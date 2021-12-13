 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   The article does not say who they voted for but guess. C'mon, guess   (clickorlando.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Weird
There's a system and it works
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The voter fraud was coming from inside the Trumpublican party!!!!
 
rw98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found those illegal votes Trump complained about :)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom. They voted for freedom Subby.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucker's bet, Subby.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All three are registered as Republicans in Florida, voter registration records show.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arresting that one guy at the cruise ship terminal must have been a sweet moment
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Freedom. They voted for freedom Subby.



No. They voted for Free and Don.

A few times.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always had the feeling that whatever TFG is yelling and pointing fingers at, it is a safe bet that he is the lady who doth protest too much.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernie Sanders really ought to keep his base in check.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Always had the feeling that whatever TFG is yelling and pointing fingers at, it is a safe bet that he is the lady who doth protest too much.


Every accusation is a confession.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Given that every actual instance of confirmed organized voter fraud in 2020 was from the Republicans, up to and including the Angry Toddler himself, that's a pretty easy guess.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pedro?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's no filth like Republican filth.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ima gonna guess they voted for Kayne West. Amiright?
:)
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pat Paulsen?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Average voters don't cast multiple ballots for the same reason counterfeiters don't make fake pennies...the crime isn't worth the reward.

Then there's Trump voters....

/dumber than the average bear
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lyndon LaRouche.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Villages is really a hive of villany and scum.
 
