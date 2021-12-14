 Skip to content
(Patch)   Man being held at knife-point holds knife-holder at gunpoint. Also shoots the living room floor for good measure   (patch.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, English-language films, preliminary investigation, Police, living room floor, Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, fixed address, Jonah Smith, report of a burglary  
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never did like that carpet.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a butter knife?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can just imagine the thoughts going through the robber's head when a gun was being pointed at him.

1. shiat, should've brought my gun instead of my knife
2. shiat, I've been caught. I know it, I'll be going to jail
3. shiat, I've just shiat my pants.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cautionflag: Never did like that carpet.


Tom Waits, Frank's Wild Years where he burns down the house? "Never could stand that dog."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the floor laughed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I can just imagine the thoughts going through the robber's head when a gun was being pointed at him.

1. shiat, should've brought my gun instead of my knife
2. shiat, I've been caught. I know it, I'll be going to jail
3. shiat, I've just shiat my pants.


4. shiat, I am going to make front page on fark
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did that poor floor ever do?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, the system worked.

The system apparently being knife wielding maniacs running around, police not showing up in time, and homeowners having to either defend themselves in a violent struggle or accept that they might be killed and the killer will likely never get caught as the cops are too busy writing speeding tickets.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tables have turned!  The knifer has become the gunee!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously someone forgot that you don't bring a knife to a gun fight. Also a gun was used defensively with no loss of life. I'm sure Fark's reasonable gun grabber brigade will be along shortly to tell us why it was still a bad thing.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Yay, the system worked.


I was wondering if the home-owner was arrested for firing a round into his floor.
I guess if you discharge a firearm in one own's house it doesn't matter.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Was it a butter knife?


You know what they say, 'that's a gateway knife'.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild West Dance
Youtube yUe_Pi8NfT4
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

The second was letting your mother bring you, Trebek!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: MrHormel: Was it a butter knife?

You know what they say, 'that's a gateway knife'.


Yeah, a gateway to delicious toast...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cautionflag: Never did like that carpet.


Carpet is gross! Wood flooring FTW!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: What did that poor floor ever do?


One time it smacked me in the face and gave me a nose bleed. Sure I was drunk but that's beside the point!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The real crime here is Patch.
 
asleep71
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice to know the person who posted the story lives 9 minutes from the burglary.

patch.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Burglar in custody. Innocent people all safe. Nobody got shot. Sounds like a very good result
 
Klyukva
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: Burglar in custody. Innocent people all safe. Nobody got shot. Sounds like a very good result


Would have been better if the robber had been shot dead. Don't need knife-wielding criminals breaking into houses and threatening people.
 
