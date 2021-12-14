 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Have you been mistakenly freed 48 hours into your 4-year jail term? Why flee the country when you can go on a ten day bender with your best pals instead   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocracy Prison Escape
Youtube P9xuTYrfrWM
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/P9xuTYrf​rWM]


DAMMIT. 

Came to post the exact same thing.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."


Even the parole board told him it was legit. I think he was just celebrating.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
48 hours, 48 months. I can see the mistake.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."


he was dumb enough to get convicted of blackmail which probably means he was dumb enough to write down said black mail threats.  for sure "too dumb" is this guy's defining characteristic.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a Lag?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time off for good behavior I'd say.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ministry of Justice said: "Releases in error are incredibly rare but we take them extremely seriously.
"This prisoner is already back behind bars"

So we all good right?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart guy. Rather do 4 years, reduced to whatever, than be a fugitive for life.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he declared "no take backsies" first, so they can't legally make him return.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."


Depends on how often he's had run-ins with the law and how those run-ins went.  He may well have went on that bender because he knew at some point someone would realize that his release was wrong and they'd come for him, so the bender was all he could afford.

And frankly if he was partying his heart out for a week and a half in pubs and other public venues, they can't readily accuse him of hiding, evasion, or flight.  There shouldn't be any room for charges stemming from the absence itself.  Whether or not he did anything that could lead to additional charges is another matter.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


In this context, "convict" in (old) British slang
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


It's similar to a matter.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shows no intent to escape so he should get credit for Goodly behavior am I right?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not that easy to flee a country. It's takes money, and the knowledge on where to go, and to be able to stay under the radar until you reach a country that has no extradition treaty with whatever country you're from.

Better off just serving your 48 months, and maybe getting an early release.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


it's a bundle of sticks.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: 48 hours, 48 months. I can see the mistake.


It feels important enough that they could have a second person check the intake paperwork (computerwork, whatever) to make sure it all matches.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


A Pikey log.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: [YouTube video: Idiocracy Prison Escape]


Monty Python - Life of Brian Crucifixion scene
Youtube 8lN4TSslz-0
 
kendelrio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's a Lag?


It's what causes violence in online video gaming.
 
acouvis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."

He even contacted probation, who told him everything seemed to be in order and to make sure he went to the next appointment.


The court system farked this one up, not him.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

discoballer: beezeltown: He was dumb enough to think it wasn't a mistake. Or knew it was a mistake and stayed close so he wasn't in more trouble.

Judging from his scrawling, poorly inked tats, I'd say decision-making and prudent choices aren't his forté, so I would side with "too dumb."

Even the parole board told him it was legit. I think he was just celebrating.


If that's the case, I don't see that he did anything stupid.
Now, fleeing the country probably would have been a REALLY bad idea.  And this is why...

If you are released on parole, you are usually not allowed to leave town without permission from your parole officer.  So if he had done that, he would have gotten caught and been in even MORE trouble.

As it is, he went and partied down and waited until they came for him.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phimuskapsi: disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/P9xuTYrf​rWM]

DAMMIT. 

Came to post the exact same thing.


Probably half of us did.

That movie is a prophecy of our times.
 
