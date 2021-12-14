 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Biden apparently using Jewish space weather control systems to cause tornados in Kentucky, according to Alex Jones anyways   (yahoo.com) divider line
61
    More: Facepalm, Climate, Federal government of the United States, Weather, host Alex Jones, Climate change, Meteorology, Storm, former CIA Director John Brennan  
•       •       •

1334 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reserving judgement until I hear Joe Rogan weigh in on the topic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he not been sued into oblivion yet?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Catholic-Jewish alliance?  Riiiiiiight.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ.

The knots that GOP idiots will twist themselves into to deny the blindingly obvious ... it beggars belief.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believing this would be out and out lunacy.

I prefer to believe that Jones is just selling his brand of survivalist shiat. That would be rational, even if racist, Antisemtic and quasi-fascist.

I prefer to believe people are rational. You can't argue with crazy or stupid.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Alex Jones.That is all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: A Catholic-Jewish alliance?  Riiiiiiight.


You don't know the Roman Catholic Church is a Jewish false-flag operation?

What are you? A sane, fact-based atheist?

Well, if so, carry on carrying on.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Has he not been sued into oblivion yet?


Or even Skyrim or Morrowind.

/don't want Alex Jones in my Oblivion
// "what news of the other provinces?"
/// third slashie as foretold by Shegorath
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, they just think you're stupid and they don't want you knowing they are doing all of this,"

Sometimes I think they're stupid, other times I know that they are.

This is one of those know times
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Believing this would be out and out lunacy.

I prefer to believe that Jones is just selling his brand of survivalist shiat. That would be rational, even if racist, Antisemtic and quasi-fascist.

I prefer to believe people are rational. You can't argue with crazy or stupid.


There was some dude he is in league with that was on some podcast the guys at work were listening to. After about 20 minutes of grilling the dude about Alex Jones and the psychotic rhetoric he is on about the guy finally came around and in so many words said Alex sells what people buy.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it.  Thanks, Obama!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: A Catholic-Jewish alliance?  Riiiiiiight.


Then it would be a cashew alliance.

foodunfolded.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Believing this would be out and out lunacy.

I prefer to believe that Jones is just selling his brand of survivalist shiat. That would be rational, even if racist, Antisemtic and quasi-fascist.

I prefer to believe people are rational. You can't argue with crazy or stupid.


He's genuinely got the poo brain, I don't think there's any doubt
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this clown gets hit by lightning. That should set tongues wagging.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is using the HERRP array in Alaska to control the weather!!1!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how only Democrats seam to know how to work the damn thing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones is still a thing?  I thought he moved to Argentina and now lives in a compound of Hitler clones.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. Apparently the weather machine skips a generation. President.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: ArkPanda: A Catholic-Jewish alliance?  Riiiiiiight.

Then it would be a cashew alliance.

[foodunfolded.com image 850x576]


Just don't get him started on Brazil nuts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do have the best weather control devices, the versions from other factions in the Illuminati  aren't as accurate.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Gubbo: Has he not been sued into oblivion yet?

Or even Skyrim or Morrowind.

/don't want Alex Jones in my Oblivion
// "what news of the other provinces?"
/// third slashie as foretold by Shegorath


He used to be an intelligent person, like you, then he took an arrow to the cerebrum.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Ah. Apparently the weather machine skips a generation. President.


No it didn't.  it just works in different ways for different presidents

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because, why let COVID-19 kill 60+ Kentuckians every single day for free, when you can bring out you multi Trillion $$$ weather machine?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Has he not been sued into oblivion yet?


He just...he hasn't been right since his wife left him and took his kids. Back when she was around...he'd at least pretend that he wasn't serious so he could get out of trouble
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Strange how only Democrats seam to know how to work the damn thing.


Takes intelligence above basic metabolic function to operate i reckon
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop giving Jones clicks, even indirect clicks to a yahoo article about him?


/yes, I clicked.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OkieDookie:

Twist he is a Hitler clone
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Alex Jones accusing us of being cartoon villains? Am I Cobra Commander now?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been almost a decade since the incident at Sandy Hook. WHY hasn't this yowling piece of sh*t not been tossed into a cell or his fortune been garnished yet???
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this asshole still allowed to steal oxygen from the rest of us?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Is Alex Jones accusing us of being cartoon villains? Am I Cobra Commander now?


The Weather Dominator is for blackmailing governments, NOT personal vendettas!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the good old days we'd just have him carted off to a hospital with art therapy and a padded room where he could scream lunacy at the walls.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Valter: Is Alex Jones accusing us of being cartoon villains? Am I Cobra Commander now?

The Weather Dominator is for blackmailing governments, NOT personal vendettas!


Stop making sense, Dethro!
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hadn't seen an old college friend for 10+ years, but a few fb posts had given me an idea of what his reality now is, still I was taken aback when he blurted out of nowhere that human activity can in no-way affect climate change and 2 breaths later stated the Russians have a secret weather machine that's changing the weather.  I said dude, you're living in an underdog cartoon, called it a night shortly after as did the rest of the impromptu reunion.

Or could Trump have bought one of Putin's secret weather machines, Biden found it and took it out for a test run?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Mega Steve: Valter: Is Alex Jones accusing us of being cartoon villains? Am I Cobra Commander now?

The Weather Dominator is for blackmailing governments, NOT personal vendettas!

Stop making sense, Dethro!


You made me so angry I can't even spell your name right, DESTRO.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, so he can send federal money to KY?  Seems like Mitch is more likely to use the tornado machine
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said it once, and I'll say it again. It;s a lack of education that is the cause of this. Redneck rural peons with critical thinking skills so poor, they probably eat soup with a knife.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: brantgoose: Believing this would be out and out lunacy.

I prefer to believe that Jones is just selling his brand of survivalist shiat. That would be rational, even if racist, Antisemtic and quasi-fascist.

I prefer to believe people are rational. You can't argue with crazy or stupid.

There was some dude he is in league with that was on some podcast the guys at work were listening to. After about 20 minutes of grilling the dude about Alex Jones and the psychotic rhetoric he is on about the guy finally came around and in so many words said Alex sells what people buy.


Alex admitted in court under oath that he's playing a character and doing so makes him stupid amounts of money. He's not a crazy person, he sells shiat to crazy people. He just has no morals when it comes to bilking actual nutjobs of their cash.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised some preacher hasn't said it was gods wrath for not fighting more for Trump or something.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too much to ask for just one small meteor to hit his studio during a broadcast?  I don't want much out of life, but that would sure help.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's time to stop talking, Alex. It's been time.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would he fake a tornado as he fakes a virus!!!!!


/s
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Resident Muslim: Ah. Apparently the weather machine skips a generation. President.

No it didn't.  it just works in different ways for different presidents

[Fark user image image 850x566]


My email notifications don't show images.
I read your comment and clicked thinking you were going for a different type of weather.
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

indylaw: Back in the good old days we'd just have him carted off to a hospital with art therapy and a padded room where he could scream lunacy at the walls.


Before the internet, the mentally ill had spread their messages via shouting on public transport and AM radio. Now they can share their brands of crazy with the world
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to run into Alex Jones at the ACTV studios, where I had convinced a friend to give up expensive old school photography and learn video for free. Robert Rodriguez created his first feature film there.  The only stipulation back then was he had to show it for free for some length of time on the ACTV cable channels.

Jones was a product of Austin's toleration and welcoming of the fringe.  He's probably one in a hundred who learned to monetize his alienation, and copy the old HLH Hunt radio show, marketing right wing and his products at the same time.   Alienation is the operative word.  He all about space aliens.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Patiently waiting for the super secret earthquake machine to be activated underneath Alex Jones's studio. Any day now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How is covid not claimed this asshole yet? Oh. Right.  He's probably vaccinated
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nice of fark to greenlight an Alex Jones thread on the anniversary of Sandy Hook
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Gubbo: Has he not been sued into oblivion yet?

Or even Skyrim or Morrowind.

/don't want Alex Jones in my Oblivion
// "what news of the other provinces?"
/// third slashie as foretold by Shegorath


Wabbajack.

Wabbajack. Wabbajack.

/wabbajack.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.