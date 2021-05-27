 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sure selling your farts to strangers in jars is kind of weird, but you can squeeze out a pretty good living doing it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Spiffy, Flatulence, Stephanie Matto, Fart, large social media, Petal, lot of reality TV stars, The Gas We Pass, load of gas  
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Selling farts may be weird but buying farts is farking crazy.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anus
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, doesn't make 35k Hobbit Bucks a week.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Further proof that a confident windbag can fleece the rubes.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope they poked holes in the lid.

...you know...so the strangers could breathe.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I use this type of service when driving my Prius on those rare days I'm not gassy.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-be.chewy.comView Full Size


Happy to oblige for free
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rule 34 continues to be monetized...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WHAT THE fark IS THE MATTER WITH SOME PEOPLE!
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tell us about the time they all smelled like lube and cum.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And right above the "leaking gas" thread too.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Check out my Esty page for authentic, home-made farts and crafts
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She seems like a gas!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember to keep the jar in the fridge so the fartstank will last longer.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This probably wouldn't work so well for me. Don't thing there's much of a market for middle aged white guy farts.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fart in a Jar Martin - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube qI-ZdRuwRXg
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: WHAT THE fark IS THE MATTER WITH SOME PEOPLE!


I don't know, but the answer might explain what is wrong with all of the people.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be funny if she filled some jars with helium.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mufhugger: Check out my Esty page for authentic, home-made farts and crafts


Not unless they are artisanal and grass-fed organic and only contained in environmentally friendly compostable materials.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I should try this.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd pay to watch her bottle them before buying one.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How do the buyers know the jar doesn't contain MY farts?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sell my farts directly to the department of defense. It's a nice paycheck.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tonguedepressor: I'd pay to watch her bottle them before buying one.


HomerSimpsonBacksIntoHedge.gif

I'm not judging- I'm just not interested.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
flowjournal.orgView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yellow Beard: Selling farts may be weird but buying farts is farking crazy.


Everyone knows that freshness matters. Sure, you can try to preserve them, but that's a rookie mistake any fart connoisseur knows just isn't going to work.
 
