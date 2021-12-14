 Skip to content
A "talking" cat giving scientists insight into how felines think.
35
    More: Interesting, Cat, 13-year-old domestic cat, developer of the FluentPet system Billi uses, human parent, Kendra Baker, night talk sleep, cat cognition studies, extra time  
•       •       •

Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sources say scientists were surprised when the cat simply started meowing out orders, but decided to play it safe and "just get the milk"....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Soon."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Your cat wants steak?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So is submitter a fan of RedLetterMedia or Rifftrax?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kas Product - Pussy X
Youtube QkgrX4ozHlk
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Billi, a 13-year-old domestic cat in Florida, presses a button that voices the word "dog" - twice.
She proceeds to sit as if she's waiting for her human parent, Kendra Baker, to respond.
"Dog outside, hmm?" Baker asks Billi, via the buttons. A few minutes later, Billi presses another button for "tummy," twice.

Seriously? The cat hits dog twice, and that means "outside", and "tummy" means "yes"? If that's 'talking', then I have had shiats that could communicate. Seriously, they have to have something better than this, but that's what they lead with? Inconsequential garbage that can be interpreted any way you want, or could mean absolutely nothing? God, I'd kill to find just one news website with a farking goddamn actual editor. Even the websites that pretend to be real news agencies have this type of garbage writing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Love cats, but this seems like a lot of effort for little reward if you're not studying cat brains professionally.

They're already quite effective at telling you when they want food, affection, play, or to go somewhere.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here I am, wracking my brain, from "Family Affair" to "Tom Sawyer" to "Sigmond" for the reference, and then I Googled, and....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nicely done, Subby
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The f*cker just kept asking for lasagna.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 400x250]


Holy shiat, that was THE default movie when I was in grade school. Snow day, rain day, Wednesday, whatever... They herded us into the gym and fired Cat From Outer Space up. Or that Million Dollar Duck movie. Or, to mix shiat up, we either watched the Star Trek when they went back to the gangster era, or one where they encountered a planet full of children. But the main go-to was Cat From Farking Outer Space...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: The f*cker just kept asking for lasagna.


Lasagna...? Gone.  Odie...? Gone.  Lymon? The vet...?  Gone.  Only one remains...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Mad" A Short Film Starring Billi the Cat
Youtube xZW2RVY0sWs


Billi is my spirit animal.

If you look at her other videos, she actually does communicate quite well, much more than what the article gives her credit for.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seen it several times, with and without the Rifftrax. Absolutely hilarious. It sounds like Eric Roberts literally phoned in his voice over performance, probably while extremely drunk. And the director is legendary B movie machine David Decoteau, who's probably made ten shiatty movies this year alone, several of which are almost certainly softcore gay porn.
 
Esroc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Billi, a 13-year-old domestic cat in Florida, presses a button that voices the word "dog" - twice.
She proceeds to sit as if she's waiting for her human parent, Kendra Baker, to respond.
"Dog outside, hmm?" Baker asks Billi, via the buttons. A few minutes later, Billi presses another button for "tummy," twice.

Seriously? The cat hits dog twice, and that means "outside", and "tummy" means "yes"? If that's 'talking', then I have had shiats that could communicate. Seriously, they have to have something better than this, but that's what they lead with? Inconsequential garbage that can be interpreted any way you want, or could mean absolutely nothing? God, I'd kill to find just one news website with a farking goddamn actual editor. Even the websites that pretend to be real news agencies have this type of garbage writing.


Even the dog side of this experiment is greatly doubted by animal cognition experts. And the cat side of things only just started. It's much more likely the animals aren't actively communicating, they're simply realizing hitting the buttons elicits behavior from the human and that behavior usually involves food at some point if they hit them enough. They aren't speaking, they're just mashing buttons until they get a treat while the human anthropomorizes the action.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My cat communicates very well.

He bites me when  he wants food.
He yowls when he wants attention.
He bumps his head into me when he needs brushed.
He sprays kitty litter all over the floor when his box needs changed.
He gets right under my feet when I'm carrying laundry so I will trip when he wants to kill me.

There isn't much more that needs to be discussed.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If we ever figure out a way to directly communicate with animals, the pet industry would absolutely collapse under the weight of psychotic "rescues" and utterly mindless inbreds.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dimensio: So is submitter a fan of RedLetterMedia or Rifftrax?


It's on YouTube right now -- and Rifftrax's take on A Talking Cat is one of the ages. It's such a weird, creepy movie, and the needless 10 minutes of credits is strangely a highlight. So is possibly drunk Eric Roberts and the talking cat (!?!) with its Microsoft Paint mouth.

RiffTrax: A Talking Cat!?! (Full Movie)
Youtube IpNKl9s2ddE
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Esroc: Mikey1969: Billi, a 13-year-old domestic cat in Florida, presses a button that voices the word "dog" - twice.
She proceeds to sit as if she's waiting for her human parent, Kendra Baker, to respond.
"Dog outside, hmm?" Baker asks Billi, via the buttons. A few minutes later, Billi presses another button for "tummy," twice.

Seriously? The cat hits dog twice, and that means "outside", and "tummy" means "yes"? If that's 'talking', then I have had shiats that could communicate. Seriously, they have to have something better than this, but that's what they lead with? Inconsequential garbage that can be interpreted any way you want, or could mean absolutely nothing? God, I'd kill to find just one news website with a farking goddamn actual editor. Even the websites that pretend to be real news agencies have this type of garbage writing.

Even the dog side of this experiment is greatly doubted by animal cognition experts. And the cat side of things only just started. It's much more likely the animals aren't actively communicating, they're simply realizing hitting the buttons elicits behavior from the human and that behavior usually involves food at some point if they hit them enough. They aren't speaking, they're just mashing buttons until they get a treat while the human anthropomorizes the action.


You can train a cat to provide multiple triggers for multiple responses.  That may not be deep philosophical conversation, but it is simple communication.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 
Christopher Walken 1988 Children's Comedy: PUSS in BOOTS
Youtube qMxPCTebMzI
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'll notice there wasn't a MURDER button, because that's all the cats would press.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Peter von Nostrand: The f*cker just kept asking for lasagna.

Lasagna...? Gone.  Odie...? Gone.  Lymon? The vet...?  Gone.  Only one remains...

[Fark user image 850x477]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course cats can talk. The challenge is that their language is entirely made up of curse words.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can't tell me that Mittens from the Progressive Commercial isn't about to murder someone. That meow!

A Pet Too Far | Progressive Insurance Commercial
Youtube CfdIuMRN8Y0


/She is so cute
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cats are more able to imitate human speech than dogs. Forget the buttons. When a cat goes to the door and and gets your attention by saying "OUT" (as one cat of mine did) it's a different ball game. This experiment is really only a little way above Pavlov.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...if this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that staying inside your house all day is terrible.

This lady never worked retail.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Esroc: Mikey1969: Billi, a 13-year-old domestic cat in Florida, presses a button that voices the word "dog" - twice.
She proceeds to sit as if she's waiting for her human parent, Kendra Baker, to respond. . . .

Seriously? . . . . 

Even the dog side of this experiment is greatly doubted by animal cognition experts. And the cat side of things only just started. It's much more likely the animals aren't actively communicating, they're simply realizing hitting the buttons elicits behavior from the human and that behavior usually involves food at some point if they hit them enough. They aren't speaking, they're just mashing buttons until they get a treat while the human anthropomorizes the action.


Then again, one might take such a doubt to a radical extreme and suggest no human either fully expresses a thought in its pure state to another, but simply mashes upon the buttons of language until it gets what it wants. Have you ever watched an 18-year old male trying to pick someone up? There's only slightly more sophistication than a cat hitting the "food" button until its desire is fulfilled.

My tongue-in-cheek argument aside, I have no doubt that cats have fairly complex thoughts--even if they aren't about to take correspondence courses in AI design (and thank god for that). And both humans and cats vocalize, and cats alter their vocalization to "speak" to humans, so there is some bridge. The question, however, is how much of their meaning is conveyed in pitch changes, harmonics at the edge of or beyond human hearing, sequence (or something like syntax) that is outside our grasp, etc. By asking a cat to translate their thought into human language, most of the information of their thought is no doubt lost. The inadequacy of human language for communicating thought among ourselves is plain. That is why we invented poetry: so we could speak not simply with words, but with the interstices between them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: You can't tell me that Mittens from the Progressive Commercial isn't about to murder someone. That meow!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CfdIuMRN​8Y0?start=25]

/She is so cute


What's really impressive is that someone working that set actually managed to herd cats. I guess the trick is to do so when they're young- the 'cattitude' hasn't really developed yet.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When reached for comment, the cat responded 'Oh Long John. Oh Ron Johnson.'
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's nothing. My cat can read tarot cards.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

csi_yellowknife: Dimensio: So is submitter a fan of RedLetterMedia or Rifftrax?

It's on YouTube right now -- and Rifftrax's take on A Talking Cat is one of the ages. It's such a weird, creepy movie, and the needless 10 minutes of credits is strangely a highlight. So is possibly drunk Eric Roberts and the talking cat (!?!) with its Microsoft Paint mouth.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IpNKl9s2​ddE]


The same guys made a Christmas movie called "Santa's Summer House" that they just posted to youtube.
 
