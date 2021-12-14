 Skip to content
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had your time, you had your power.
You've yet to have your finest hour.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footnote: The main picture on this article was changed on 14 December 2021 to remove an image of an MRI scanner, which does not use radiation or radioactive materials.

Sigh.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 28 days?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area


Read the room man.

It poisoned 4 BRAZILLIAN.

That's a lot of people
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...in the middle of our street, Subby.

/Brother's got a date to keep, he coont hang around
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Footnote: The main picture on this article was changed on 14 December 2021 to remove an image of an MRI scanner, which does not use radiation or radioactive materials.

Sigh.


Worse...it uses magnets!

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area


IIRC, they disassembled a radioactive source used to irradiate people. Radioactive drugs are far less potent.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: fiddlehead: Footnote: The main picture on this article was changed on 14 December 2021 to remove an image of an MRI scanner, which does not use radiation or radioactive materials.

Sigh.

Worse...it uses magnets!

[i.chzbgr.com image 600x450]


Uh oh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is madness!


No, THIS is Madness.

Madness - Our House (Official Video)
Youtube oXA6CLTDekw
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: guestguy: fiddlehead: Footnote: The main picture on this article was changed on 14 December 2021 to remove an image of an MRI scanner, which does not use radiation or radioactive materials.

Sigh.

Worse...it uses magnets!

[i.chzbgr.com image 600x450]

Uh oh.

[Fark user image 498x498]


O_O

Hope that wasn't concealed in a prison pocket.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the first sign of madness? Suggs walking up your driveway.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
one of our radiopharmaceuticals is missing
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About 30 years ago, a friend of mine and I were at a laundromat when he ran out to his truck to get something. He raced back in and quickly dialed 911 on the phone. He saw my puzzled look, and while he was waiting for an answer from 911, told me to go look at the box by his truck.
I went out and saw a styrofoam container with DANGER and RADIATION symbols all over it.
The cops, fire department, and a bunch of officials showed up and took over the parking lot. Not a single one knew how to work any of the Geiger counters, or had any idea what to do in this situation.
It turns out it was some medical grade radioisotopes stolen from a hospital.
Neither one of us glowed in the dark afterwards, so I guess it was safe, but I really lost what little faith I had in the government to handle an emergency.  (And the last few years has dropped it down into negative numbers.)
 
petec
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: fiddlehead: guestguy: fiddlehead: Footnote: The main picture on this article was changed on 14 December 2021 to remove an image of an MRI scanner, which does not use radiation or radioactive materials.

Sigh.

Worse...it uses magnets!

[i.chzbgr.com image 600x450]

Uh oh.

[Fark user image 498x498]

O_O

Hope that wasn't concealed in a prison pocket.


it was a body guard for some politician in india

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/c​i​ty/lucknow/gun-of-up-ministers-guard-g​ets-stuck-in-rs-5-crore-mri-unit-ruins​-it/articleshow/58981144.cms
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goiani​a_​accident

Well There's Your Problem | Episode 28: Goiânia Incident
Youtube 34rdxDgpaaA
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finders keepers
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bthom37: Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area


That was a radiation therapy source - i.e. designed to kill tissue by radiation exposure.

These are radiopharms, they are made to be injected into the body and are generally safe. It would also not be a large amount - probably no more than a few patients' worth - since they have incredibly short half-lives and are "made to order".
 
calufrax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope Mike hurries back with the cure!
 
abbarach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bthom37: Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area


Obviously without more detail I can't comment authoritatively.  But I occasionally take I-131 for thyroid cancer treatment/imaging.  They show up at the hospital in a little plastic vial, inside a lead containment capsule that's at least an inch thick on all sides (and the higher dosages used for treatment come in thicker capsules).  As long as the outer capsule is intact (it's also sealed and clearly marked radioactive in multiple places, so anyone finding it should hopefully know better than to open it) it's completely fine.  If it's taken out of the outer capsule and is just in the plastic inner capsule, you might get a little tiny bit of radiation, but only when you're physically near it.

The whole assembly looks kind of like this:
draximage.comView Full Size


The real fun is the process of actually taking the pill.  They have you put gloves on, while they have gown/gloves/faceshield.  They take the inner plastic capsule out of the larger, remove the cap, and tip the pill into your hand.  You then take it, with a little water.  The employee then removes your gloves, then their own gloves, then the rest of the gear, and it all goes in a designated trash can.  I worked in the hospital where I was receiving treatment, and was told to call the switchboard and have them call the "Radiologic spill" code if I threw up within the first 6 hours of taking it...
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abbarach: bthom37: Uh, that could very much be a problem depending exactly on what elements were involved and what condition they were contained in.

The Goianas Incident killed 4 people and poisoned a non trivial area

Obviously without more detail I can't comment authoritatively.  But I occasionally take I-131 for thyroid cancer treatment/imaging.  They show up at the hospital in a little plastic vial, inside a lead containment capsule that's at least an inch thick on all sides (and the higher dosages used for treatment come in thicker capsules).  As long as the outer capsule is intact (it's also sealed and clearly marked radioactive in multiple places, so anyone finding it should hopefully know better than to open it) it's completely fine.  If it's taken out of the outer capsule and is just in the plastic inner capsule, you might get a little tiny bit of radiation, but only when you're physically near it.

The whole assembly looks kind of like this:
[draximage.com image 850x607]

The real fun is the process of actually taking the pill.  They have you put gloves on, while they have gown/gloves/faceshield.  They take the inner plastic capsule out of the larger, remove the cap, and tip the pill into your hand.  You then take it, with a little water.  The employee then removes your gloves, then their own gloves, then the rest of the gear, and it all goes in a designated trash can.  I worked in the hospital where I was receiving treatment, and was told to call the switchboard and have them call the "Radiologic spill" code if I threw up within the first 6 hours of taking it...


Good god that sounds like something I'd expect to see on the Simpsons.  Homer is supposed to deliver the radioactive iodine, but whoops!  "Radiological Spill" because it looked too yummy and he washed it down with an old Duff.
 
