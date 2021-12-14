 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida teen pulled over while racing at 136 mph over a bridge. Even worse, he didn't even win the race   (tampabay.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 19-year-old St. Petersburg man drove 136 mph at one point while racing across the Howard Frankland Bridge

Troopers arrested Eric Killins

REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Eric Killins, 19, was driving an Infinity G37, racing someone in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, he told troopers. Killins had three passengers in the car."

Well duh! Power-to-weight ratio dude! Live up to your name and chuck some of those passengers into the sea!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In an Infinity with 3 passengers trying to race a Hellcat. C'mon bruh
 
redmid17
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: "Eric Killins, 19, was driving an Infinity G37, racing someone in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, he told troopers. Killins had three passengers in the car."

Well duh! Power-to-weight ratio dude! Live up to your name and chuck some of those passengers into the sea!


My mans wouldn't be in jail if he'd left some buddies on the road and beaten the hellcat
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thatsracist.jpg
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speeds over 136, less than one car length following distance, driving in break down lane. Sounds like a typical Friday with people leaving Boston.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They only arrested him because they couldn't catch the Hellcat.
 
shamen123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you should have seen that jump he did on the drawbridge.
 
virgo47
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cantbearsed.tif
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

redmid17: REDARMYVODKA: "Eric Killins, 19, was driving an Infinity G37, racing someone in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, he told troopers. Killins had three passengers in the car."

Well duh! Power-to-weight ratio dude! Live up to your name and chuck some of those passengers into the sea!

My mans wouldn't be in jail if he'd left some buddies on the road and beaten the hellcat


Don't forget the seats they were sitting on.  Racing yacht even dump the toilet paper in to the sea to reduce weight.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was in a BMW once on the autobahn that hit 150.  It was terrifying, and those roads are designed and built for it.  I can't imagine going that fast over a bridge in Florida weaving in and out of traffic like this guy was doing.  It's a miracle that nobody got killed.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
136 mph? I'm surprised the cops could catch him, considering the extra patrol cruisers carryWonder if they
caught up to him, or he caught up to a cop


Enjoy having  felony record, genius. In 20 years when the only jobs you can get are in restaurant kitchens where its 100 degrees and you're paid squat
 
ingo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I managed to get a 1974 VW Rabbit up to 95 on the downslope of that same bridge back in the 70s.  Wasn't racing.  Just seeing how fast I could go at 11 PM with no other cars in sight.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
21 year ago my dumbass 19 year old self got a YZF600 up to 135 on the Gandy Bridge at like midnight on a Tuesday when it was empty.  I'm not sure how I didn't kill myself on that thing.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: They only arrested him because they couldn't catch the Hellcat.


You don't have to swim faster than the shark; you just have to swim faster than the slowest swimmer.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
