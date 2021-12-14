 Skip to content
 
(The Takeout)   Pantsless, pierced, urine-soaked and in full view of fast food workers is no way to go through life, fire captain   (thetakeout.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gold penis ring! The fire captain wore a gold penis ring!

Gold penis ring!

Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"while wearing penis jewelry"

Ou la la! Sounds quite fancy Mr. fire captain.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around where I live a volunteer fire departments captain got hammered drunk, let one of his bozo friends climb the ladder on the new ladder truck and let him proceed to get his arm caught in the ladder and broken. The he left the friend to dangle for a bit before someone was called for help.

He, being the only actual employee then complained that he was fired without just cause. Needless to say the department was shut down and liquidated.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm missing important information here. Was it a penis I would want to see?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You can't expect a captain to wear silver.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Screw your subby, maybe that's a REALLY GOOD way to go thru life, and it's the life I chose
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a captain's penis!  I can tell by the gold penis ring.

Opne Xmas Day?  Why do fast food workers hate our most treasured holidays like Xmax, Festivus and Boxing Day.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pantsless?

Urine-soaked?

I thought you were talking about the Orange Mussolini there for a minute.
 
wademh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe not through life but we're talking about through the drive through here. That's different.
 
maxheck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pierced and urine soaked I could do without. Pantess  I'm down with.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The gentleman, an employee of the Plano, Texas Fire-Rescue Department, was suspended and demoted."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So was he busted to 1st Lieutenant, or Commander?
Are we talking Navy ranks here or the rest of the military with some goddamn sense in the officer rank structure?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Do you want him to become the dreaded, Rear Admiral?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Silver is higher than gold for the military rank insignia I'm familiar with.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mom lives less than a quarter mile from one of the plaino stations, wonder if he was from there
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did it make him mightier?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Under the circumstances, probably not.
 
