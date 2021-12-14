 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Despite ample evidence from the documentary "Logan" regarding the effects of old age on battle-weary superheroes, a group of scientists used their pandemic downtime to explore the same question as it pertains to the greater Marvel universe   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Spider-Man, Marvel Comics, Ageing, Gerontology, Old age, Iron Man, Pepper Potts, Health  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 14 Dec 2021 at 9:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ask Hawkeye.  I said ASK HAWKEYE!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Marvel superheroes have taken on many important tasks, such as maintaining the safety of the multiverse and creating artificial intelligence. Perhaps their next feat to benefit humanity should be figuring out how to provide high quality health and social care across large populations, the study suggested.

This is an extremely old comic book argument: Reed Richards Is Useless

/ Besides, if the heroes fix everything for free that's communism, and then they aren't really heroes are they?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Marvel superheroes have taken on many important tasks, such as maintaining the safety of the multiverse and creating artificial intelligence. Perhaps their next feat to benefit humanity should be figuring out how to provide high quality health and social care across large populations, the study suggested.

This is an extremely old comic book argument: Reed Richards Is Useless

/ Besides, if the heroes fix everything for free that's communism, and then they aren't really heroes are they?


Something something something Superman on a treadmill...
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for the weekly threats to the world, Storm could have stayed in Africa and done some good.

Hydroman could be a hero in the American southwest.

And don't get me started on Molecule Man, Jean, X-Man, High Evolutionary, Professor X, Hulk, Franklin, Dr. Strange, Doom, Iceman, Vision...
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though many of them have super healing abilities that would negate these concerns.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Martian_Astronomer: The Marvel superheroes have taken on many important tasks, such as maintaining the safety of the multiverse and creating artificial intelligence. Perhaps their next feat to benefit humanity should be figuring out how to provide high quality health and social care across large populations, the study suggested.

This is an extremely old comic book argument: Reed Richards Is Useless

/ Besides, if the heroes fix everything for free that's communism, and then they aren't really heroes are they?

Something something something Superman on a treadmill...


Fark user image
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, how would Bruce Banner - who can turn into an indestructible green semi-sentient wrecking ball, and famously survived SHOOTING HIMSELF IN THE FARKING HEAD without lasting damage - handle aging?

// didn't Immortal Hulk kind of answer that question?
// also, Banner's still around at the end of the universe (the Thanos/Cosmic Ghost Rider miniseries), so we already have an answer to that question - although I guess film-Hulk might be differently powered than comics-Hulk
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its almost like super-human characters a silly, children's book idea, that doesn't really stand up to rational analysis.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I liked Atom Eve from Invincible - when she finally got fed up, she just went around the world and used her superpowers to help grow crops, put out wildfires, etc. It kinda just made sense.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, 120 seconds of my life wasted. Words fail to describe the level of stupidity that brought forth that article.  What if... superheroes were real?    Wow, what a razor sharp journalist this person must be, this is the kind of stuff we talked about as teens after an afternoon bong session.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will I read that article?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure...BUT with great power comes great responsibility.

'nuff said.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Well, 120 seconds of my life wasted. Words fail to describe the level of stupidity that brought forth that article.  What if... superheroes were real?    Wow, what a razor sharp journalist this person must be, this is the kind of stuff we talked about as teens after an afternoon bong session.


CSB

While waiting for a sound check in a dive bar in Raleigh, NC in 1999 or so, the band just finished our joint out on the back patio. I was looking around at the skyscrapers in the area at night when out of nowhere, I thought of Spiderman swinging from building to building and I thought of one of his arch enemies shooting lasers at him and then I thought of all the destruction and falling debris and damage. That's when I asked the band, "what if superheroes were real?"

The conversation didn't even last more than 5 minutes before we changed the subject.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I think Thor would actually do this.

and does Spiderman's custom actually have a fly for such occasions, or does he need to take the whole suit off for a piss?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would assume a person with total regeneration that recovers from anything not outright fatal (and some things that are as long as there's enough body left) simply doesn't age in the conventional sense - any cell damage is going to fix itself, so their body just isn't going to wear out.

There's the mental affects of cumulative psychological trauma, but that's not really a function of age, it's a function of "how much trauma".

So the entire answer to the question boils down to, "Get good therapy. Regularly." That's pretty much it.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The worse thing about the article was its lack of hyphenation.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 473x334]


I think Thor would actually do this.

and does Spiderman's custom actually have a fly for such occasions, or does he need to take the whole suit off for a piss?


Pee in the shower, Spidey.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man, I got into the wrong line of work. I should have become a scientist so I could get grants to study the effects of drinking beer and watching movies.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To me that side plot of the Professor with Alzheimer's was far more interesting than the main plot.  I had never considered what problems aging superheroes would face, both physically & mentally but mostly mentally (for me), and what kinds of damage they could do to society at large by accident.  And seeing it fleshed out the way they did, with an actor with the talent/chops like Patrick Stewart made it actually heart-wrenching when he has that moment of clarity of what he did and what Logan had to endure to protect him.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the first time Kick Ass goes out to superhero he gets beaten within an inch of his life and has to spend months recuperating
always thought that was pretty realistic
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Marvel superheroes have taken on many important tasks, such as maintaining the safety of the multiverse and creating artificial intelligence. Perhaps their next feat to benefit humanity should be figuring out how to provide high quality health and social care across large populations, the study suggested.

This is an extremely old comic book argument: Reed Richards Is Useless

/ Besides, if the heroes fix everything for free that's communism, and then they aren't really heroes are they?


Reed is useless, his son Franklin however is the most powerful thing in exists that isn't a celestial or the one above all.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Marvel superheroes have taken on many important tasks, such as maintaining the safety of the multiverse and creating artificial intelligence. Perhaps their next feat to benefit humanity should be figuring out how to provide high quality health and social care across large populations, the study suggested.

This is an extremely old comic book argument: Reed Richards Is Useless

/ Besides, if the heroes fix everything for free that's communism, and then they aren't really heroes are they?


That fool, Richards is pathetic compared to the genius of DOOM
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Its almost like super-human characters a silly, children's book idea, that doesn't really stand up to rational analysis.


But these dinguses feel they are smarter for pushing back "maaagic story " one more question back.
 
smokewon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the fark are they talking about? I've been drinking, smoking and fighting my whole life and I'm aging perfectly for a 47 year old guy in a 67 year old body.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: Armchair_Invective: Well, 120 seconds of my life wasted. Words fail to describe the level of stupidity that brought forth that article.  What if... superheroes were real?    Wow, what a razor sharp journalist this person must be, this is the kind of stuff we talked about as teens after an afternoon bong session.

CSB

While waiting for a sound check in a dive bar in Raleigh, NC in 1999 or so, the band just finished our joint out on the back patio. I was looking around at the skyscrapers in the area at night when out of nowhere, I thought of Spiderman swinging from building to building and I thought of one of his arch enemies shooting lasers at him and then I thought of all the destruction and falling debris and damage. That's when I asked the band, "what if superheroes were real?"

The conversation didn't even last more than 5 minutes before we changed the subject.


What if all the power creep is because when people rebuild downtown, they do it using flimsy materials knowing superheroes will just knock it down again. Like they literally use styrofoam and Elmer's glue
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're freakin' comic books!
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the author of this "insightful" piece might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.