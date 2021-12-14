 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Boy Scouts secure $800 million from Chubb to pay for former scoutmaster chubbs   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Child abuse, Bankruptcy, Insurance, Jesus, Boy Scouts of America, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chapter 11, Title 11, United States Code, Insolvency  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus, we all pay insured of the perpetrators.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead of..."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Join the Girl Scouts/Girl Guides.
 
djfitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We all knew a Chubb was involved with these pedophiles. But it turns out a whole lot more.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djfitz: We all knew a Chubb was involved with these pedophiles. But it turns out a whole lot more.


Well shiait fark , That didn't even to begin to give me a chubby
Fark Cancer and Fark pedos, With a hot pitchfork in the throat.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If the boy scouts of america had $800 million, why in the fark were they selling popcorn for $30 a bag?

More importantly, and more related, why the fark are scout leaders touching kids?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I thought it odd that the new scoutmaster was unmarried, had no kids, in his 40s and lived in a seedy motel.

I quit, so did pretty much everyone else, a year later he's in jail.

fark you scouts Canada.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Glad I was a Pawnee ranger as a kid, our rule book was easy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: If the boy scouts of america had $800 million, why in the fark were they selling popcorn for $30 a bag?

More importantly, and more related, why the fark are scout leaders touching kids?


Kinda like a church we have come to know ,Huh.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they sold Philmont yet?
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm the Boobiese on this? Seriously? Tip of the hat, submitter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They sponsored a lot of the news on PBS in the 80s.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boy Scouts did a lot of good, just the oversight back decades ago was teh suxxor. Our troop had a lot of involvement with the parents, no kids were ever left one-on-one with a leader who wasn't their parent, and the boys learned first aid skills, outdoors skills, leadership and craftsmanship.

shiat happens in large organizations -- like, there's sexual assault on college campuses, but it's extremely unfair to say "All colleges are rape factories!" People die in hospitals, but not fair to say "They're murderous houses of pain and neglect!"

Hope they survive.

/Please don't flame me
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chubb will just deny more claims of deserving people to prop up perverts, that's all.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fat_free: shiat happens in large organizations -- like, there's sexual assault on college campuses, but it's extremely unfair to say "All colleges are rape factories!" People die in hospitals, but not fair to say "They're murderous houses of pain and neglect!"

Hope they survive.

/Please don't flame me


Are you new around here?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's crazy that an ultra-conservative organization aimed at helping children is full of pedophiles.

What a farking shocker.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
"Guess where this is going?"
"Chubbs NOOOOO!"
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dryknife: Have they sold Philmont yet?


It's mortgaged to a bank. Legal arguments are going about that. Philmont groups say the charter donating the ranch prohibit selling or mortgaging it, but BSA insists otherwise.
 
