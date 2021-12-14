 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Organizers in South Dakota apologizing for "The Magic Christian" scene. Promise to use a huge vat full of vile fluids, and play "Something In The Air" next time   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Followup, South Dakota, local teachers, Teacher, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, South Dakota hockey team, NPR, NPR's Bill Chappell, Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 3:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Squid Games: The American Education System
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So CU Mortgage Direct will start throwing their weight around to lobby for increased teacher pay right?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As Chappell reported, South Dakota ranks toward the bottom of the country for spending on education

...and is generally dominated by the Republican party. Go figure.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby: excellent headline.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Together with CU Mortgage Direct we will be providing an additional $500 to those teachers that participated in the event as well as providing $500 to those additional 21 applicants that were not able to participate," it said.

They will still have to grovel for it, but we won't allow any cameras this time.
 
EL EM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only pudding could have salvaged the cash grab.
 
alice_600
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diabolic: As Chappell reported, South Dakota ranks toward the bottom of the country for spending on education

...and is generally dominated by the Republican party. Go fig...



THIS!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash for the contest, are now offering teachers an apology and an additional $500 each.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They are going to get an extra spoonful of gruel, so it's all cool, right?
We cool here?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why isn't America apologizing for making teachers pay for classroom school supplies?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2021/dec/14/teachers-us-beg-for-su​pplies-underfunded
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Squid Games: The American Education System


PEDANT WARNING

Squid Game is singular
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like they watched Robocop and The Running Man and thought "hmm, those fake TV ads seem like real ideas.  Let's do that."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diabolic: As Chappell reported, South Dakota ranks toward the bottom of the country for...



I'm pretty sure there's no shortage of ways to complete that sentence.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All 'Dash for Cash' events are degrading and embarrassing for the participants. That's the point.

You debase yourself for a few minutes to the delight of the crowd for a good cause.

If anyone needs to apologize, it's the state government that isn't funding its schools sufficiently.
 
blasterz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I prefered to liken it to bumfights - people with no choice forced to degrade themselves for scraps. The folks in The Magic Christian chose to fling themselves into raw sewage for money they didn't need.
 
polle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should have done this naked in grease for the full effect .
 
Inaditch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's like they watched Robocop and The Running Man and thought "hmm, those fake TV ads seem like real ideas.  Let's do that."


Those movies have proven to be prophetic. This is our culture.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Diabolic: As Chappell reported, South Dakota ranks toward the bottom of the country for...


I'm pretty sure there's no shortage of ways to complete that sentence.


This is why I love fark.
 
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just realized while looking at the picture this time that they put all the teachers in hockey helmets.  They not only wanted the spectacle, they expected violence...
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We can see how this appears to be degrading" 

A fine non-apology.  
Likely written by someone making 3x a teacher's salary. 
America - "we gettin' mo' stupid by the minute!"

Those teachers should just work harder.
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Educated people are harder to enslave. *shrug*

Next big charity event: Scramble For Scrambled Eggs!

Losing schoolchildren don't get food that year.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diabolic: As Chappell reported, South Dakota ranks toward the bottom of the country for spending on education

...and is generally dominated by the Republican party. Go figure.


Republicans are worse, but Oregon is pretty solidly Democrat-run these days and teacher pay/school funding is horrendous. Conservatism is only part of the problem. Elitism and classist are also major factors.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Why isn't America apologizing for making teachers pay for classroom school supplies?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisf​ree/2021/dec/14/teachers-us-beg-for-su​pplies-underfunded


What are teachers gonna do? Strike? Quit
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More like CU Next Tuesday Mortgage Direct.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JRoo: Educated people are harder to enslave. *shrug*

Next big charity event: Scramble For Scrambled Eggs!

Losing schoolchildren don't get food that year.


On the flip side, educated people typically have a nice house, nice jobs, and retirement that they want to protect.

Someone that has nothing has nothing to lose when the revolution comes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Worst. Strip Club. EVAR!
They're co-ed and fully clothed. So disappointing. Ja-Rule bows his head in sorrow
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.