 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Fifty. MIIIIILLLLLIIIIOOOON. Cases   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica, World Health Organization, United States, Africa, South Africa, Public health, Botswana, Johns Hopkins University, previous variant  
•       •       •

1862 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere someone is laughing about that headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally got scheduled for a booster shot. Earliest they could get me in was 1/3 because I thankfully live in an area where most people are still sane, rational, and has a working understanding of high school math.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says WHO!?!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO cares.  the weak and non vaccinated will die.  just like nature intended.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO says 270 million cases:  https://covid19.who.int/

Johns Hopkins says 271 million cases: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/ma​p.html

Subby must be talking about his beer supply.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest people check out Dr. Peter McCullough. He was just on Joe Rogan. It's worth a listen.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My under-12s finally got their first shots. Fingers crossed.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AK_Mabuhay: WHO says 270 million cases:  https://covid19.who.int/

Johns Hopkins says 271 million cases: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map​.html

Subby must be talking about his beer supply.


Oh. The category is Murica.  So just the USA then.  The linked story seemed to care about the world.
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got boosted this week. I was already planning to, and attending the funeral of someone who died from COVID (or Covid related issues) sealed the deal.

If COVID wants me it's going to have to work for it.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't care about any covid statistics unless they're split into cohorts by vaccination status. It's ridiculous to report lump-sum  numbers at this point. I don't care if people are getting it--I care if vaccinated people are getting it, and I care how sick they're getting. If the deliberately unvaccinated are getting sick and/or dying, OK, that's useful to know, but I hardly care any more. If the government is just going to let them roam freely, this is what we get.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as five million tens. And that's terrible.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?


I'm confused because we just had a story the first person to die from Omicron worldwide just happened. And the general consensus seems to be that it's been floating around a while. Sure, there have certainly been cases where we didn't know it was specifically Omicron, but that aside (as such a scenario existed for every other variant), isn't that a good thing? If we're not seeing major death numbers in, say, India or South Africa at this point, isn't that promising?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Finally got scheduled for a booster shot. Earliest they could get me in was 1/3 because I thankfully live in an area where most people are still sane, rational, and has a working understanding of high school math.


That is a pretty long wait. When I got my booster, I just showed up and had a choice of any of the three.
 
reveal101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The mods on r/Hermaincainaward are going to be busy.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?


No, it is drastically more contagious and resistant to the vaccine. Unless it is drastically less severe (10x less severe from stats I've seen), deaths will be higher then if it were more deadly just from the sheer number of people who catch it.
 
AeAe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you got Delta before, or Covid Classic - could you still be infected by Omicron?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Wobambo: Finally got scheduled for a booster shot. Earliest they could get me in was 1/3 because I thankfully live in an area where most people are still sane, rational, and has a working understanding of high school math.

That is a pretty long wait. When I got my booster, I just showed up and had a choice of any of the three.


That was my original plan, but the walk-in sign up list was consistently full.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At what point is Biden going to take ownership for his failure? Be honest, if this headline was released and Trump was in office, you'd be destroying him.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Wobambo: Finally got scheduled for a booster shot. Earliest they could get me in was 1/3 because I thankfully live in an area where most people are still sane, rational, and has a working understanding of high school math.

That is a pretty long wait. When I got my booster, I just showed up and had a choice of any of the three.


It took me a while to find one. Basically every appointment in a 20 mile radius was booked up for several weeks. I found one slot at 9am and I grabbed it. Had to drive nearly 20 miles outside the city to get it and I was fifth in line.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AeAe: If you got Delta before, or Covid Classic - could you still be infected by Omicron?


Yeh
 
covfefe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

great_tigers: At what point is Biden going to take ownership for his failure? Be honest, if this headline was released and Trump was in office, you'd be destroying him.


Biden is the President of South Africa?
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I'm bored. I need to go out, and travel. 

I can't wait until this ends and I'm no longer minorly inconvenienced.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?

No, it is drastically more contagious and resistant to the vaccine. Unless it is drastically less severe (10x less severe from stats I've seen), deaths will be higher then if it were more deadly just from the sheer number of people who catch it.


There is very little evidence that it is less severe. Denmark studies are showing that it is actually more severe.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The antivaxxers are already in the thread.
Let's keep them here and not out interacting with other people.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AeAe: If you got Delta before, or Covid Classic - could you still be infected by Omicron?


Natural immunity doesn't count. Get your vax, and wear a mask.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?

No, it is drastically more contagious and resistant to the vaccine. Unless it is drastically less severe (10x less severe from stats I've seen), deaths will be higher then if it were more deadly just from the sheer number of people who catch it.


Citation on "drastically more resistant to the vaccine," please.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: GBmanNC: T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?

No, it is drastically more contagious and resistant to the vaccine. Unless it is drastically less severe (10x less severe from stats I've seen), deaths will be higher then if it were more deadly just from the sheer number of people who catch it.

Citation on "drastically more resistant to the vaccine," please.


It is resistant to the vaccine, "drastically" was the modifier for "contagious" .

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/​2​021/12/14/south-africa-omicron-coronav​irus/
Vaccine is 80% effective against COVID infection for Delta, only 30% for omicron
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I suggest people check out Dr. Peter McCullough. He was just on Joe Rogan. It's worth a listen.


Oh sure, let me just file away that suggestion for later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GBmanNC: austerity101: GBmanNC: T.rex: Shouldn't it becoming the dominant strain be excellent news, being that every indication so far is that it is exponentially less virulent than the previous strains?

No, it is drastically more contagious and resistant to the vaccine. Unless it is drastically less severe (10x less severe from stats I've seen), deaths will be higher then if it were more deadly just from the sheer number of people who catch it.

Citation on "drastically more resistant to the vaccine," please.

It is resistant to the vaccine, "drastically" was the modifier for "contagious" .

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2​021/12/14/south-africa-omicron-coronav​irus/
Vaccine is 80% effective against COVID infection for Delta, only 30% for omicron


Okay, so it was a matter of your poor sentence structure.

All of the information in that article is "but it's really too soon to tell, and the situation in South Africa is specific to that region."
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BobCumbers: I suggest people check out Dr. Peter McCullough. He was just on Joe Rogan. It's worth a listen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.