(Straits Times)   Pro tip: Before posing as your brother to avoid the police, make sure they aren't looking for him too   (straitstimes.com) divider line
14
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother did this to my other brother when he was pulled over and knew his license was suspended.  He would have gotten away with it too had he just paid the ticket and never mentioned it.  But my brother isn't terribly smart.  He didn't pay the ticket and when my other brother got a letter stating there was a warrant out for him for failure to appear, well the game was up.


Thanksgiving was weird that year.

Well they were weird every year actually.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The evil twin is always the one with the goatee.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something Something asian driver. I imagine this dudes getting caned.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶We are family! We all commit felonies!🎶
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cousin with the same name that is a convicted felon. That's loads of fun.

In the days of way back I got called to the Dean's office asking why my mother was also getting student aid. My mother was long gone. Cuz and mom were pulling a scam and hell if I was taking the fall.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But in a twist, the court heard that the brother was wanted by the authorities at the time and Chia was arrested.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the penalty for driving with a suspended license is to suspend it even longer. I think I detect a flaw in this plan.

Double Secret Probation. That's the ticket.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I have a cousin with the same name that is a convicted felon. That's loads of fun.

In the days of way back I got called to the Dean's office asking why my mother was also getting student aid. My mother was long gone. Cuz and mom were pulling a scam and hell if I was taking the fall.


There is somewhere out there a person with my first and last name as their first and middle.

For years when you googled my name he came up.

He's a convicted sex offender.  So anyone not paying real attention (or clicking the link which had his mugshot and was obviously not me) could have gotten the wrong idea about me.

Oh well.  Thankfully the search algorithm changed or something
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Singapore is the Florida of SE Asia.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: So the penalty for driving with a suspended license is to suspend it even longer. I think I detect a flaw in this plan.


Goggle "driver license suspension spiral" and you'll see how horrible it is. In most cases it's a suspension due to a fine or something petty, and it just spirals.

However, in this case, the suspension was because the guy FARKING KILLED TWO PEOPLE. That's a legitimate ban on driving.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jjorsett: So the penalty for driving with a suspended license is to suspend it even longer. I think I detect a flaw in this plan.

Goggle "driver license suspension spiral" and you'll see how horrible it is. In most cases it's a suspension due to a fine or something petty, and it just spirals.

However, in this case, the suspension was because the guy FARKING KILLED TWO PEOPLE. That's a legitimate ban on driving.


That was the original suspension. Now he's also been convicted of lying and driving while suspended and the answer is, in part, to up the suspension to 20 years. I'm going to guess that the additional suspension will mean exactly nothing to this guy.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I have a cousin with the same name that is a convicted felon. That's loads of fun.


I too, have the cousin with the same name who is a felon. I was pulled over for speeding in the Parish (Louisiana for county) where he had done his time and was suddenly in the middle of a felony warrant stop. It turns out he had an active warrant and the cop thought I was my cousin. I had to get them to compare birthdays (he's 2 years older than i) and his mug shot before they were convinced I wasn't him.

/why, yes, I AM white!
//why do you ask?
///3rd because of recidivism
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I have a cousin with the same name that is a convicted felon. That's loads of fun.

In the days of way back I got called to the Dean's office asking why my mother was also getting student aid. My mother was long gone. Cuz and mom were pulling a scam and hell if I was taking the fall.

There is somewhere out there a person with my first and last name as their first and middle.

For years when you googled my name he came up.

He's a convicted sex offender.  So anyone not paying real attention (or clicking the link which had his mugshot and was obviously not me) could have gotten the wrong idea about me.

Oh well.  Thankfully the search algorithm changed or something



Here it was first and last name and middle initial. AND he was just a few months younger. AND he lived two towns over.
 
