(Law and Crime)   Signs the Ghislaine Maxwell defense team is in for a rough go of things: They've submitted a list of 35 defense witnesses they want to call, IF the judge lets them testify under fake names. Oh, and a lot of the witnesses aren't returning their calls   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should call Bill and TFG.  What more credible witness can you get other than an ex president.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the judge does allow the witnesses to testify under fake names, they should have to be referred to as "Unnamed Witness #1," "Unnamed Witness #2," etc.

That way the jury knows exactly how much credibility to give to those witnesses who are unwilling to use their real names.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet the witnesses are just in Canada with my girlfriend I met at camp this summer.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Call the Cuomo boys, they have a lot of free time these days.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boo hoo, Ghastly Maxunwell.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.


If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason. killed myself long ago.


FTFY
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Paging Tonald Drump to the witness stand.

Yes, it's under oath COME BACK HERE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.


I mean... I have a feeling that's exactly what Epstein did and it sure as f*ck didn't save him. Maybe she saw that and said, I've got to get rid of this if I want to live... and then she was free for a long time until they brought this case. She probably thought she was home free after getting away with everything for so long.

All conjecture. Doubt we ever know the real story. But, I'm pretty sure all the really bad stuff is 100% destroyed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.


Why? I don't think you understand her role in this criminal enterprise.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wage0048: If the judge does allow the witnesses to testify under fake names, they should have to be referred to as "Unnamed Witness #1," "Unnamed Witness #2," etc.

That way the jury knows exactly how much credibility to give to those witnesses who are unwilling to use their real names.


Perhaps they should be referred to as "Unnamed President #42" and "Unnamed President 45"?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.

I mean... I have a feeling that's exactly what Epstein did and it sure as f*ck didn't save him. Maybe she saw that and said, I've got to get rid of this if I want to live... and then she was free for a long time until they brought this case. She probably thought she was home free after getting away with everything for so long.

All conjecture. Doubt we ever know the real story. But, I'm pretty sure all the really bad stuff is 100% destroyed.


Nah, itll get broken out at the right time

See Mark Meadows.  Someone had a Come to Jesus meeting with him.  Probably not Epstein related, but same principle
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.


You are assuming she hasn't.   The ONLY way to explain the Epstein saga, from its orginal sickening sham of a prosecution in Florida is if the long-rumored connection between Epstein and the CIA and or Mossad is at least somewhat true
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magorn: Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.

You are assuming she hasn't.   The ONLY way to explain the Epstein saga, from its orginal sickening sham of a prosecution in Florida is if the long-rumored connection between Epstein and the CIA and or Mossad is at least somewhat true


Her father was deeply involved in Mossad. A joint CIA-Mossad operation, with all of the circumstances that have HAPPENED, is clearly possible.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet defense lawyers are seeing a lot of "new phone who dis?"
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Planting the seeds for appeal. Pretty smart decision, all things considered.
 
incendi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.


My personal evidence-free conspiracy belief is that Epstein was only finally arrested so that the crew in power could seize and destroy the blackmail materials pertinent to themselves.
 
fat_free
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.

I mean... I have a feeling that's exactly what Epstein did and it sure as f*ck didn't save him. Maybe she saw that and said, I've got to get rid of this if I want to live... and then she was free for a long time until they brought this case. She probably thought she was home free after getting away with everything for so long.

All conjecture. Doubt we ever know the real story. But, I'm pretty sure all the really bad stuff is 100% destroyed.


Real story: A bunch of ultra-wealthy sociopaths farked a bunch of underage teen girls and are now shiatting bricks that they'll be found out. Clinton, Gates, Bob Kraft, Trump and 100+ other scumbags who think that laws are for little people participated in this shiat.

To make it this big and be this wealthy, you have to be a sociopath and have ZERO interest in anything other than being #1. You don't give a rat's ass about people's feelings, it's all about YOU. (I actually give Clinton a small "but..." on this, though, because I think at one point he did care but now it is truly about him and his libido.)

Maxwell knows a ton of shiat but is hoping for a light sentence.

That's the real story.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Planting the seeds for appeal.


I think she lost all her appeal quite a while ago.

/sharp knees, etc
//her father was a right bastard
///jailhouse slashies with a shiv
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What exactly is a witness going to testify to that doesnt appear sketchy as fark?

Nah, I didn't see her sell kids as sex equipment while i was riding the pedoplane to kiddy fiddler island
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's her defense going to be?  "Everyone else was doing it?"
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.


Desperation makes for hastey decisions, but if you are gonna make someone the fall guy, you hopefully know how much dirt they have on you, otherwose it is a supremely bad choice or bad luck.

She isn't dead. So I'm assuming she was just along for the ride to be bus fodder.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Arkkuss: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked that she's lived this long... they must've had time to destroy all the really bad blackmail stuff after they whacked Epstein... or, she destroyed it.

Either way, she'll be the only one to take the fall.

If I were her I would have spent the last few years setting up copies of the black book and/or videotapes that will hit mailboxes if I died for any reason.

I mean... I have a feeling that's exactly what Epstein did and it sure as f*ck didn't save him. Maybe she saw that and said, I've got to get rid of this if I want to live... and then she was free for a long time until they brought this case. She probably thought she was home free after getting away with everything for so long.

All conjecture. Doubt we ever know the real story. But, I'm pretty sure all the really bad stuff is 100% destroyed.


That would be stupid.  If she destroyed all the evidence that leaves just her as the only loose end.  I think Epstein mistakenly thought he was bulletproof after the Florida fiasco.  That his powerful friends would cover his arse.  Once he got picked up she knew that they had no friends and she better cover her own arse.
 
