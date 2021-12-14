 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice. My old man has a Grand National from that year too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder what a mint Cutlass Hurst Oldsmobile goes for these days.

/more than I would spend
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's ugly as sin. Is there some kind of pop culture reason to buy one, especially at a quarter of a million dollars?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Grand Nasty. It has 300 horsepower. My wife's 4-door Kia sedan has 365 horsepower. And heated seats, nice stereo, moonroof, navigation...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder what a mint Cutlass Hurst Oldsmobile goes for these days.

/more than I would spend


Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds Market - CLASSIC.COM

I guess it's better than a Bitcoin IRA.
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll always have a soft spot for these - sinister looks and one of the top performers (at least in terms of straight-line acceleration) of the day.

Of course, other than the basic look and powertrain, they have nothing even remotely positive going for them. Dreadful places to be - everything that was wrong with GM in the 80s. The person who paid this has more money then sense....even after parting with $250k
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHA!!!
NEW JERSEY!!!
HAHAHAHA!!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash:

A guy down the street sold his this year for around 15k. 80s model, had a sunroof instead of t-tops, and it was a hurst. His sister is my neighbor. When she told me how much he wanted, I audibly scoffed. It was a sweet car but I'm not paying 15k for an 80s Olds.

/it was black with gold trim
//he bought it new in the 80s, so one owner
///soooo cool but not worth that price to me
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eKonk: The person who paid this has more money then sense....even after parting with $250k


I would be happy building and resto-modding a Grand National. You can easily build them up to and beyond GNX performance and it's pennies on the dollar for that. The G-bodies are great cars.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or if someone in Memphis sings a few hit songs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a form of money laundering.

Collectors cars, art, and other shiat is often used to move money from one place to another illegally and to hide net worth.

This isn't a legit collector, it's someone hiding money or paying an illegal debt.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: Or if someone in Memphis sings a few hit songs.
[Fark user image 824x577]


Mmmm  Stutz Blackhawk...
 
