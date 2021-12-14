 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Concrete Blonde and The Crystal Set, and an In Memoriam segment. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #289. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
85
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Dec 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

In Memoriam segments for Steve Bronski, Robbie Shakespeare, and Michael Nesmith on the agenda for today.

PROGRAMMING NOTE II:

if you have a request for a show repeat while i'm out of the studios next week, get it to me soon. email is my fark name at the gmail thingy.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.

Glad to see Nez will be included.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kirsten Adamson's letter to her late dad - BBC Loop
Youtube ZCgWUxE67xY
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a dust warning there
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last couple of The Tube episodes that got uploaded were great.
Live set from Talk Talk on this one
The Tube (1982) S04E23
Youtube 3iSYxmeg8sA


& The Cramps in this one
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: The last couple of The Tube episodes that got uploaded were great.
Live set from Talk Talk on this one
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3iSYxmeg​8sA?start=1]

& The Cramps in this one


And Siouxsie!

The Tube (1982) S04E22
Youtube kawlgsIHQ9M
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I've been absent because I've returned to school. The first semester has been a great life refresher. I skated through Anthro 200 without cracking a book. Of course it's about points, just do the thing and you pass, but the feedback has been positive as well.
My degree will be in Video production. I've had formal photography training and have dabbled in video so when I had the chance to go back and finish, I said hell yeah.
I was out taking pictures and getting ideas when I came across this cemetery chapel. Being the kind of person I am I had to do some research on the stuff they talked about on the historical marker plaque and well...'ll post my treatment after the video. It's rushed and I'm working on a revision based on the critique and it's a color inside the lines kind of project, but y'all will get the drift

Three more semesters doesn't seem like a lot.....

https://youtu.be/DU8fUql6-Y4

My video class project led me to a small chapel in a local cemetery. It is an historic...a historic?...an historic landmark. It was designed by Wirt Rowland, who was born and raised in the town. When he was 8 years old, he read about castles in a magazine. He told his mother then he wanted to be an architect.
He taught himself drafting well enough to gain apprenticeship in Detroit, first with George Mason then a man named Albert Kahn. He contributed heavily to their designs. After 10 years, Albert Kahn and George Mason, with whom he worked briefly but maintained ties, each wrote letters to have him admitted to Harvard as a special student for one year. After he completed his formal education and returned rejuvenated, he began a career that saw him design the Detroit skyline. He was known not only for his gothic style, but more importantly his use of color. This was groundbreaking and was soon copied.
This is an important historical structure. While not his first design it is important as an early piece of independent design. He supervised the choice and placement of the stones. More importantly, he did it for his community. He was well established at this time but did what he could do to give back to others.
There was some restoration work done by the community in 1977 after it had been used as a shed to store equipment for many years. In the early 1990's some more work was completed and new doors were installed. Since then, it has suffered from a lack of maintenance and deterioration has set in. Entropy will always win. The issues are minor now, however the damage will only accelerate if left unrepaired.
I have located a grant from the Michigan Architectural Foundation. I have gone through all of the eligibility requirements, and this fits the criteria. One of the things they need is a consultation from an architect to make sure the building is sound and whatever other assessments it is they need to make. There is a list of some who will perform the consultation pro bono. One of the architects who performs this service is the CEO of the Albert Kahn Group. Albert Kahn wrote a letter that got Wirt Rowland into Harvard and now the story circle is complete.

//I gotta edit that too
//comments and concerns?
//thank you...fixed it for the future too
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: The last couple of The Tube episodes that got uploaded were great.
Live set from Talk Talk on this one
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3iSYxmeg​8sA?start=1]

& The Cramps in this one

And Siouxsie!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kawlgsIH​Q9M?start=1783]


That's the one where she has her skull topped walking stick after she knacked her knee.
I remember them doing a live set on Whistle Test around the time & Sioux had to sit in a chair
Siouxsie & The Banshees Cities In Dust (Old Grey Whistle Test 29_10_1985).flv
Youtube snUleBNspFo
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like commercial radio in the Toronto area. I'm glad that it's reaching areas that are underserved, or have no good radio stations.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appear to have survived.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So I've been absent because I've returned to school.


Nice! You've got your first 'Like' on the video, and YouTube is even more confused about my interests now.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's the actual video: This IPA sucks
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes guapos!

seems that there's a lot of good stuff here already. Let me add to the chaos:
Speedboat (Remastered)
Youtube H-gV-2kSzbc
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: And here's the actual video: This IPA sucks


legend!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: And here's the actual video: This IPA sucks


Lol!  Awesome.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good day lot...

Going in for knee surgery on Monday.

Please sent Tots and Pears to pc_gator care of this station.

wonderingwidow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: And here's the actual video: This IPA sucks


Like the soundtrack.
LOL
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Somebody posted this on one of my groups the other day and I thought it might be interesting.  Who knew JoBoxers were a "not to be missed" band?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait!
Does this count in Whamageddon?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dzień dobry wszystkim!

Have I just heard Last Christmas?
Lovely!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Somebody posted this on one of my groups the other day and I thought it might be interesting.  Who knew JoBoxers were a "not to be missed" band?

[Fark user image 466x640]


I saw them support Madness once.
Not bad, but I wouldn't go as far as "not to be missed".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Good day lot...

Going in for knee surgery on Monday.

Please sent Tots and Pears to pc_gator care of this station.

[wonderingwidow.files.wordpress.com image 850x830]


I hope it goes well. I have shiatty knees as well :(
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)


Thank you!  I'll email you in a bit.

Will totally send you a SASE.  Will it fit in a 'standard' envelope without folding?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)


sweet....be sure to add a return address, tho.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's very nice to see Concrete Blonde on the list :)

But... is it only my TuneIn or is there any problem with streaming?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)


Thank you. Have it scribbled down. Will ping you later
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lioness7: It's very nice to see Concrete Blonde on the list :)

But... is it only my TuneIn or is there any problem with streaming?


Seems good for me


/kiss of death
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)

Thank you!  I'll email you in a bit.

Will totally send you a SASE.  Will it fit in a 'standard' envelope without folding?


It does indeed, and no worries about the SASE. I have plenty of stamps. And they're dinosaurs (or if I find them, John Oliver stamps)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: It's very nice to see Concrete Blonde on the list :)

But... is it only my TuneIn or is there any problem with streaming?

Seems good for me


/kiss of death


I had the stream cut out for about 20 seconds, but all good now.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Somebody posted this on one of my groups the other day and I thought it might be interesting.  Who knew JoBoxers were a "not to be missed" band?

[Fark user image 466x640]


Maybe they just meant if you skipped watching their act the band would find you and give you a beating. Or maybe that sort of thing didn't start until the Happy Mondays showed up on the scene.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)

Thank you!  I'll email you in a bit.

Will totally send you a SASE.  Will it fit in a 'standard' envelope without folding?

It does indeed, and no worries about the SASE. I have plenty of stamps. And they're dinosaurs (or if I find them, John Oliver stamps)


I give the stamps to my old postman. He loves collecting them
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)

sweet....be sure to add a return address, tho.


I will, but now I'm also scared :p
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)


Any way to PayPal you some dough to support the project?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: The Third Man: Somebody posted this on one of my groups the other day and I thought it might be interesting.  Who knew JoBoxers were a "not to be missed" band?

[Fark user image 466x640]

Maybe they just meant if you skipped watching their act the band would find you and give you a beating. Or maybe that sort of thing didn't start until the Happy Mondays showed up on the scene.


I wouldn't mess with them
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Nasty looking characters
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Good day lot...

Going in for knee surgery on Monday.

Please sent Tots and Pears to pc_gator care of this station.

[wonderingwidow.files.wordpress.com image 850x830]


Do whatever the Physical Therapists tell you to do, and you'll do well.
Good luck!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nesher: djslowdive: Oh, and for anyone that wants a sticker (and a brand new stalker!!) you can pm me your address to: djslowdive AT gmail DOT com. Even you Pista, I had my gf check on postage rates to Hungary (she manages a post office)

Any way to PayPal you some dough to support the project?


Nevermind - I just used your email above.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Good day lot...

Going in for knee surgery on Monday.

Please sent Tots and Pears to pc_gator care of this station.

[wonderingwidow.files.wordpress.com image 850x830]


Oh no.
Fingers & toes crossed it all goes okay
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
this got sooo much airplay in South Africa...was also the theme music for morning television's aerobics programme.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uranus: this got sooo much airplay in South Africa...was also the theme music for morning television's aerobics programme.


It was massive in the UK too. But it was definitely a club smash
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: The Third Man: Somebody posted this on one of my groups the other day and I thought it might be interesting.  Who knew JoBoxers were a "not to be missed" band?

[Fark user image 466x640]

Maybe they just meant if you skipped watching their act the band would find you and give you a beating. Or maybe that sort of thing didn't start until the Happy Mondays showed up on the scene.

I wouldn't mess with them
[i.pinimg.com image 450x335]

Nasty looking characters


they had not yet got lucky
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: The last couple of The Tube episodes that got uploaded were great.
Live set from Talk Talk on this one
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3iSYxmeg​8sA?start=1]

& The Cramps in this one


What.  Is.  This?
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.