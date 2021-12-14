 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Juice is loose
131
•       •       •

FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally! Now he can start his search for the real killer!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Finally! Now he can start his search for the real killer.


Now come on. Don't be needlessly snarky. He started the hunt for the real killer many, many years ago, immediately after his acquittal. He followed the trail doggedly, chasing down every clue no matter how far away the golf course it led to may have lay. We'll never know how close he might have been at the end, when this latest sad episode took him off the hunt and landed him in prison. Hopefully, this won't end up meaning that the trail has gone completely cold and he'll be able to quickly make up old ground.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now we know what the delay in the Ford Bronco is really all about!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best we can hope is he has a shiat life to return to.

Piece of shiat.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't worry... i'll do my best
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down folks.  Let's not go losing our heads over this.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murderer and armed robber. What a farking waste of talent and life.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOKOUT !!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where he'll head-off to next?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?
 
tymothil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty copy of a shiatty song about a shiatty man.
Juice Is Loose: The Music Video
Youtube ZBOz_MTyy2A
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.


I found Ryan Murphy's Fark handle everyone!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told parole officials before his release from prison on Oct. 1, 2017, that he planned to move to Florida.

Well that's...appropriate.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump just found his new running mate
 
Gilligann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll probably see him on Dancing With the Stars, or something like that.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.


I still look back with pride that I did not watch one single second of the OJ trial.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party at Cosby's house!!!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?


Seriously?
They were saying that at OJs trial.   I dont believe it.
 
Hawk24
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?


Only by lunatics.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
74 year old with no knees.  Wherever he goes, it won't be very far from a chair.  He'll do some interviews for coke money and that'll be it for him.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to wait for Norm to pass, eh?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.


Prior to 9-11, Generation X's version of "Where were you when Kennedy was shot?" was the OJ White Bronco chase.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gilligann: We'll probably see him on Dancing With the Stars, or something like that.


"So what you choose Mack the Knife?"
"Mack is back in town, baby!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?


There's no one that believes that.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we're overdue for a status update on Kato Kaelin.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope he gets a slow ride home in one of these.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately someone took his old job while he was gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: FlashHarry: Finally! Now he can start his search for the real killer.

Now come on. Don't be needlessly snarky. He started the hunt for the real killer many, many years ago, immediately after his acquittal. He followed the trail doggedly, chasing down every clue no matter how far away the golf course it led to may have lay. We'll never know how close he might have been at the end, when this latest sad episode took him off the hunt and landed him in prison. Hopefully, this won't end up meaning that the trail has gone completely cold and he'll be able to quickly make up old ground.


It seems like the real killer might be in his his 70s now, and very close to dying. I also think a black man running through an airport these days would be a lot less likely to catch their plane or rental car.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.

I still look back with pride that I did not watch one single second of the OJ trial.


Wish I could say that. I tried, but it was on every. Single. Channel. here in So Cal, literally dawn to midnight. It was just horrible.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: FlashHarry: Finally! Now he can start his search for the real killer.

Now come on. Don't be needlessly snarky. He started the hunt for the real killer many, many years ago, immediately after his acquittal. He followed the trail doggedly, chasing down every clue no matter how far away the golf course it led to may have lay. We'll never know how close he might have been at the end, when this latest sad episode took him off the hunt and landed him in prison. Hopefully, this won't end up meaning that the trail has gone completely cold and he'll be able to quickly make up old ground.


Speaking of digging for clues, the best ones are buried underground, usually about six feet. He best hurry in finding them before they go up in flames and turn to ashes. He definitely urned, I mean, earned it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?


Are you mixing it up with the Jon Benet Ramsey case?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?

There's no one that believes that.


I was gonna say...why on earth would anyone believe that?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Way to go, Nordberg!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.

Prior to 9-11, Generation X's version of "Where were you when Kennedy was shot?" was the OJ White Bronco chase.


That's completely accurate. I was a teenager working as a busboy in an Italian restaurant. The whole place stopped and we watched it on the tv over the bar. Chefs came out of the back and watched next to the people they were supposed to be cooking for.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.

I still look back with pride that I did not watch one single second of the OJ trial.


I only watched the verdict reading, and only because they put it on the TV in my 8th grade science class.

After that class let out, half the kids in my school were like "wtf", and half were cheering and happy. Come to your own conclusions on that
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.

Prior to 9-11, Generation X's version of "Where were you when Kennedy was shot?" was the OJ White Bronco chase.


How that went down, and his current freedom, show that justice in the United States cares more about green than skin color.
Although skin color is still a big factor.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To open a glove shop.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Peaches & Herb - Reunited (1978)
Youtube aMh3utpqfaY
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least now he can take a stab at leading a normal life.
 
Hawk24
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Norm Macdonald isn't around.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol on this being in the Entertainment thread but not the Sports thread.  If you weirdos don't remember, he still has the greatest single season by an NFL running back

/ comparative to the 2nd best running back in the league that year, and over a 14 game schedule.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: To open a glove shop.


"Come on down to OJ's Ill-fitting Glove Emporium!  This glove doesn't fit...neither does this one...or this one!  None of these gloves fit!"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: indylaw: To open a glove shop.

"Come on down to OJ's Ill-fitting Glove Emporium!  This glove doesn't fit...neither does this one...or this one!  None of these gloves fit!"


guestguy: indylaw: To open a glove shop.

"Come on down to OJ's Ill-fitting Glove Emporium!  This glove doesn't fit...neither does this one...or this one!  None of these gloves fit!"


WITH PRICES THIS LOW, YOU MUST ACQUIT!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?


That was one PI's claim in a book he wrote. There are some questionable things that he brought up, but no real convincing evidence.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, now I'm remembering all the bad OJ jokes back in the 90s

Q: What is Mike Tyson going to have for breakfast (he was in prison at the time)
A: OJ

Q: Why was OJ invited to Thanksgiving Dinner
A: He always volunteers to carve the white meat

Knock Knock!
Who's There?
OJ!
OJ Who?
You are on the Jury!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk24: Spartapuss: I never gave a shiat about any of it but I thought it was generally accepted that his son did the murders now, No?

Only by lunatics.


I consider myself an expert on lunatics and I've never heard this one. Clearly, she stabbed her best friend and then cut off her own head.
 
Flt209er
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: cman: The Internet revolution, the OJ murder trial, Clinton's impeachment, that shiat was pure 90s. I miss those days.

Prior to 9-11, Generation X's version of "Where were you when Kennedy was shot?" was the OJ White Bronco chase.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
