarrhea", which just makes this comment so much more meaningful.


That description could apply to roughly 20% of fark users, I would assume
 
guinsu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The common sense measure is giving full access to the vaccine worldwide. No patents. No trade secrets. These variants aren't coming out of places like Texas (yet). They are coming from places with a 3.5% vaccination rate. Or we could smugly complain about antivaxers online while the i gets works
 
guinsu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

guinsu: The common sense measure is giving full access to the vaccine worldwide. No patents. No trade secrets. These variants aren't coming out of places like Texas (yet). They are coming from places with a 3.5% vaccination rate. Or we could smugly complain about antivaxers online while the i gets works


*things get worse
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

soporific: Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.

Hey! Booster buddies! I also got mine today. I also got Chinese take out with spring rolls. If this third shot kicks my ass it will be later tonight.


I think it was a bad idea to get Chinese so soon after getting the booster.  You're just going to want another one in a few hours.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hyperbole: soporific: Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.

Hey! Booster buddies! I also got mine today. I also got Chinese take out with spring rolls. If this third shot kicks my ass it will be later tonight.

This is what I don't understand.  You would prefer to be made sick by a vaccine than Covid?  Covid you only get sick once.


And then you wake up in the morgue.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: guestguy: LarryDan43: Too late

My Farkie for you is "Really good at explosive diarrhea", which just makes this comment so much more meaningful.

That description could apply to roughly 20% of fark users, I would assume


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hyperbole: soporific: Non Sequitur Man: Got my booster today. Also got a delicious chicken sandwich. So side effect from either so far.

Hey! Booster buddies! I also got mine today. I also got Chinese take out with spring rolls. If this third shot kicks my ass it will be later tonight.

This is what I don't understand.  You would prefer to be made sick by a vaccine than Covid?  Covid you only get sick once.


None of the shots have made me ill.
 
