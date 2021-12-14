 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   The second rule of Fight Club is: Don't Instagram it   (wpxi.com)
17
    More: Stupid, Weapon, Samantha Guardalabene, Northgate School District, Gun, Northgate Middle, group of boys, parent of a student, High School  
posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2021 at 10:05 AM



17 Comments
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Stupid tag is for the kid holding the phone vertically.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am Jack's teenage hormone rage...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...and people say our schools are safe?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Stupid tag is for the kid holding the phone vertically.


Tik Tok is built for vertical video.  I think it is time for us all to start shopping for onion belts.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My 16 year old was just telling me that this is a thing at his school. They do it off campus. I just kind of rolled my eyes "Ok, it's a thing". I guess he was right!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
JimBoJones.gif
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
welcome to the Rittenhouse effect

FTA: "But after reporting another incident between her son and the same boys, Guardalabene says her son ended up being suspended. She says the children who got caught fighting and harassing him told the principal they thought her son had a gun. Guardalabene says while trying to ignore the boys, her son went into the gymnasium and at one point, reached into his duffel bag for his phone.

"So he reached in and grabbed his phone, and these boys say, 'What, little (expletive), you got a gun, you got a gun,' and when they realized how serious it got when somebody overheard the word 'gun' they said (her son) he has a gun and he's going to shoot me."

escalate and then claim self-defense
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Mugato: The Stupid tag is for the kid holding the phone vertically.

Tik Tok is built for vertical video.  I think it is time for us all to start shopping for onion belts.



And YouTube shorts have to be vertical.

We lost.

Bought onions this morning.
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guarantee your son wasnt cornered in the bathroom and forced to fight his way out. He was a willing participant who doesn't want to get in trouble when it didnt go how he thought.

Why yes I was in High School when fight club came out and saw this happen more than once, why do you ask?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Stupid tag is for the kid holding the phone vertically.


This I just don't get. It is really easy to turn the phone sideways, pointy finger and pinky holding  the top and bottom, bracing the phone with the other two fingers, and hitting the button on the screen with your thumb to take the shot. One farking handed.
 
Chabash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still blissfully recall my day subbing in a science classroom when kids in the back were watching videos of the fight club after school. When I asked them hey what's this? The jackass responded it's the fight club that happens after school on Wednesdays at Stella Olsen Park.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we would fight for fun but I guess the 70's and 80's were a different world.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: "Guardalabene says if the school was truly investigating the incident, her son's case wouldn't be so simple."

Guys I found the problem.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's not a fight club, that's a bridge troll.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We set up a bare-knuckles boxing club in college, but that was more due to Snatch than Fight Club.

/good times
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: We set up a bare-knuckles boxing club in college, but that was more due to Snatch than Fight Club.

/good times


I too recall getting knuckle-deep in some snatch in college. Wrist-deep too sometimes.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

