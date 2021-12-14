 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Utah Daily Herald Extra)   The New Leash on Life program pairs county jail inmates with unadoptable dogs, many who have been abused, for training & companionship. So far 7 of the dogs have been adopted by their former inmate handlers. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (heraldextra.com) divider line
54
    More: Woofday, Animal shelter, Dog, Recidivism, dog rescue program pairs, Life program, unadoptable dogs, Kennel club, The Inmates  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Dec 2021 at 9:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why did you wake me up?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x540]
Why did you wake me up?


It wasn't me
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
[Fark user image 422x750]


damn
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
[Fark user image 422x750]

damn
[Fark user image image 354x369]


Thanks. It's stressful, but at least they identified the problem quickly this time
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
[Fark user image 422x750]


Sorry to hear that, but at least he's getting it fixed. Hopefully it'll heal quickly and he'll be home and somewhat recovered by the holidays.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
[Fark user image 422x750]


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am making sure to keep Tootsie's hair brushed out.  Keeping the mats away.    See the gray hair?  That is his second coat.  Chinese crested powderpuffs are double coated.  The white hair is soft. The gray hair is wirey. He helped get my steps in today.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I am making sure to keep Tootsie's hair brushed out.  Keeping the mats away.    See the gray hair?  That is his second coat.  Chinese crested powderpuffs are double coated.  The white hair is soft. The gray hair is wirey. He helped get my steps in today.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Bo, aka Julius Sneezer, aka Hair Lickersnorter, dun got his hurrs cut. He was pretty shaggy (wasn't me!) but I like him better with longer hair. Ah well... it'll grow back.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fatassbastard: Bo, aka Julius Sneezer, aka Hair Lickersnorter, dun got his hurrs cut. He was pretty shaggy (wasn't me!) but I like him better with longer hair. Ah well... it'll grow back.

[Fark user image 425x604]

[Fark user image 425x368]

[Fark user image 425x337]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The beast has risen :0
 
frankb00th
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Otera: Oy. So... FIL did not get scoped today. He had a bad reaction to the prep that revealed a specific gastric issue which put him on the fast track for surgery. Poor guy isn't getting back home this week.

Dog tax
[Fark user image image 422x750]


So sorry to hear that. Hope he gets better. He looks so adorably ornery.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

[memegenerator.net image 850x637]


Here, corrected for you

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pug chihuahua morning thousand yard stare.
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Penny getting some December sun in NC.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"OK Chopper, sic guard's balls."
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.