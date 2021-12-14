 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   UK Shotgun Expert claims he 'only wanted to scare' his daughter's partner by firing a shotgun at him. Seeing as he shot him twice, I'd say he was bloody terrified   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he can just claim that he didn't pull the trigger and he would never aim a live firearm at a person.  You know, the Alec Baldwin defense.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but is the shotgun okay? That's the important thing here. Please don't say mean things about it, fire arms are emotional and easily have their feelings hurt.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This what gun enthusiasts train for Perfect Muscle Memory, instant reflexes.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story has everything!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been good guys with guns to stop the bad guy with the gun. The boyfriend could have shot the bad father, though this might have made the boyfriend a bad guy in the eyes of the daughter, who would have then shot him herself. The mother would have heard the commotion and seeing her bad guy daughter shooting people could have pulled a gun and shot her, too. The neighbours from next door could then have stopped the bad guys who were shooting weapons in a residential are by shooting all of them.

A real shame.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Yes, but is the shotgun okay? That's the important thing here. Please don't say mean things about it, fire arms are emotional and easily have their feelings hurt.


English shotguns are the best in the world so that is the sort of question we should be asking.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Peter von Nostrand: Yes, but is the shotgun okay? That's the important thing here. Please don't say mean things about it, fire arms are emotional and easily have their feelings hurt.

English shotguns are the best in the world so that is the sort of question we should be asking.


So one could say they get triggered easily?

Thanks, I'll be here all week...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: I mean he can just claim that he didn't pull the trigger and he would never aim a live firearm at a person.  You know, the Alec Baldwin defense.


Why would he do that when he could just say he feared for his life?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he returned later on carrying another box, with wet hair and something that "looked like talcum powder" smeared beside his nose.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's hope he remembers the Chewbacca defence to fall back on
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the call to the police was recorded, and captures the first shot to the chest, the killer yelling "I warned ya!" followed by capturing the sound of the second shot to the head - this is an open and shut case.

He can claim he meant to shoot the ceiling, he can claim the victim was a terrible human, but ultimately, he got mad and killed the guy.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you thought "i'll do this funny thing with a gun" you are not an expert. you failed the 1st-1000000000000000ths rules of gun safety.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And...

Heeeeeeeee's a freeeeeemaaaasoooooon. Ooooooooooooo.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hucker was making him a bacon and egg sandwich when Mr Williamson became entangled in a fly screen and began "going off alarming".

I assume that means kicking off.
I've never heard the phrase and I'm less than an hour from Kent.

I'm not going there obviously, it's deeply uncivilised
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could they *be* more gammon?
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pain is scary
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you thought "i'll do this funny thing with a gun" you are not an expert. you failed the 1st-1000000000000000ths rules of gun safety.


he failed all right, no question, but from the article... Hucker has no previous convictions and trained Met, Kent and City of London armed police officers for more than 30 years... does sound like a blameless career followed by a moment of madness.

given that moment of madness the blameless career counts for nought, of course
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway is if you're going to threaten someone with a firearm, you'd better fully intend to kill them or else you're going to look foolish.

/never do anything halfway
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared him to death he did.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Peter von Nostrand: Yes, but is the shotgun okay? That's the important thing here. Please don't say mean things about it, fire arms are emotional and easily have their feelings hurt.

English shotguns are the best in the world so that is the sort of question we should be asking.


What brand would that be? The top competitors I'm aware of shoot German or Italian guns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"He looked pretty scared to me!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The lack of a 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Samantha Hucker previously told the court how the pair were "alpha males" who had threatened to kill each other before.

Surrounded by assholes I see.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God damn 1000 pounds of cocaine a week what a farking animal :0
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If only there had been good guys with guns to stop the bad guy with the gun. The boyfriend could have shot the bad father, though this might have made the boyfriend a bad guy in the eyes of the daughter, who would have then shot him herself. The mother would have heard the commotion and seeing her bad guy daughter shooting people could have pulled a gun and shot her, too. The neighbours from next door could then have stopped the bad guys who were shooting weapons in a residential are by shooting all of them.

A real shame.


He was a legal gun owner, so he was the good guy right up until the second he pulled the trigger, so no, no good guy could have stopped him since if you'd fired first, you would be the 'bad guy'

The good guy paradox.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Apparently the British have a different definition of "expert."
 
p89tech
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Given the damming evidence, the defendant's age and previous (apparently) spotless record, I'd think a good lawyer would try to claim some sort of age related dementia as a mitigating factor. Sundowner's syndrome or something.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's the thing about gun nutters, they have a real latent desire to kill a human. They wouldn't be obsessed with human killing tools otherwise. This guy just couldn't keep it bottled up anymore and saw his opportunity.
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For context, this is the person in charge of the whole damn country, so ease up on those criticisms of his "expertise". By comparison, he might be.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A gobby mornin' for a shotgun murder innit?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'Mr Williamson had a cocaine habit which by the time of his death would be costing £1,000 a week. '

Mr Williamson in financial difficulty, ...had to move into his home.

Mr Williamson then said "**** you and **** your daughter, this house is going up for sale next week."

Mr Williamson said "no wonder she left you", in reference to Hucker's ex-wife, and walked upstairs laughing.

Reading the details, well, I wouldn't convict him, sounds like a tragic accident. Very tragic.  So tragic.
 
Stantz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: I assume that means kicking off.
I've never heard the phrase and I'm less than an hour from Kent.


I'm in kent and I've never heard of it either. That said, this may be peoples of a certain stock, and they're known for inventing words & phrases when they can't think of the right words.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Justified. Case dismissed.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: Hucker was making him a bacon and egg sandwich when Mr Williamson became entangled in a fly screen and began "going off alarming".

I assume that means kicking off.
I've never heard the phrase and I'm less than an hour from Kent.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, I think you meant terrified and bloody.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: tom baker's scarf: if you thought "i'll do this funny thing with a gun" you are not an expert. you failed the 1st-1000000000000000ths rules of gun safety.

he failed all right, no question, but from the article... Hucker has no previous convictions and trained Met, Kent and City of London armed police officers for more than 30 years... does sound like a blameless career followed by a moment of madness.

given that moment of madness the blameless career counts for nought, of course


i know right?  one time, you shoot one guy, twice and kill him and all of a sudden your a murderer.
\also a liar.  he wasn't trying to scare him.
 
huntercr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was it a double barrel shotgun?

/DNRTFA
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering the call to the police was recorded, and captures the first shot to the chest, the killer yelling "I warned ya!" followed by capturing the sound of the second shot to the head - this is an open and shut case.


How rich, influential, and connected is he?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

knbwhite: RTOGUY: Peter von Nostrand: Yes, but is the shotgun okay? That's the important thing here. Please don't say mean things about it, fire arms are emotional and easily have their feelings hurt.

English shotguns are the best in the world so that is the sort of question we should be asking.

What brand would that be? The top competitors I'm aware of shoot German or Italian guns.


Purdey. Maybe the Germans or Italians make a better one but owning a Purdey is my dream.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a sad story.
They were close - he was a son to him.

That's part of what's so tragic about guns - if you don't have one during that moment of rage that we all sometimes have, you can't gun someone down. And then the anger goes away like it always does. But if you have a gun, lives are changed forever (and taken away).

That story was like a whole movie - I read it all and I kinda wanted to shoot the coke addict by the time I got to "that's why your wife left you". and I'm a pacifist. (I think.)
 
Stantz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p89tech: Given the damming evidence, the defendant's age and previous (apparently) spotless record, I'd think a good lawyer would try to claim some sort of age related dementia as a mitigating factor. Sundowner's syndrome or something.


Diminished responsibility. The guy he shot was a proper arsehole, by all accounts, so probably pushed him to the ragged edge. This wasn't a spur of the moment thing, this had been building up for a long time.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
