(I Heart Radio)   A woman in Louisiana has sued Heineken over their 0.0 Beer that contains as much as 0.03% alcohol. How about trying a soda?   (gaterrocks.iheart.com) divider line
31
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Almost all non-alcoholic beers have trace amounts of alcohol.

I'm also pretty sure state law requires Wisconsin tap water have at least 1 percent alcohol.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
plaintiff Kathleen M. Wilson

They misspelled "Karen".

I'm sorry you're a recovering alcoholic, Karen but why would anyone drink "getting blown with a condom on" beer anyway?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sugar Free".

/made of almost pure sugar
//but less than 0.5g of sugar per serving
///a "serving" is one 0.49g mint
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, dear. Better not tell her about decaf coffee.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Oh, dear. Better not tell her about decaf coffee.


Or the alcohol in bread
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody got a lesson in resolution. 0.03% fits within 0.0%.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Getting drunk from 3% beer is practically impossible.... .03% means you'd have to drink 30 beers before you'd even get close to a single bug light.

Sounds more like a bladder problem than an alcohol problem.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 281x281]
"Sugar Free".

/made of almost pure sugar
//but less than 0.5g of sugar per serving
///a "serving" is one 0.49g mint


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 281x281]
"Sugar Free".

/made of almost pure sugar
//but less than 0.5g of sugar per serving
///a "serving" is one 0.49g mint


And, according to a Facebook post I just read, the new cure for COVID-19.


/When inserted into an uncomfortable place
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x721]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just like how decaf actually has slight amounts of caffeine.  Not enough to make me worry about my blood pressure.  But for people who can't have any caffeine for reasons, they can't have decaf.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kim Mitchell-Go For a Soda
Youtube gwwV0xE70Ks
 
dracos31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Just like how decaf actually has slight amounts of caffeine.  Not enough to make me worry about my blood pressure.  But for people who can't have any caffeine for reasons, they can't have decaf.


If I couldn't have caffeine, I would kill all of you and THEN myself.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brap: Almost all non-alcoholic beers have trace amounts of alcohol.

I'm also pretty sure state law requires Wisconsin tap water have at least 1 percent alcohol.


And don't even get me started on the blood of Christ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1. This is an obvious and lame money-grab.

2. She's going to lose because the standards have been in place for ages now and the company is entirely within their rights to call it non-alcoholic with such inconsequential percentages that fall under what the law says is the line between one type of labeling and another.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 281x281]
"Sugar Free".

/made of almost pure sugar
//but less than 0.5g of sugar per serving
///a "serving" is one 0.49g mint


Are you Certain?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dracos31: NM Volunteer: Just like how decaf actually has slight amounts of caffeine.  Not enough to make me worry about my blood pressure.  But for people who can't have any caffeine for reasons, they can't have decaf.

If I couldn't have caffeine, I would kill all of you and THEN myself.


You'd kill some someone that had caffeine, and then be captured or killed once the super-powers of deprived madness wore off
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Getting drunk from 3% beer is practically impossible.... .03% means you'd have to drink 30 beers before you'd even get close to a single bug light.


There's probably more bug parts in it than alcohol.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x721]


Peach Fresca, tequila repasado, and a little bit of fresh lime juice is rather tasty.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is real gold in the Goldschläger
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: 2. She's going to lose because the standards have been in place for ages now and the company is entirely within their rights to call it non-alcoholic with such inconsequential percentages that fall under what the law says is the line between one type of labeling and another.


There's that and (even though they don't need them for this case), I think Heineken has better lawyers than Karen's broke ass.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't get me started on the Vanilla extract and Soy sauce cocktail I enjoy on Sunday mornings
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To use the "non-alcoholic" label, a brew must be less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
Wilson is requesting Heineken change the labeling of the product, and monetary damages as well as court costs.

Sue the people who made the rules you coont. Not sure is it's the go to or who.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Getting drunk from 3% beer is practically impossible.... .03% means you'd have to drink 30 beers before you'd even get close to a single bug light.

Sounds more like a bladder problem than an alcohol problem.


It's closer to 140.

Bud light is 4.2%

4.2/.03=140.

That's a fark ton of liquid.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Years ago the Air Force would not allow under age airman to drink non alcoholic beer for this reason. Air Force
 
gaspode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it said 0.00 she would be right. It says 0.0 so she isnt. Case dismissed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Getting drunk from 3% beer is practically impossible.... .03% means you'd have to drink 30 beers before you'd even get close to a single bug light.

Sounds more like a bladder problem than an alcohol problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gaspode: If it said 0.00 she would be right. It says 0.0 so she isnt. Case dismissed.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 262x262]


Is that Bjork? She should do a James Bond theme song.

And porn.
 
