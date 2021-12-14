 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Once again for the non-academics: when a fuel truck overturns and catches fire, trying to steal the leaking gas is a really bad idea   (bbc.com) divider line
23
    More: PSA, English-language films, BLAST, Victim, New York City, Haiti, City, Hospital, Gangs in the United States  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 1:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let them do it. It raises the average IQ.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Desperate people do desperate things. I am thankful I'm not one of them at this moment, and try not to judge.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
despair is deadly
 
Myrmidon2177
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WTF BBQ?!?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fire Hot, Fire Indeed Hot - Futurama
Youtube 52-qDGdQy80
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's one way to help increase property values.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The "catching fire" part is frequently caused by the stealing gas part...
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Inflammable means flammable?
Youtube Q8mD2hsxrhQ
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
L' arrêt und catch fire.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Humans will never learn:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/20​-​dead-54-injured-ruptured-pipeline-expl​osion-outside-mexico-city-n960516
No video of the screaming alphas?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yikes. I drove by a burning fuel truck once and I could feel the heat through my car windows 6 lanes away it ended up burning a hole right through the road. You'd have to be incredibly desperate or stupid to risk your life getting anywhere near a leaking fuel truck to fill up a few cans of free gas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair Subby, the truck wasn't already on fire before they started taking the fuel.

50 people dead. Jeez.

If you ever see 50 people gathered around a dangerous situation, run the fark away, because statistically, more then a few of them are hazard level dumbasses.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For the academics, it is a good idea, in theory.
 
Lord_Antigorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Humans will never learn:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/20-​dead-54-injured-ruptured-pipeline-expl​osion-outside-mexico-city-n960516
No video of the screaming alphas?


Tell me you were in the military without telling me you were in the military.

\squid myself
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 500x281]


That was a freak gasoline fight accident. Totally different.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gasoline seems to be a hot commodity in Haiti.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Darwin Award in the works?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But hey free gas!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.