(CNN)   Derek Chauvin finally stops resisting   (cnn.com) divider line
25
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he's going to plead guilty? Does he think that will get him a new plea bargain?
I'm now wondering if he might be right, because he's white, and a cop, and he might get just the right judge to play that game. The kind who wears white robes.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: So he's going to plead guilty? Does he think that will get him a new plea bargain?
I'm now wondering if he might be right, because he's white, and a cop, and he might get just the right judge to play that game. The kind who wears white robes.


I don't see how. This is a federal civil rights case, the other was a state murder case.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm betting he's pleading guilty in hopes to be sent to federal prison and get his ass out of the states hands.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His attorney spoke to him, and used several legal terms to describe his situation:
"Your keester is in a sling"
"Up a creek without a paddle"
"Circling the drain"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thinks they'll stop beating on him now?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: His attorney spoke to him, and used several legal terms to describe his situation:
"Your keester is in a sling"
"Up a creek without a paddle"
"Circling the drain"


"Your bank account is low"
"The union stopped paying"
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F*ck you Derek Chauvin.

/No pithy comment. Just, f*ck that guy.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After you're convicted of murder it's a little bit of wasted time and effort to fight the federal civil rights case.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there a "Not FEELING Guilty" plea?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New Judge: That'll be enough of that now run along you scamp and stay out of trouble. <tussles Chauvin's hair>.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm betting he's pleading guilty in hopes to be sent to federal prison and get his ass out of the states hands.


Only thing I don't get about that strategy is didn't Mohamed Noor's successful appeal in his killing of Justine Damon just setup a precedent that was likely to get Chauvin out of prison in a few months?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Headline made me think that he might have gone the way of Epstein
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like the monies from right wing Christian leaders and rich Blue Lives Matter groups is starting to come in. They need to save their hero. Chauvin just may walk soon.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: After you're convicted of murder it's a little bit of wasted time and effort to fight the federal civil rights case.


He is eligible for release (read going to be released) after 15 years. The federal charges will put an end to that as he will likely serve consecutive sentences.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With today's atmosphere, I though the headline meant he was dead.
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Unobtanium: His attorney spoke to him, and used several legal terms to describe his situation:
"Your keester is in a sling"
"Up a creek without a paddle"
"Circling the drain"

"Your bank account is low"
"The union stopped paying"


The Feds are likely bleeding him dry with legal fees.  That's pretty much their modus operandi.  You either plead guilty quickly or end up in a pile of debt from legal fees, innocent or guilty.

Even if you are innocent, you still get to pay for the $50,000+ in legal fees for your lawyer.  Lawyers who operate in Federal Court aren't cheap.

I do believe he's guilty, but that doesn't mean that the process isn't farked up.  Defendants have a right to a jury trial by their peers, and the court systems have all but made that financially impossible.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: BizarreMan: I'm betting he's pleading guilty in hopes to be sent to federal prison and get his ass out of the states hands.

Only thing I don't get about that strategy is didn't Mohamed Noor's successful appeal in his killing of Justine Damon just setup a precedent that was likely to get Chauvin out of prison in a few months?


The Noor decision would only wipe out the third degree conviction, since he was also found guilty of 2nd degree that's of little consequence.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's looking for a Club Fed cell instead of the state prison dorm with 70 cell mates in a room designed for 40.
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm betting he's pleading guilty in hopes to be sent to federal prison and get his ass out of the states hands.


This.  He knows he'll be safer in Federal custody than in State custody.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: wingnut396: Unobtanium: His attorney spoke to him, and used several legal terms to describe his situation:
"Your keester is in a sling"
"Up a creek without a paddle"
"Circling the drain"

"Your bank account is low"
"The union stopped paying"

The Feds are likely bleeding him dry with legal fees.  That's pretty much their modus operandi.  You either plead guilty quickly or end up in a pile of debt from legal fees, innocent or guilty.

Even if you are innocent, you still get to pay for the $50,000+ in legal fees for your lawyer.  Lawyers who operate in Federal Court aren't cheap.

I do believe he's guilty, but that doesn't mean that the process isn't farked up.  Defendants have a right to a jury trial by their peers, and the court systems have all but made that financially impossible.


I don't disagree.  I sat as juror on a murder trial once.  The defendant was more or less destitute.  The difference in quality of lawyer between the prosecution and the public defense assigned was hugely in favor of the prosecution.  The defense attorney was terrible to the point where the judge was scolding him.

Justice is often an illusion.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you suppose there's drugs in his system by now? It's been months.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn headline got me all excited thinking he'd died.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He seems butthurt.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

physt: New Judge: That'll be enough of that now run along you scamp and stay out of trouble. <tussles Chauvin's hair>.


um, about that hair thing...
 
