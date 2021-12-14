 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Work at home, and tripped on your way down the hall from your bed to your office? Now you can sue your employer, because you were injured on your commute   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Employment, Insurance, Commuting, Law, German court, Working time, regional social court, home office  
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Repeat.
And I mentioned in the other thread that employees will probably have to agree to random checks of their premises to confirm OSHA (or similar) compliance's.
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be part of my commute whether I worked at home or in the office?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Repeat.
And I mentioned in the other thread that employees will probably have to agree to random checks of their premises to confirm OSHA (or similar) compliance's.


If you have any LEGOS in your home, your employer's insurance is going to go up.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Judge: so because you were lazy and didnt keep your place clean you believe you are entitled to workers comp? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA no
 
