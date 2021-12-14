 Skip to content
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only there were an alternative...
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jwh-xxx variants are farking gross.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If only there were an alternative...


Thread over.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, that's terrifying.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We thank you for the gift of your body's water.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks, Bene Tleilax
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why on earth would you still want Spice if it's illegal as well? 

Also, just legalize it.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the real thing is impossible to get in Florida or was this just some kind of death cult?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mu'adib Jr! I told you not to give Spice to the dog!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why're there still states where recreational cannabis is illegal?

>inhale<
>hold hold hold<
>exhale<

I love California.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: So the real thing is impossible to get in Florida or was this just some kind of death cult?


Is Florida a death cult? Do you really have to ask that?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why on earth would you still want Spice if it's illegal as well? 

Also, just legalize it.


Dude, WHAT ARE YOU SAYING?!!!

Look at Canada!  It's now a nation of potheads!  You can't get anyone there to even answer the phone!  The trains don't even run anymore!
 
lurkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Florida Man got bored smoking crack, meth, pcp, meow-dmt, and Labradorian.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Somaticasual: Why on earth would you still want Spice if it's illegal as well? 

Also, just legalize it.

Dude, WHAT ARE YOU SAYING?!!!

Look at Canada!  It's now a nation of potheads!  You can't get anyone there to even answer the phone!  The trains don't even run anymore!


Just because Spice is vital for space travel, doesn't mean trains will run on it
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could it be that lacing your pot with Warfarin is a bad idea?
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Somaticasual: Why on earth would you still want Spice if it's illegal as well? 

Also, just legalize it.

Dude, WHAT ARE YOU SAYING?!!!

Look at Canada!  It's now a nation of potheads!  You can't get anyone there to even answer the phone!  The trains don't even run anymore!


dude, mellow out!

Totally harshing my vibe, man.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Calling that stuff "synthetic marijuana" is like calling antifreeze "synthetic beer."
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Mu'adib Jr! I told you not to give Spice to the dog!
[Fark user image image 425x318]


The sleeper has awakened!!!
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: So the real thing is impossible to get in Florida or was this just some kind of death cult?


Rumor has it that Biden and Fauci said it was dangerous.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only crime here is that 35 people didn't have access to safe, relatively harmless, legal marijuana.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dammit just give me a login: Mu'adib Jr! I told you not to give Spice to the dog!
[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
