(Yahoo)   More data indicates that omicron has milder symptoms than delta, but better at evading the vaccine. However, the vaccine is still effective at preventing hospitalization. Study results were recently published in the science journal Glass Half Full   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[...] but 70% protection against hospitalization

Add another mutation or two and we'll soon be at:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly sounds like masks +  vaccines should provide some pretty solid protection, so I'm very confident the US is screwed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....


Or more widespread infections give it a chance to mutate into a sonofabiatch.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our darkest days are still a year or two away. Prove me wrong.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's cancel all public events and close schools and airports just to be sure. Someone think of the chiiiiiildren.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*crawls back under isolation rock*

I can count on you guys to let me know when its safe to come back out again, right?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
a more virulent yet less dangerous variety.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The disappointment in this variant has been palpable.

Better luck next time.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
THAT IS HOW EVOLUTION WORKS. Mutation. Selection. Running to extinction or to unversality in a population of variants.

Evolution at work, my friends and frenemies.

If Omicron has found a way to spread faster and better, it will wipe out much of the competition and Covid-19 will become the mythical flu* that Trump said it was in order to evade any responsability, or effort profitless to Trumps.

*(or sometimes fatal chest cold)
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We still don't know what the virus strains do to the human body chronically.  2 years is not long enough to see how shortened a person's life span is.

Acutely illness is a different deal.
 
indylaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The disappointment in this variant has been palpable.

Better luck next time.


You ain't kidding.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like good news to me. If an Omicron infection will give anti-vaxxers some resistance but is mild enough that they don't clog up the hospitals, I'm not sure how it could be much better. At this point, the unvaxx'd aholes are never getting the vax and no hospital is actually going to leave them to die in the parking lot to keep beds open for rational folks. If they have to get it the hard way, it seems Omicron is our current best-case option to git 'er done. Sure it would be better if the vaccine blocked it entirely, but virus mutation doesn't always give you want you want. I'll settle for what we need.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The last thing we want is a shortage of ICU and other hospital beds, because one case of the Covid 19 can thus kill many who have only feeble and curable ailments or injuries.

We'll all pull together or we will all go together when we go.

Final lesson learned, now that Nature has administered the exam, we can learn this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: *crawls back under isolation rock*

I can count on you guys to let me know when its safe to come back out again, right?


September 2020
 
indylaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mistahtom: We still don't know what the virus strains do to the human body chronically.  2 years is not long enough to see how shortened a person's life span is.

Acutely illness is a different deal.


So what do you propose? Lockdown and wait ten years to see if our dicks spontaneously fall off as feared from long long long covid?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....


I wouldn't go there.  Predictions of "we're going to be at herd immunity by X" have come and gone for a year and a half.  All pandemics end.  We're certainly transitioning to endemic, but I wouldn't make a last wave prediction just yet.  January 2021 was supposed to be the last wave.  August 2021 was supposed to be the last wave.

Sweden predicted it would reach herd immunity by June of 2020.  It never got remotely close.   Maybe this is the last wave, but I won't make that prediction.  No sane scientist would at this point.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's all wear masks outside just to be sure.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You really don't want to travel where the hospitals are on the brink of disaster.  You don't even want to have an accident.

This "philosophical" and "research heavy" right wing virtue signaling stressor would go away instantly --  if wearing a mask and getting every part of a vax sequence was the only way to keep the bars and liquor stores open.   Norway just did that.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1469723185084084225?s=20

Faster but milder isn't all it's cracked up to be.
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1469723185084084225?s=20

Faster but milder isn't all it's cracked up to be.


Dr. Ding is a specialist in fat people, not COVID. I don't understand why people give that AW what he craves.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Our darkest days are still a year or two away. Prove me wrong.


Protip: I can't.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Our darkest days are still a year or two away. Prove me wrong.


Wut, yoobin usin that libruhl time musheen agin???

/hey maw! Get off de roof!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1469723185084084225?s=20

Faster but milder isn't all it's cracked up to be.


Subby's wife agrees with you there.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fake news. Clearly not enough fear mongering in this headline.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Let's all wear masks outside just to be sure.


Actually, that would be a good Idea.
Plague rats should be banned and shunned from all spaces.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1469723185084084225?s=20

Faster but milder isn't all it's cracked up to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Fake news. Clearly not enough fear mongering in this headline.

I prefer it to complacency mongering, and ignorance mongering.
Be careful what you monger.
You may get it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Our darkest days are still a year or two away. Prove me wrong.


Uh, it doesn't work that way. Prove that your unevidenced contention is right.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I kind of like the word "monger".
Monger.
Monger.
Monger.
Monger.
That's fun.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....

Or more widespread infections give it a chance to mutate into a sonofabiatch.


Just like in plague inc, drop the deadliness and increase transmissibility, then once it's infecting everyone, mutate to high deadliness. Kill everyone on earth and win the game.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But the vaccine contains Potassium Benzoate.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: We still don't know what the virus strains do to the human body chronically.  2 years is not long enough to see how shortened a person's life span is.

Acutely illness is a different deal.


Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn't seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed. The other guy whips out his phone and calls the emergency services. He gasps, "My friend is dead! What can I do?" The operator says, "Calm down. I can help. First, let's make sure he's dead." There is a silence; then a gun shot is heard. Back on the phone, the guy says, "OK, now what?"[4]

Only one way to be sure.  Perhaps, something milder COULD be better.  One might wonder what the eventual endemic strain might look like.  Perhaps like this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The last thing we want is a shortage of ICU and other hospital beds, because one case of the Covid 19 can thus kill many who have only feeble and curable ailments or injuries.


We also don't want shutdowns, particularly the kind where people are afraid to go to a hospital. There are countless stories of people who died of strokes and heart attacks because they wouldn't go to a hospital despite symptoms.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: tzzhc4: If Omicron is more contagious but the symptoms  are milder then this wave might be the last wave.....

I wouldn't go there.  Predictions of "we're going to be at herd immunity by X" have come and gone for a year and a half.  All pandemics end.  We're certainly transitioning to endemic, but I wouldn't make a last wave prediction just yet.  January 2021 was supposed to be the last wave.  August 2021 was supposed to be the last wave.

Sweden predicted it would reach herd immunity by June of 2020.  It never got remotely close.   Maybe this is the last wave, but I won't make that prediction.  No sane scientist would at this point.


Pandemics don't always end on their own, and when they do it's sometimes after a long enough duration to get its own chapter in the history textbooks.

Even if Omicron is statistically milder on a per-case basis (and there's not much data yet), the increased transmission among vaccinated and previously-exposed people can overwhelm that effect. If it's 5x less likely to put someone in the hospital but there are 10x as many new cases per day, it doesn't take long to fill up all of the hospitals again.

Now start the above scenario in a community where the hospitals have already been full for the last month. Add in a reduction in public health measures (mask mandates etc) because it's "milder" and people are tired of the restrictions.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Exponential functions in particular.
 
bangman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
are we still flattening the curve?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Diabolic: Our darkest days are still a year or two away. Prove me wrong.

Uh, it doesn't work that way. Prove that your unevidenced contention is right.



It sure it does. Every person that says God exists and is the creator of the universe follows my same logic.


I'm just farking around with unfalsifiable statements. I'll tell you one thing, though. People are idiots and this virus WILL mutate again, and again, and again and as long as people continue being people, our days will continue the long march into despair.
 
metric
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The word "data" used to be plural.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've got something almost 100% effective at preventing hospitalization: my health insurance.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 300x168]
But the vaccine contains Potassium Benzoate.


That's bad.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indylaw: mistahtom: We still don't know what the virus strains do to the human body chronically.  2 years is not long enough to see how shortened a person's life span is.

Acutely illness is a different deal.

So what do you propose? Lockdown and wait ten years to see if our dicks spontaneously fall off as feared from long long long covid?


Oh Long Johnson.  Oooooohhh Long Johnson!!

/the cat tried to warn us
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If true, then this is the best-case scenario for herd immunity.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Fake news. Clearly not enough fear mongering in this headline.

I prefer it to complacency mongering, and ignorance mongering.
Be careful what you monger.
You may get it.


I'll stick to whiskey mongering and leave the other three to you.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: X-Geek: [Fark user image 300x168]
But the vaccine contains Potassium Benzoate.

That's bad.


What if it had potassium benzoate and when no one was looking it took 40 cakes?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Uh, it doesn't work that way. Prove that your unevidenced contention is right.


Oh, one more thing. To prove that dark times are ahead, all you have to do is look at climate change, China's increasing power, plastic production, pollution from rising industrialized nations, over population...the list goes on and on.

I can paint a pretty grim future with the information in front of us, so my statement still applies: Dark days ahead. Prove me wrong.
 
indylaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diabolic: jjorsett: Uh, it doesn't work that way. Prove that your unevidenced contention is right.

Oh, one more thing. To prove that dark times are ahead, all you have to do is look at climate change, China's increasing power, plastic production, pollution from rising industrialized nations, over population...the list goes on and on.

I can paint a pretty grim future with the information in front of us, so my statement still applies: Dark days ahead. Prove me wrong.


Don't worry about it. You'll most likely be gored by a wild animal first.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If true, then this is the best-case scenario for herd immunity.


It's not "herd immunity" if everyone catches the virus. That is the scenario you try to prevent through herd immunity.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indylaw: Don't worry about it. You'll most likely be gored by a wild animal first.


Heh. I will heed your advice and not worry about it. For me. I have three little kids, though. I worry for them.
 
