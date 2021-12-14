 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cookie Monster has taken human form and really doesn't like groceries, or the police   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
66
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 2:35 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was not the right job for Tara, she gets crazy when she leaves the Politics tab and goes out into TRW.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to work anymore...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cop suckers.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.


It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, these folks and their friend Tara really hit a jackpot here.  I look forward to Tara's next role in a fake glitter bombing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just wish people would be more honest, open, and proud of who they are.

"Back the blue" as a sign is kind of a cop out, when you could just have a sign that says "I enjoy watching the police murder and harass people I consider undesirable".
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DEFUND THE POLICE

HELP THE L:ITTLE GUY
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of groceries.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would be nice if someday the adults came back.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.


Seriously

And if you hate instacart and don't think they pay enough, great, there are plenty of jobs available.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
36 year old instacart driver with purple hair seems like a good decision maker.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.


YOU ARE EITHER WITH US OR AGAINST US! DONT GIVE ME NO BOTH SIDES ARE BAD CRAP ,TRUMPER!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a local affiliate link if anyone else loathes the idea of giving the Mail a click.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x646]


That day, Cookie Monster learned that J is for jailbait...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A grocery fund set up by the couple's loved ones on GoFundMethree days after the incident has already accumulated nearly $8,500 - far exceeding the $500 goal.

But why? They got a full refund from Instacart.

I don't understand why people have to set up a GoFundMe for sh*t like this.

No sympathy points from me.
I think we should set up a GoFundMe for the asshole Instacart driver.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah put that one under the 'her place not yours' file.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: I just wish people would be more honest, open, and proud of who they are.

"Back the blue" as a sign is kind of a cop out, when you could just have a sign that says "I enjoy watching the police murder and harass people I consider undesirable".


Tara, is that you?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.

Seriously

And if you hate instacart and don't think they pay enough, great, there are plenty of jobs available.


Probably not so much now ...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Coon Rapids, MN."

Uhhh...
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lady, and I use the word very loosely here, you're not helping. I hate cops but here I am wishing they arrest you for vandalism.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



What is his FARK handle?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A grocery fund set up by the couple's loved ones on GoFundMethree days after the incident has already accumulated nearly $8,500 - far exceeding the $500 goal.

But why? They got a full refund from Instacart.

I don't understand why people have to set up a GoFundMe for sh*t like this.

No sympathy points from me.
I think we should set up a GoFundMe for the asshole Instacart driver.


Grift machine needs new victimhood.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A grocery fund set up by the couple's loved ones on GoFundMethree days after the incident has already accumulated nearly $8,500 - far exceeding the $500 goal.

But why? They got a full refund from Instacart.

I don't understand why people have to set up a GoFundMe for sh*t like this.

No sympathy points from me.
I think we should set up a GoFundMe for the asshole Instacart driver.


Buying old people groceries is now verboten by the Fark Progressive Brigade? That's kinda messed up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now I didn't come here to victim blame, I just came to say fark these stupid victims in their fascist asses.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
C is for cookie
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's ok, she's starting her own business: Deliveries by Tara.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.


Obviously. Everyone knows proper etiquette requires one to shiat on their porch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Marcus Aurelius: Cop suckers.

It's possible to agree with the overall philosophy of not supporting systemic racism in policing and the judicial system without agreeing that the proper solution is destroying an elderly couple's groceries in their driveway.


Maybe he was... triggered!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Here's a local affiliate link if anyone else loathes the idea of giving the Mail a click.


I prefer the Mail.  Most news has far too many words.  I like to read bullet points and look at pictures.  I also get to keep up with the latest in British WAGs.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: Instead of the groceries from Cub Foods that the couple had ordered on December 6, Tara left a derogatory message scribbled on a 'random receipt' on the couple's front porch.

'Instacart doesn't pay employees. Sry [sic] find another slave. F*** the police,' the hateful message read, which also had the words 'racist' and 'pigs' written on it in black marker.

Her actions are well-reasoned with the ramifications fully considered ahead of time, I'm having difficulty figuring out why she is working for Instacart at thirty-six. Must be a labor of love and nothing in her life is her own fault.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x646]


I'm not sure where this is.  It doesn't make sense that someone in a Cookie Monster outfit would be in a high school cafeteria, but it looks like the guy in the background is carrying a tray.  It looks like there are wheelable buffet carts back there too, but when I was in high school the serving lines were not in the main cafeteria hall.

Setting almost looks more restaurant-cafeteria to me.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, I'm surprised they didn't find "blacks rule" spray-painted on their driveway.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: DEFUND THE POLICE

HELP THE L:ITTLE GUY


Hello?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Her actions are well-reasoned with the ramifications fully considered ahead of time, I'm having difficulty figuring out why she is working for Instacart at thirty-six. Must be a labor of love and nothing in her life is her own fault.


I'm gonna guess a history of behavioral problems at work has made Tara pretty much unemployable.  I am also willing to bet that Tara will look you dead in the eye and claim every single one of those incidents were totes not Tara's fault!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 500x646]

I'm not sure where this is.  It doesn't make sense that someone in a Cookie Monster outfit would be in a high school cafeteria, but it looks like the guy in the background is carrying a tray.  It looks like there are wheelable buffet carts back there too, but when I was in high school the serving lines were not in the main cafeteria hall.

Setting almost looks more restaurant-cafeteria to me.


Huh, there is a background in that picture.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x954]


What is his FARK handle?


Tara is one ugly dude.
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TBH I think this is a pretty average level of service from Instacart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 500x646]

I'm not sure where this is.  It doesn't make sense that someone in a Cookie Monster outfit would be in a high school cafeteria, but it looks like the guy in the background is carrying a tray.  It looks like there are wheelable buffet carts back there too, but when I was in high school the serving lines were not in the main cafeteria hall.

Setting almost looks more restaurant-cafeteria to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me help bring the picture into focus.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hej: TBH I think this is a pretty average level of service from Instacart.


I really like Instacart.

Never used it, but It has led to a large number of hilarious posts/complaints on Nextdoor in my neighborhood.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have the same problem with flag waving neighbors. Their just lucky I don't deliver groceries. If you have the need to have someone bring things to your house you may want to reconsider what signs you put up. Maybe not put up any at all. Don't give assholes a pass just because they are elderly.

Am elderly. This I have opinion I feel needs to be in my yard has consequences.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: hej: TBH I think this is a pretty average level of service from Instacart.

I really like Instacart.

Never used it, but It has led to a large number of hilarious posts/complaints on Nextdoor in my neighborhood.


I have a friend that uses Instacart.  Every time she tells me a story about her experience with her order, it's ended by me reminding her that she probably should have stopped using Instacart after the last time she had an issue.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If that's not privileged I don't know what is.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: If that's not privileged I don't know what is.


Meaning...?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 500x646]

I'm not sure where this is.  It doesn't make sense that someone in a Cookie Monster outfit would be in a high school cafeteria, but it looks like the guy in the background is carrying a tray.  It looks like there are wheelable buffet carts back there too, but when I was in high school the serving lines were not in the main cafeteria hall.

Setting almost looks more restaurant-cafeteria to me.


I've no idea about anything about that photo. I actually used it yesterday in a cookie-jar tits thread that was removed. All I did was go to Bing Image search and looked for "Cookie breasts" and this photo was one of them.

Didn't even think about where it was taken or anything. Just thought it was something funny to post, that's all.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Huh, there is a background in that picture.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x646]

Let me help bring the picture into focus.


You guys act like you've never been able to maintain your wits in a setting with a pretty lady before.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.